The Latest: Cody Bellinger slumping entering Game 4

Houston Astros fans celebrate after there win against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of baseball's World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 5-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

5:07 p.m.

Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger entered Saturday 0 for 11 with seven strikeouts in the World Series.

Bellinger went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in Game 3, prompting manager Dave Roberts to say "it's just trying to get Cody to slow down a little bit. I think he's been a little too quick."

Roberts said Saturday the coaching staff had spoken with Bellinger, who set an NL rookie record with 39 home runs.

"They've got a plan together, and part of it is having a plan and also executing it," he said. "I talked to Cody a little bit and saw the boyish smile, didn't want to get too deep in things, because he's a few games removed from the CS, which he swung the bat very well. So to put so much weight into a couple of games of not swinging the bat well I think is unfair."

Bellinger hit .318 (7 for 22) with a home run and two RBIs in the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.

__

4:44 p.m.

Houston's 5-3 win in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 16,163,000 viewers on Fox's three outlets, down 17 percent from the 19,386,000 who viewed Cleveland's 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the third game last year.

Fox said Friday's game was seen by an average of 15,658,000 on its main Fox network and 386,000 on Fox Deportes. In addition, an average of 124,500 streamed the game on Fox Sports Go.

The game was up 22 percent from 13,205,000 from the New York Mets' 9-3 win over Kansas City in Game 3 in 2015 and up 33 percent from 12,133,000 for Kansas City's 3-2 victory over San Francisco in 2014.

___

4:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are staying with the same batting orders for Game 4 of the World Series.

Center fielder Chris Taylor leads off Saturday night for the Dodgers, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes, designated hitter Joc Pederson and left fielder Enrique Hernandez. Left-hander Alex Wood pitches.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros' order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Right-hander Charlie Morton is on the mound.

Los Angeles won the opener 3-1, Houston rallied to win Game 2 7-6 in 11 innings and the Astros won Game 3 by a 5-3 score for a 2-1 Series lead.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball