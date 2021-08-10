U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Latest Eastbridge report forecasts the future opportunity for voluntary sales amidst COVID-19

·1 min read

AVON, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, carriers have been seeking to understand what to expect in the short and longer term for voluntary sales so they can update their business plans and determine what investments to make and where to make them. Eastbridge's Forecasting Voluntary Sales Spotlight™ Report analyzes the current sales environment and offers several different models to project voluntary sales based on current views of the extent to which voluntary sales will recover in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Eastbridge Consulting Group)

Specifically, the report covers:

  • Background information on the voluntary market and distribution

  • Opportunity for sales based on broker, employer, and employee research

  • Different methodologies for forecasting, including an economic model and several scenarios based on assumptions for distribution changes

  • Actual forecasts for the future using different forecasting methods

  • Other market influences such as employer-paid product trends and enrollment conditions

The report also presents a framework and series of questions for companies to ask themselves in developing their own predictions for future opportunities in voluntary sales. The objective of the report is to offer a platform for discussion within companies so they can develop their own views, as opposed to adopting Eastbridge's forecasts as fact.

The Forecasting Voluntary Sales Spotlight™ Report is now available for purchase for $2,500. For more information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

