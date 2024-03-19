Latest Austin-area home sales report delivers promising news for first-time buyers

Good afternoon, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

So what's up in the Austin-area housing market?

Sales and median prices, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' February home sales report released last week.

Home sales, and the median price of those sales, were both up in February in the Austin-area housing market, the Austin Board of Realtors reports.

Sellers are feeling more upbeat about the Central Texas housing market, while buyers have a broader range of home options to select from — especially first-time buyers, the board said.

Across the Austin region from Georgetown north to San Marcos south, 2,144 homes changed hands last month That's 1.3% more than the prior February.

Half of those homes sold for more than $443,065 and half sold for less, for a 1.2% increase in the median sales price year-over-year.

New listings jumped 44.9% to 3,915, bringing the total months of inventory for the region to three months, up 0.1 months from February 2023.

Within Austin's city limits, sales were up 3% in February. Half of the homes sold for more than $543,200, and half for less, for a 2.8% decline in the median price.

Clare Losey, housing economist for the Austin Board of Realtors, said February’s spike in new listings was concentrated among more affordable homes.

“Higher home prices and mortgage rates have diminished affordability for first-time homebuyers over the past few years, but February provided encouragement for these aspiring homeowners," Losey said. "We’ve witnessed a significant surge in new listings, predominantly among more affordable and attainable homes — particularly those priced under $400,000. The increase in housing options presents a promising opportunity for Central Texans who want to become homeowners.”

Kent Redding, president of the Austin Board of Realtors, said that "the spring homebuying season is typically a busy period, especially in the Austin area, where over 35% of annual sales occur between March and June. Buyers are keen on securing homes before the fall and the upcoming school year in August, drawn out by the enhanced curb appeal and favorable weather conditions."

