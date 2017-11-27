The Latest: Los Angeles Rams snap Saints' 8-game win streak

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Latest on the 12th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

7:40 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams have snapped the New Orleans Saints' winning streak at eight straight.

The Rams also may have earned a crucial NFC tiebreaker down the road by beating the Saints 26-20.

In the other late afternoon games, the Oakland Raiders survived a brawl and injuries to down their AFC West rivals 21-14 with a win over the Denver Broncos.

The Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 24-13 with Jimmy Garoppolo coming off the bench and throwing a late touchdown after an injury to C.J. Beathard.

Arizona beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 on a 57-yard field goal with a second left on the clock.

___

6:45 p.m.

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is out of the game with an ankle injury.

Lynch hurt himself while rolling out on a pass in the third quarter. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game as Trevor Siemian replaced him against Oakland.

Lynch had been promoted to starter this week but struggled in his first appearance of the season. He went 9 for 14 for 41 yards and an interception against a defense that entered the game on pace to allow the second highest completion percentage and passer rating in NFL history. Lynch was also sacked four times.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California.

___

6:15 p.m.

The Rams are off to a good start against New Orleans in the meeting of NFC division leaders, but they'll have to finish without one of their defensive playmakers.

Linebacker Connor Barwin was ruled out with an arm injury shortly after halftime at the Coliseum. Barwin has four sacks this season for a defense already missing injured defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Los Angeles led the Saints 17-10 at the break, outgaining New Orleans 250-166 and holding the ball for nearly 19 minutes.

— Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles.

___

5:49 p.m.

Raiders receiver Amari Cooper is out with a concussion after being hurt on an illegal hit by Denver safety Darian Stewart.

Cooper went over the middle on a pass from Derek Carr as Stewart rushed in from his deep safety position to try to break it up. Stewart appeared to hit Cooper in the helmet and was penalized. Cooper was down on the turf for several minutes.

Raiders teammates kneeled nearby as a cart came out. Cooper decided to walk off with assistance, going straight to the locker room.

Oakland already is without its other starting receiver as Michael Crabtree was ejected for fighting with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California.

___

5:26 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks have lost tight end Luke Willson for the rest of their game against San Francisco.

The tight end was hurt in the first half and was being evaluated for a concussion. The Seahawks say he will not return.

He came into Sunday's game with three touchdowns on his 11 receptions.

___

4:49 p.m.

Three players have been ejected following a brawl between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.

The fight started early in the first quarter when Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree blocked Denver cornerback Aqib Talib on a run play. Crabtree pushed Talib to the ground on the Broncos sideline, and a fracas ensued.

Players from both teams ran over to the sideline area to join in, and Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson appeared to throw punches. Jackson also made contact with an official and was ejected.

Talib ripped Crabtree's helmet off and threw it at him, and Crabtree went back at Talib in the end zone before teammate Johnny Holton joined in shoving Talib.

Crabtree and Talib were ejected for fighting.

Talib and Crabtree had a run-in in Week 17 last season when Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off his neck. Video from Sunday's fight showed Talib grabbed Crabtree's chain again.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Oakland, California.

___

4:35 p.m.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual during the anthem, one of 23 NFL players who protested during afternoon games.

On the other side of the bay, defensive end Michael Bennett and eight Seahawks teammates sat through the anthem at San Francisco, while offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Branden Jackson were kneeling next to them. On the other sideline, 49ers linebacker Eli Harold, safety Eric Reid and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also kneeled.

