The latest buzz: Bumblz Boba Tea is open in downtown Petoskey

Charis Larson poses at Bumblz Boba Tea on July 11, 2023.

PETOSKEY — With the recent opening of Bumblz Boba Tea, the northwestern Michigan dessert dynasty has broken into the downtown market.

Started by the same owners of Snickerdoodlz Frozen Yogurt and Dairy Zone, Bumblz Boba Tea is the latest venture for business partners Charis Larson and Suzanne Sipe.

Bumblz opened in early June, and has since been met with positive feedback, Larson said.

She said they decided to open a boba shop because after finding so much success selling bubble tea at Snickerdoodlz, they were confident they would do well downtown.

"We weren't sure how bubble tea was going to take off, but people are excited that we had it,” Larson said. "So we knew that since it was successful at Snickerdoodlz Frozen Yogurt, we knew that an independent bubble tea shop would probably do well, and the best location was going to be downtown.”

The menu is not limited to bubble tea. The store also sells acai bowls, cookies and ice cream.

Larson said adding acai bowls was a natural choice, and she’s happy that they’re able to have vegan and vegetarian options for locals and tourists alike. In order to find success in Petoskey, it takes the locals to uplift the business, she said, but the store needed to be “where the people are” during tourist seasons.

Charis Larson makes a milk tea on July 11, 2023.

“Downtown, it's definitely locals for sure, but tourists as well,” Larson said. "We needed to be available for where people were at. So that is why it was attractive for us to be downtown. Plus, downtown attracts people from all over the world, and bubble tea is everywhere, and so we knew that we needed to be where the people are. So for a small business, this was obviously the right place.”

She said they liked the idea of getting more foot traffic as people walk by from other restaurants and stores in the downtown area, because their other locations usually just have people arriving in their cars. The partners were also attracted to the sense of community and camaraderie that comes with being in the downtown space.

As Larson and Sipe continue to grow their brand, with three storefronts and one bubble tea concession trailer, getting a space downtown took a good bit of time and patience.

Before finding a space, the two spent two years waiting for the right spot downtown to open, though the place where they ended up — 208 Petoskey St. — came with its own set of issues.

“We converted an office space into food and that definitely has its own challenges," Larson said. "And this is a 110-year-old building that also has its own quirks.”

The sign outside Bumblz Boba Tea at 208 Petoskey St.

But even with the struggles of converting the space and opening later than originally planned, Larson said the goal is to create a space where people can leave bad days at the door.

“I always say, ‘You can't have a bad day when you're eating fro-yo, or dessert, right? You can't have a bad day when you are eating ice cream,’” she said. “It’s the same thing with bubble tea."

She said they strive to make the environment one in which people know they’ll have a positive experience when they walk in the door.

“So far, that has translated down here when someone walks into the door,” she said.

