U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,149.43
    -351.19 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane arrives at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3.

"This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt," the company said in a statement late on Friday.

LATAM filed for Chapter 11 in 2020 after airline travel was hammered during the pandemic, and it won court approval that June.

The reorganization plan would inject about $8 billion into the airline through a combination of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds and new debt.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

  • Credit Suisse chairman pledges reform after 'horrible' year

    Credit Suisse's chairman pledged on Friday to reform the bank after a "horrible" 2021 in which it lost billions of dollars. Lehmann took over in January at the Swiss bank, which has been hit by a corporate spying scandal, investment fund closures, heavy losses and a string of lawsuits. On Friday, he defended the group, which he said was the focus of much speculation by journalists and others, saying that the bank's capital base was strong.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold

    With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick beaten-down stocks to buy and hold. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Keith Speights (Abbott Laboratories): Shares of Abbott Laboratories have fallen close to 30% year to date.

  • Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

    Vietnam's VinFast said on Saturday it would recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs), which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup and has sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year. "The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller," VinFast said in a statement.

  • Key inflation gauge doesn't fully capture cooling rent growth

    The shelter component of the Consumer Price Index makes up 30% of overall inflation and 40% of core CPI.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting paid ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost but advocates warn a recession could spell disaster for 2024 benefits — and the retirees who will depend on them

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • 3 Stocks Down 75% or More That I'd Buy Right Now

    In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses three stocks -- all down by 75% or more from recent highs -- that he owns and would buy more of right now. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’

    The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.

  • The Stock Market’s Rebound Fizzled Again. Why a Real Bottom Could Form Soon.

    Investors seemingly can’t stop trying to pick a stock market bottom, no matter how bad the news—and it continues to backfire. Consider: This past Thursday, September’s consumer inflation report came in much hotter than expected, with the core CPI hitting a 40-year high. The initial response was exactly what you’d expect—the traded down as much as 2.4%—but then it started rallying…and rallying.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Tesla Sinks 50% From November Record High as Troubles Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares tumbled about 50% from their all-time high, amid a broader selloff in the US stock market that has hit growth and technology companies especially hard. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapUndervalued US Stock

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week. One of the biggest stock stories of the past several years has been Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Tesla stock dips as Elon Musk-Twitter saga continues

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in stock for Tesla amid CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing Twitter trial

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Historically, every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. stock indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally. This makes every bear market a surefire buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 8 Mining Stocks: Why Their Long-Term Outlook Is Bright

    These diversified natural-resource giants have solid balance sheets, earnings, and dividends. All that they need is a rebound in commodity prices.

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.