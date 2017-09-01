The Latest: American Querrey into round of 16

Sam Querrey, of the United States, returns a shot from Dudi Sela, of Israel, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

7:37 p.m.

American Sam Querrey is through to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, equaling his best performance at Flushing Meadows.

The 17th-seeded Querrey blasted 19 aces and 49 winners on his way to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova.

Querrey, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals this year, has previously gone as far as the fourth round at the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2010.

Querrey has the chance to face another American, 10th-seeded John Isner, who was just getting underway in his match against 23rd-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany.

___

6:10 p.m.

Venus Williams' coach, David Witt, and four other top tennis coaches are being honored by the U.S. Olympic Committee for their contributions to the sport.

U.S. Tennis Association player development manager Martin Blackman said the five winners of the 2016 USOC Award represent "the best of Team USA."

Witt coached Williams, a five-time Olympic medalist, to the silver medal in mixed doubles with Rajeev Ram at the 2016 Rio Games. That year also included a run to the semifinals at Wimbledon, followed by finals appearances in both the Australian and Wimbledon this year. Williams moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

Also honored were:

— David Ramos, who led the USTA player development analytics team.

— Henner Nehles, who helped Kayla Day to a U.S. Open girls' singles title and the U.S. girls' 18s crown.

— Mike Gennette, who has coached at California Lutheran University for 25 years, producing 11 All-Americans over his career.

— Dan James, who has been head coach for the Paralympic tennis team for 17 years, leading David Wagner and Nick Taylor to medal finishes at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

___

5:55 p.m.

The U.S. Tennis Association says a man from Estonia has been arrested during the U.S. Open for violating a no-trespassing notice he was given last year during the tournament for "courtsiding" — providing information about a match that can be used by gamblers.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier tells The Associated Press that the man was removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium during a match Friday and taken away by police.

Widmaier says eight courtsiders have been identified by the Tennis Integrity Unit's on-site enforcement team so far during the tournament, which began Monday.

He says there were 20 identified through the full two weeks at last year's U.S. Open.

The USTA issues them warnings in the form of 20-year no-trespassing notices.

___

5 p.m.

Venus Williams is into the fourth round of another major after beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

The No. 9 seed reached the second week for the seventh straight major, the longest active streak in women's tennis. It's the first time since 2010 that she reached the fourth round in every major.

However, Williams was eliminated earlier Friday from a chance at the No. 1 ranking when Garbine Muguruza reached the round of 16.

___

4:10 p.m.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza needed a little over an hour to move into the U.S. Open fourth round.

Muguruza, this year's Wimbledon champion, defeated 31st-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-1. The Spaniard has yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows this year and has dropped only nine games.

Next up for Muguruza is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the No. 13 seed, who beat 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-4.

___

3:15 p.m.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov is the youngest man to reach the U.S. Open's fourth round since Michael Chang was 17 in 1989.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov advanced to the round of 16 at a major tournament for the first time when Kyle Edmund of Britain stopped playing because of a neck injury.

___

3 p.m.

Sloane Stephens is into the U.S. Open's fourth round, something she last did in 2013.

The 24-year-old American won for the 11th time in her past 13 matches as she continues her comeback from foot surgery, beating Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-2, 6-4.

Stephens went 11 months without entering a tournament because of an injured left foot. She returned to the tour at Wimbledon in July.

Before reaching consecutive semifinals at hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in August, Stephens was ranked 934th.

She came to Flushing Meadows at No. 83rd and will keep rising.

