Lateral Flow Assays Global Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market
Global Market for Lateral Flow Assays
Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assays: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
ABBOTT Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMerieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Hologic Inc.
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Quidel Corporation
Siemens AG
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
461
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$9.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$14.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market
Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during COVID-19 Pandemic
LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus
Lateral Flow Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology
Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction
Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach
Lateral Flow Assays Market Appears Poised to Experience Uninterrupted Flow Ahead
Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral Flow Assays Market
Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand
LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers
Emerging Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities
The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market
Competitive Scenario
Market Outlook
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000 population) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been Treated for the Years 2015-2019
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow Assays Market
Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
Self-Diagnosis Emerge as Notable Trend
New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market
Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging Applications Areas
LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing
Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing
Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market
Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision Diagnostics
Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics
Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare
Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change Data-Driven Healthcare Domain
Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food Safety & Environmental Testing
Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive Food Safety Testing Approach
Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth
Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests
Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis
Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus
Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5 Developer for Assay Development
Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms
Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers
Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint
Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
