LatAm healthcare firm Auna files U.S. public offering

FILE PHOTO: The view of exterior of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - Auna, a healthcare provider operating in three Latin American countries, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company, founded in Peru in 1989, plans to issue Class A shares in the offering, but it did not disclose the planned size of the offering nor how much it aims to raise.

Auna operates 15 hospitals with 2,301 beds across Mexico, Colombia and Peru, in addition to providing health and dental insurance as well as oncology treatments.

The company, controlled by Peruvian private equity firm Enfoca, is the leading health insurance provider in Peru with a 29.3% market share, according to the document filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In full-year 2022, Auna reported revenues of $646.3 million with a net loss of $20.2 million. At the end of September 2023, the firm's liabilities totaled $1.51 billion.

Proceeds of the IPO would be used to pay off debts and other general corporate purposes, it said.

Analysts at Renaissance Capital estimate the IPO could raise up to $200 million.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BTG Pactual, Santander, Citigroup and HSBC will coordinate the offer.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Nick Zieminski)