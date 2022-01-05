U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Latest 911 GT3 now available to drive at the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles

Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
·3 min read

Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911

Latest 911 GT3 now available to drive at the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles

Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911
Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911
Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911

Latest 911 GT3 now available to drive at the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles

Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911
Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911
Programs showcase the top-performing model of the seventh-generation 911

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new thrill awaits customers of the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles: The new 911 GT3, among the most exciting and rewarding cars Porsche makes, has joined the fleet available for customers at both driver development courses. The road car is designed to fulfill every driving enthusiast’s wish, with a high-revving, naturally aspirated engine that is virtually identical to the track-only 911 GT3 Cup race car. Now everyone – not just Porsche owners – can experience this latest evolution of a Porsche GT car on purpose-built tracks with an individual Porsche Drive Coach.

“Like all Porsche sports cars, the new 911 GT3 is meant to be driven – and this one even more so, since it was born from motorsports and tailored to the road,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “The feel, the sound and the dynamics make for a very special experience that anyone can enjoy on the closed track with personal instruction. I’m sure the new GT programs will bring an extra level of excitement to our centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.”

Experience Center customers will drive on a variety of track modules, some designed to simulate everyday driving conditions and others to provide more challenging environments.

In Atlanta, the PEC is offering the following driving experiences:

  • 90-minute 911 GT3

  • 90-minute 911 GT3 vs. 911 Turbo

  • 90-minute 911 GT3 Generations (991 v. 992; available during the 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. sessions until March 31).

In Los Angeles, the PEC is offering the following driving experiences:

  • 90-minute 911 GT3

  • 90-minute 911 GT3 vs. 911 Turbo

  • 4-hour 911 GT3 Accelerated

  • 90-minute 911 GT3 Generations (991 v. 992; available until March 31)

  • 4-hour 911 GT3 Generations Accelerated (available until March 31).

Detailed information on each program in Atlanta can be viewed here and LA’s programs are available here.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche | instagram.com/porsche facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments

CONTACT: Marcus Kabel Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770-290-3843 marcus.kabel@porsche.us Jade Logan Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770-290-3880 jade.logan@porsche.us


