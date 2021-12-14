LastPass will launch new features faster after becoming independent
LastPass has been sitting under LogMeIn's wing for six years, but it won't be for much longer. LogMeIn has revealed plans to once again make LastPass a standalone company. The move is meant to "accelerate" growth in password management and secure sign-ins by providing more dedicated resources to LastPass. That includes a faster rollout of 2022 features, LogMeIn said.
The full extent of those features wasn't clear, but LastPass hinted at "faster, seamless" password filling, an improved mobile app and more third-party tie-ins for corporate customers. You should also see more support channels and a website redesign.
LogMeIn saw itself taking advantage of good timing. Its entire brand has thrived during the pandemic, with LastPass in particular seeing "tremendous" growth from its mostly business-focused audience. Ideally, this helps LastPass preserve that momentum and compete against rivals like Dashlane, AgileBits' 1Password and Zoho. Whatever happens, it's safe to say LastPass is headed in a new direction that could affect how you use it.