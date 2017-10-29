The Latest: Forsythe at 3rd with Turner at DH

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

5:14 p.m.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Justin Turner would be at third base if Los Angeles had not been able to use a designated hitter in Game 5.

Roberts put Turner at DH, kept Corey Seager at shortstop, moved Logan Forsythe from second to third and inserted Charlie Culberson at second.

"If it was at Dodger Stadium, yes, he would play," Roberts says. "It was just kind of weighing his calf versus being comfortable being the DH, Charlie never DH-ing before, Corey would really rather play the field. I think if you put everything in and trust the defense, second base, at third as well, so it's sort of a no-brainer for me."

5:08 p.m.

Los Angeles' 6-2 comeback win in Game 4 had 15,906,000 viewers on Fox's three outlets, down 7 percent from the 17 million who watched Cleveland beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in the fourth game last year.

Fox said Saturday's game was seen by an average of 15,401,000 on its main Fox network and 375,000 on Fox Deportes. In addition, an average of 130,500 streamed the game on Fox Sports Go.

Last year's fourth game was seen by an average of 16.7 million on Fox, 212,000 on Fox Deportes and 88,000 in Fox Sports Go.

3:41 p.m.

The Houston Astros are staying with the same batting order for the third straight World Series game.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros' order Sunday night, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is on the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-2 Saturday night to even the Series at two games apiece.

