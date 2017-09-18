The Latest: Falcons' Beasley hurts hamstring against Packers

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) celebrates his touchdown run with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Andy Levitre (67) during the first of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season:

11 p.m.

Add linebacker Vic Beasley to an already imposing injury list in the Packers-Falcons game.

Beasley, the 2016 NFL sacks leader, had a sack against Aaron Rodgers, creating a fumble that led to a third-quarter touchdown by Atlanta. Minutes later, Beasley suffered a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable to return. He limped off the field and was escorted to the locker room.

Also in the third quarter, Packers safety Kentrell Brice was ruled out with a groin injury.

The Falcons lost right tackle Ryan Schraeder with a concussion suffered on Atlanta's first touchdown play in the first quarter. Atlanta also lost Courtney Upshaw for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels was ruled out with a hamstring injury and receiver Jordy Nelson is listed as questionable with a quad injury.

___

10:30 p.m.

The Falcons have raced to another huge lead over the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta was up 24-7 at halftime after Devonta Freeman ran for two touchdowns and Matt Ryan threw a short touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman. Then, on the Packers' opening possession of the second half, Aaron Rodgers was plastered by Vic Beasley Jr. while attempting to throw.

The ball wobbled out of Rodgers' hand and Desmond Trufant wisely scooped it up, running 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-7.

The call was upheld after the replay failed to show definitively that the attempted pass went forward.

Atlanta was showing much the same form as last year's NFC championship game. In that one, the Falcons raced to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 31-0 early in the third quarter on the way to a 44-21 rout.

___

9:40 p.m.

Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder has been ruled out with a concussion after he was shaken up on a touchdown play.

Schraeder had a lead block on Devonta Freeman's 1-yard touchdown run on Atlanta's opening drive against Green Bay.

Schraeder appeared to hit his helmet on a Green Bay player, though it didn't appear to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. Schraeder briefly remained face-down on the field. He appeared to be unsteady as he walked off the field with members of Atlanta's medical staff.

Ty Sambrailo took over at right tackle on Atlanta's second drive. He was acquired from Denver on Sept. 1 for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018.

Meanwhile, Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw also will not return after suffering an ankle injury.

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is listed as questionable with a quad injury.

___

7:30 p.m.

Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury in the third quarter.

Bolles was hurt on a running play near the goal line Sunday against Dallas. He immediately signaled to the sideline to come out and check on him. After being loaded into the cart, he waved to the crowd as he was driven off the field.

Bolles was taken with the 20th overall pick in the draft out of Utah.

Donald Stephenson took Bolles' place protecting quarterback Trevor Siemian's blind side. Denver receiver Bennie Fowler has been ruled out with a concussion.

___

6:35 p.m.

An injury-riddled Dallas secondary keeps getting thinner.

Already missing Orlando Scandrick — he was ruled out earlier in the week with a broken left hand — the Cowboys lost two more defensive backs in the first half Sunday against Denver.

Chidobe Awuzie went out with a hamstring injury and Nolan Carroll was ruled out with a concussion.

___

6 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos resumed their game after a 62-minute lightning delay.

The Broncos led 7-0 with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter when the game was halted. The Cowboys were on the march before the delay and have the ball in Denver territory.

Both teams waited out the delay in their locker rooms.

The tarp also has been removed down the road at Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies are playing the San Diego Padres.

___ 5:30 p.m.

The game between Dallas and Denver is scheduled to resume around 6 p.m. Eastern after being delayed by lightning.

It was halted by the referees with 33 seconds left in the first quarter and the Broncos leading 7-0. Both teams went to their locker rooms, while most of the fans headed for the cover of the concourse.

