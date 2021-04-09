Latest 7-Eleven Evolution Store Opens in Prosper, Texas

Laredo Taco Company, Mobile Checkout, Bean-to-Cup Coffee, Frozen Margaritas on Tap: Iconic Retailer Continues to Innovate

IRVING, Texas, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is changing the world of convenience with yet another Evolution Store featuring tacos on handmade tortillas, frozen margaritas on tap, a stocked Wine Cellar and Beer Cooler, fresh-baked croissants and cookies, customized espresso drinks, artisan craft sodas, premium cigars in a cedar-lined humidor and more… Each new generation of 7-Eleven® Evolution Stores set a new benchmark for convenience retailing. The newest location has opened in Prosper, Texas.

7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Company®, the convenience retailer's taqueria, are heading north to Collin County – the first North Texas-area Evolution Store outside of Dallas County. This is 7-Eleven's fourth Evolution Store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and seventh in the country.

Each 7-Eleven Evolution Store is an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer's latest innovations in a pioneering store format. Already this year, the retailer has opened two of the new concept stores in North Texas, with more planned nationwide in 2021. 7-Eleven opened four Evolution Stores last year in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Dallas.

"You have to visit an Evolution Store to experience just how much 7-Eleven continues to raise the bar on product quality, selection and the overall shopping experience," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Evolution Stores and Laredo Taco Company taquerias have been game-changers for 7-Eleven, and we will continue to test and iterate to incorporate learnings into new and existing 7-Eleven stores across the system. We can't wait to see this location's new patio concept become a fun gathering place for Prosper residents."

While all Evolution Stores include a restaurant concept, no two locations are exactly alike as the retailer continues to tweak the design and product mix based on customer feedback and shopping habits. The most popular features, however, have become staples that knowing customers seek out.

In addition to the Laredo Taco Company taqueria, the Prosper 7-Eleven Evolution Store offers an assortment of exclusive products, services and features customized to the neighborhoods and customers they serve. The most popular features include self-serve specialty espresso coffee drinks, on-tap novelty beverages, cookies and croissants baked fresh in store, a wide selection of national brand skincare and makeup items, and the Wine Cellar and Beer Cooler, dedicated to an enhanced and expansive selection of wine and beer.

As a beverage destination, 7-Eleven is always looking for new thirst-quenchers, and the Evolution Stores are where some of the newest drink concepts make their debuts. Artisan craft sodas are a new feature, with flavors such as ginger beer, black cherry, pineapple coconut, diet key lime and diet cherry vanilla. Sparkling and still water flavors include lemon ginger, strawberry rose, coconut lime, cucumber mint and mango. Customers can enjoy refreshing smoothies and shakes, as well as customize their espresso drinks and cold brew coffee.

The new store is one of a growing number to offer mobile checkout and delivery. With the 7Rewards® loyalty program, in-store customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases on their phone. The convenient feature is found in the 7-Eleven app. The 7NOW® delivery app also lets customers order favorite foods, beverages, groceries and household products to be delivered straight to their door.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve food and beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Asked to practice 6-foot physical distancing when in the checkout line, customers also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

7-Eleven acquired the Laredo Taco Company restaurants along with Stripes® convenience stores in South Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Laredo Taco Company

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes and 7-Eleven® stores. Laredo Taco Company is famous for its authentic tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch in stores every day and fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs. The breakfast and all-day menus include bowls and meal options for "Los Niños" that include a side and small drink. Find out more online at https://www.laredotacocompany.com/ or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

