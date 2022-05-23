U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.42
    +70.06 (+1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.16
    +637.26 (+2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,511.63
    +157.01 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.48
    +23.22 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.22
    -0.06 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +14.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0132 (+1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    +0.0720 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0083 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9100
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,787.16
    -253.47 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.25
    -4.62 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Latch, a proptech meets SaaS play, conducts two consecutive weeks of layoffs

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Latch, a proptech smart lock company that raised $152 million in known private capital before debuting on the stock market through a SPAC last year, is conducting another round of layoffs. Earlier this month, the startup cut 30 people, or 6% of its total staff, per an email obtained by TechCrunch.

Now, as confirmed by a late Friday press release, Latch announced that it has cut a total of 130 people, or 28% of its full-time employee base. Sources say the cuts impact chief revenue officer Chris Lee and VP of sales Adam Sold.

In the email viewed by TechCrunch, Latch CEO Luke Schoenfelder told staff that the first round of layoffs were conducted to “ensure Latch is on a path to sustainable growth.” He also said that Latch will be reducing some areas of the business, but unsure if that means cutting entire products or just shrinking resources behind each vision. TechCrunch reached out to Latch about this week’s layoffs but has not yet heard back at time of publication.

Two consecutive weeks of layoffs is rare, if not indicative of frantic behind-the-scenes operations. In this case, it feels like back-to-back knee jerks come after weeks of tension. In April, Latch CFO left the company less than a year after he assumed the role and after taking the company public through a reverse-merger. At the time, TechCrunch outlined the broader SPAC meltdown — and explained that Latch wasn’t immune.

For example, Latch’s opening price, per Yahoo Finance, was $11 per share. It now trades at a little over $2 per share; representing a more than 80% decrease in value since its June 2021 debut. Such an extreme drop in value, and investor confidence, can force a company to rapidly cut costs in order to show that it’s able to get to a leaner state.

Once the workforce reduction is complete, Latch expects to achieve around a $40 million annual run rate cost savings across research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses, a press release says. The layoffs and restructuring will cost approximately $4 million to $6 million of total cash restructuring, which the company expects to spend in the second quarter of 2022.

As we’ve seen over the past month, both public and private tech companies are announcing mass layoffs across sectors. Employees from Section4, Carvana, DataRobot, Mural, Robinhood, On Deck, Thrasio, MainStreet and Netflix have been impacted by the workforce reductions. Some bigger companies are instituting hiring freezes, such as Twitter and Meta, or announcing a shift in strategy, such as Uber.

A third straight week of tech layoffs in the books

Recommended Stories

  • Work from home is the new normal in the UK

    The number of people whose working life is a mix of working from home and in the office has jumped to one in four this spring, as UK firms normalise home working.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been going through a torrid time and the semiconductor giant has lost over 44% of its value since the start of the year. A situation involving a near-term risk in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market seems to have spooked investors going into Nvidia's upcoming quarterly report. Or should savvy investors looking for a long-term growth play take advantage of Nvidia's slip and buy the stock given its relatively attractive valuation?

  • Google Assistant arrives on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 (for real, this time)

    Google Assistant’s arrival on the Galaxy Watch 4 has been like a look time coming, for a variety of reasons. First, Samsung’s attempt at its own in-house assistant, Bixby, was essentially a non-starter from day one. Second, the two companies have been openly discussing their joint plan for taking on the Apple Watch since last year’s Google I/O. Oh, and then there was that belated April Fool's prank.

  • EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Survivor's Ethan Zohn On Using Cannabis To Reach The Ultimate Runner's High, Partnering With Trulieve

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews! Today's Guests: Ethan Zohn: Brand Ambassador - Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF), motivational speaker, former professional soccer player, reality television star. Jeffrey Schultz: Partner - Feuerstein Kulick. Meet The Hosts: Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10 Watch the full show he

  • It 'Bears' Repeating: Tune Out the Noise!

    The noise around the markets is loud, distracting and sometimes obnoxious, but if you listen to it, you'll end up making poor decisions.

  • Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

    JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance earlier today and Bank of America's CEO had positive comments about the economy.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Why Carvana Stock Got Crushed Again Today

    A new report highlights the layoffs and capital raises Carvana has made to adjust to current business conditions.

  • 2 Reasons Why Rivian Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a volatile few years since the pandemic's onset. As economies reopen, sales growth is slowing down but remaining at high levels. Let's look at three reasons investors should buy Amazon stock and one reason to be cautious.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Nio investors are worried that if XPeng is continuing to feel the pinch from strict COVID regulations in China, then Nio will, too. Both Nio and XPeng are based in China, and the Chinese government has a strict "zero-COVID" policy that requires companies, production facilities, and even cities to shut down when coronavirus cases are detected. The policy has wreaked havoc on many areas of the Chinese economy and caused massive vehicle production headaches for Nio, XPeng, Tesla, and other companies making vehicles in the country.

  • 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging between 5.5% and 12%, can combat historically high inflation and make patient investors richer over time.

  • Chip maker Broadcom to buy cloud company VMware

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares for VMWare amid reports of a Broadcom acquisition.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Lower on Monday

    Seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) moved lower ahead of its expected Wednesday-evening earnings report, falling 2.1% through 10:55 a.m. ET on Monday (although it's back in the green now at midday). Two separate analysts lowered their price targets for Nvidia ahead of the report, with UBS cutting the shares to $280 and Bernstein predicting a $225 target price. Both analysts pointed to worries about falling demand for GPUs in the gaming segment as the reason for their cuts, reports TheFly.com, although UBS said demand probably won't "fall off ... quite yet" -- referring to Nvidia's Q1 results.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)?

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS...

  • Chinese EV maker XPeng reports earnings, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Despite a steep 89% decline from all-time highs, this stock is back on the rise and up 77% from its 52-week low.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) climbed higher this morning and are trading up 2.2% as of 11 a.m. ET. The healthcare giant received a thumbs-up from an analyst, who sees roughly 14% upside in Johnson & Johnson stock from yesterday's close. Analyst David Risinger from healthcare-focused investment bank SVB Leerink gave Johnson & Johnson stock an outperform rating with a price target of $200 per share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Which beaten down stocks should I buy for the juiciest upside? Here are 3 high-growth tech ideas hitting fresh 52-week lows

    This trio might be ice cold. But Wall Street says they now have up to 86% upside.