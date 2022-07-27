LastPass Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

LastPass

Certification recognizes the company’s outstanding cybersecurity platform

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 27001 certification follows a globally recognized standard which provides a model for establishing, monitoring and improving an information security management system.



The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates LastPass’s commitment to providing the following processes throughout the organization to ensure a strong information security management system:

Detailed documentation

Management responsibility

Internal audits

Continual improvement

Preventive actions



“This certification solidifies our commitment to offering the highest level of security and confidentiality for our customers,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass. “As we look ahead, this achievement will allow us to continue delivering innovative solutions while meeting the stringent requirements of enterprise organizations.”

ISO 27001 certification is invaluable for monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a company’s information security management system and gives partner organizations and customers greater confidence in their interactions with LastPass.

To learn more about this recent certification, please visit our blog.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered customers organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

Story continues

CONTACT: Media contact: Press@lastpass.com



