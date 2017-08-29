The Latest: Sharapova's dress also shines in US Open return

CORRECTS REFERENCE TO SIMONA HALEP OF ROMANIA NOT RUSSIA Maria Sharapova, of Russia, hits during her match against Simona Halep, of Romania, in the opening round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

___

11:00 p.m.

Maria Sharapova is back ... in black.

The Russian made her return to the U.S. Open, her first Grand Slam event after a 15-month doping ban, in a black dress that featured lace in the sleeveless top and shimmering Swarovski crystals dotting the skirt.

Sharapova said in an interview with the Vogue that she and designer Riccardo Tisci chose black for her night matches because it is the same color she wore on her way to her lone U.S. Open title in 2006 and because it evokes the image of "Audrey Hepburn and her classic Givenchy dress." She said the idea to add the crystals came later.

Sharapova, whose dress sparkled in the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights, completed the outfit with all-black shoes and a black visor that included a single crystal at the end of the Nike swoosh.

Shimmering crystals or not, something was working for Sharapova. She won her opening-round match over No. 2-seeded Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

___

10:48 p.m.

Maria Sharapova made an impressive return to Grand Slam tennis, beating No. 2-seeded Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Sharapova received a wild card to play in her first major tournament since returning from a 15-month doping ban. And she made the most of it, ripping 60 winners to Halep's 15 and wearing down the Romanian with punishing groundstrokes accented by loud grunts. She shrieked with joy when Halep hit a backhand long over the baseline to end the match.

Sharapova, whose five major titles include the 2006 U.S. Open, next faces 59th-ranked Timea Babos of Hungary, who defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

___

10 p.m.

Australian Jordan Thompson has knocked American Jack Sock out of the U.S. Open in the first round, beating him 6-2, 7-6(12), 1-6, 5-7, 6-4.

The 13th-seeded Sock was up 4-3 in the deciding set but his ground strokes, particularly his big forehand, failed him down the stretch. He dropped three straight games to lose the match.

Sock was the only one of the top Americans in action Monday to lose. John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson all advanced.

Thompson moves on to play Thomas Fabbiano of Italy, a four-set winner over Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith.

___

9:15 p.m.

Maria Sharapova has taken the first set in her much-anticipated first-round match with No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.

Sharapova, who received a wild card to play in her first Grand Slam event since returning from a 15-month doping ban, battled through a tense first set that featured long baseline rallies accented by loud grunts.

With Sharapova up 5-4 and the score tied at deuce, Halep's notoriously shaky nerves were again on display. She threw in a double fault to give the Russian set point, and then Halep put in a weak second serve that Sharapova walloped for a winner to take the set.

Sharapova has won all six of the previous meetings with Halep.

___

8:35 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki rolled to a 6-1, 7-5, first-round U.S. Open victory over Romanian qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Wozniacki, among eight women who began the tournament with a shot at the No. 1 ranking, benefited from 41 unforced errors by her 133rd-ranked opponent, including 25 in the second set.

Wozniacki, a two-time finalist at Flushing Meadows, next faces Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, who defeated German Mona Barthel 6-2, 6-1.

___

8:05 p.m.

At the opening ceremonies for the 2017 U.S. Open, Shania Twain warmed up the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a medley of her hits, including "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Twain and her bandmates pranced across a tennis racket-shaped stage that was set up on one of the baselines of the stadium court.

It was all a prelude to one of the most anticipated first-round matches: No. 2-seeded Simona Halep against unseeded Maria Sharapova, who is appearing in her first Grand Slam tournament since returning from a 15-month doping ban. Halep is winless against Sharapova in six previous meetings.

___

7:25 p.m.

No. 23-seeded Mischa Zverev came back from a set down to beat NCAA champion Thai-Son Kwiatkowski 7-6 (5), 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a three-and-a-half-hour battle.

Zverev, who upset Andy Murray on his way to a quarterfinal run at this year's Australian Open, got all he could handle from the 710th-ranked Virginia Cavalier, whose collegiate title in May earned him a wild card into the U.S. Open main draw.

