U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.43
    -20.86 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.91
    -246.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.96
    -39.83 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.68
    -10.47 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -1.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7740
    +0.0570 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1810
    +0.7730 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,054.15
    +569.25 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.01
    +9.60 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Lateral Flow Assays Market worth $22.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

·8 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lateral Flow Assays industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to the increasing demand for rapid, portable, and easy-to-use diagnostic tests. Lateral flow assays have already proven to be valuable in a variety of applications, including medical diagnostics, food safety testing, environmental monitoring, and drug testing, among others. Advances in technology and the development of new and more sensitive detection methods are likely to further improve the performance and accuracy of lateral flow assays, making them even more versatile and useful in the years to come.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Lateral Flow Assays Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $20.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $22.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand of lateral flow assays due to increase in prevalence of infectious disease, increasing number of geriatric populations in many countries, and rising use of home-based lateral flow assay devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, reluctance among doctors and patients to change existing diagnostic procedures and the low accuracy of lateral flow assays are the key restraints.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167205133

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lateral Flow Assays Market"

366 - Tables
58 - Figures
374 - Pages

Lateral Flow Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$20.5 billion

Estimated Value by 2027

$22.6 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.0%

Market Size Available for

2020–2027

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product type, Application type, Technique type, Sample type, End User and Region

Geographies Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Omicron, new variant of concern, offers growth opportunities for players in lateral flow assays market

Key Market Drivers

Growing demand for point-of care testing

In this report, the lateral flow assays market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, technique type, sample type, end user, and region.

"Lateral Flow Readers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period"

Based on product type, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of this segment are increasing demand of quantitative analysis of clinical sample.

"Veterinary Diagnostics segment accounted for the second largest share of lateral flow assays market in 2021"

Based on applications, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. The veterinary diagnostics segment accounted for the second largest share of the lateral flow assays market in 2021. The possibility of infectious disease outbreaks (particularly in large livestock animals) is driving the demand for lateral flow tests due to their simplicity and rapidity compared to conventional detection methods.

"Multiplex Detection Assays technique is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period"

Based on technique, the lateral flow assay kits & reagents market is segmented into competitive assays, sandwich assays, and multiplex detection assays. The multiplex detection assays technique is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The widening scope, applications, and research on multiplex detection assays are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

The lateral flow assays market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the second largest region along with fastest growing region of lateral flow assays market owing to major investments in rapid testing in this region.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=167205133

Lateral Flow Assays Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe

  2. Rapidly increasing geriatric population

  3. Growing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices

  4. Growing demand for point-of-care testing

  5. Need for rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19

Restraints:

  1. Inconsistent results of lateral flow assay tests

Opportunities:

  1. Evolving applications of lateral flow assays

  2. Rising demand for lateral flow assays in the food & beverage industry
    a.  Omicron – The new variant of concern is an opportunity for the lateral flow assays market
    b.  Government initiatives for omicron
    c.  Initiatives of Medical diagnostic companies for omicron

Challenges:

  1. Limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products

  2. Difficulties in procuring quality raw materials for the development of lateral flow assay tests

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global lateral flow assays market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), BD (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hologic Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Recent Developments:

  • In October 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) a next-generation portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test 2.01, SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal2, and SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal3

  • In June 2021, Abbott Laboratories (US) received the CE approval for PanBio Rapid Antigen Self-test, opening access throughout Europe to fast, reliable COVID-19 testing

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=167205133

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Report Highlights:

Refinements in the segments of the lateral flow assays market

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview. Additional points in the market overview have been added, keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 on the overall lateral flow assays market and economic recession impact on lateral flow assays market. Also impact of economic recession on regional market size has been considered in this edition.

Coverage of new market players in the lateral flow assays market

The new edition of the report includes profiles for Oranoxis Inc. (US), AESKU. Diagnostics Gmbh (Germany), Bio Group Medical System (Italy), Pharmact Gmbh (Germany), DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.P.A (Italy), and Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China).

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2021 for each listed company in a graphical representation as a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and R&D investments.

Updated market developments of profiled players

Recent developments are important to understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to December 2022, indicating a continuation from the previous version. Product/services launches, approvals, and upgrades, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players in this period.

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Immunoassay Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Over The Counter Test Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lateral-flow-assay-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lateral-flow-assay.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lateral-flow-assays-market-worth-22-6-billion--marketsandmarkets-301746123.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Airbus Plans to Boost Production of Biggest Jets Amid Rebounding Demand

    LONDON— Airbus SE buoyed by its latest deal to sell widebodies to Air India Ltd., is planning to boost production rates of its two biggest models as it tries to capitalize on resurgent demand for long-haul travel, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,00

  • Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing - FT

    The Cupertino, California-based company has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions dented supply chains across industries and as trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated. At a casings factory in southern India run by conglomerate Tata Group, only about half of the components from the production line are in good enough shape to be sent to Apple's supplier Foxconn, FT reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. This 50% 'yield' does not meet Apple's goal for zero defects, FT reported, adding that the company's process of expanding in India has been slow in part due to challenges in logistics, tariffs and infrastructure.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.