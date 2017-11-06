The Latest: Dolphins' Cutler completes his first 16 passes

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Latest on the ninth Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

9:45 p.m.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, back after missing one game with cracked ribs, completed his first 16 passes against the Oakland Raiders.

Cutler finally threw an incompletion late in the first half. The Dolphins struggled to run the ball and trailed 13-9 at halftime.

Cutler was 16 for 17 for 141 yards and a touchdown.

— AP Sports Writer Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

___

9:20 p.m.

Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey recovered his own onside kick against the Raiders.

With Miami leading 6-3 in the second quarter, Parkey bunted the kick and chased it 10 yards downfield. He grabbed it on the run before the Raiders could get to it. He was immediately tackled, giving the Dolphins the ball at midfield, but they failed to score.

With the recovery, Parkey made amends for missing the extra-point attempt on the previous play.

— AP Sports Writer Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

___

9:05 p.m.

Three Miami Dolphins players who knelt during the national anthem before Sunday night's game told coach Adam Gase that waiting in the tunnel during the anthem was interfering with their game preparation, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills took a knee during the anthem before Miami played Oakland.

Before recent games, the three waited in the tunnel after Gase established a team policy requiring players either to stand for the anthem or remain in the tunnel.

The person familiar with the discussions said Gase told them he preferred that they stand during the anthem but respected their right to express themselves and relaxed the team rule.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins didn't comment on the protests.

Earlier this week, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross joined with his players to create a fund for social justice programs.

— AP Sports Writer Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

___

8:35 p.m.

Miami Dolphins players Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills knelt during the national anthem before Sunday night's game against the Raiders.

Their protests brought the total to 18 NFL players that Associated Press journalists saw protesting during the anthem before Week 9 games.

For the Dolphins, the game was the first since owner Stephen Ross joined with his players to create a fund for social justice programs.

It's also the first time the three players have protested on the field since coach Adam Gase established a team policy requiring players to either stand during the anthem or wait in the tunnel.

Ten players protested before Sunday's late-afternoon games, and five more protested before the early kickoffs.

___

7:40 p.m.

Rob Kelley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left as the Washington Redskins rallied for a 17-14 victory over Seattle to leave the Seahawks (5-3) one game behind the Rams in the NFC West.

In other late-afternoon action, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chiefs 28-17 and the San Francisco 49ers remained winless with a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kansas City (6-2) remains atop the AFC West, with the rest of the division below .500.

The Cowboys (5-3) trail the 8-1 Eagles in the NFC East, and the Redskins (4-4) are in third place. Arizona got back to .500 without the injured Carson Palmer, but the Cardinals remain behind Seattle and the Rams.

___

7:20 p.m.

Arizona's Frostee Rucker and Hasson Reddick and San Francisco's Carlos Hyde have been ejected for fighting.

The teams got into a skirmish in the fourth quarter Sunday after former 49ers safety Antoine Bethea hit San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard late as he was sliding following a run.

The 49ers took exception to the hit and players from both teams started scuffling.

Rucker, Reddick and Hyde were all ejected.

___

6:10 p.m.

Kansas City rookie star Tyreek Hill showed off his speed and elusiveness on a unique touchdown to end the first half against the Cowboys.

With 2 seconds left, instead of a traditional bomb to the end zone, the Chiefs Alex Smith threw to Hill at around the 40-yard line. With a couple blockers in front, Hill then slipped through the Cowboys prevent defense to score.

The 57-yard touchdown pulled the Chiefs to within 14-10, and they scored in the third quarter to take a 17-10 lead.

