Latch to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Latch Systems, Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • LTCH

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after the market closes.

Latch will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (833) 562-0132 for the U.S. or Canada, or (661) 567-1107 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, with Conference ID: 6764765. The webcast will be available live, and a recording will be archived and accessible, on the Investor Relations section of Latch’s website at latch.com/investors.

About Latch

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 43 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit latch.com.

Contact Information

Investors
investors@latch.com

Media
press@latch.com


