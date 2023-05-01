[Latest Edition] Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Worth 347.22 Billion to 2031 | Reveals InsightAce Study
Companies covered in this report are Merck & Co., Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla, Inc.; Albemarle Corporation; Viatris Inc.; Aurobindo Pharma; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Jersey City, NJ, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is estimated to reach over USD 347.22 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The increasing drug research and development efforts for drug manufacturing, the growing significance of generics, and the rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals are the main drivers of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market's growth. The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by unfavorable medicine price control policies in many countries and high manufacturing costs.
The demand for medications is anticipated to rise due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which will accelerate the market growth for active pharmaceutical ingredients shortly. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cardiovascular illnesses claim 17.9 million lives annually, making them the top cause of mortality worldwide.
Recent Developments:
In December 2021, The Chasse-sur-Rhône, France, location of Novasep, a provider of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, invested about EUR 6 million to upgrade its capabilities with regard to the newer generation APIs in fields like oncology, the central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases.
List of Prominent Players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:
AbbVie, Inc.
Albemarle Corporation
AstraZeneca (U.K.)
Aurobindo Pharma
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India)
Cipla, Inc.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.K.)
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mylan
Novartis
Pfizer
Sanofi (France)
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Viatris Inc.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report Scope::
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 195.31 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 347.22 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 6.7 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Type Of Synthesis, Type Of Manufacturer, Type, Application, And Type Of Drug
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The usage of tiny molecules by pharmaceutical corporations to develop new medications has undergone a significant change, as shown by the term highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients, or HPAPI. As a result, a pipeline of medicines that work at lower doses has grown. The benefits of HPAPIs, which include the need for a reduced therapeutic dose, ability to bind to particular receptors, and excellent efficacy, can be attributed to their rising popularity among manufacturers and consumers. As the generic API market steadily grows competitive, several API producers are implementing HPAPIs to set themselves apart from the competitors. This accelerates market expansion.
Challenges:
Since the construction of APIs requires extremely systematic protocols, there is a large capital demand involved, which leads to the outsourcing of various APIs. The economies of poor and medium income nations cannot support it. Hence, low- and middle-income nations in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America have greater demand for inexpensive alternatives.
Regional Trends:
The market for active pharmaceutical components is now dominated by North America, and this dominance is anticipated to last for a few more years. Due to rising disease rates and an ageing population, this area is anticipated to see a gain in market share in the future. The majority of the market in North America is controlled by the US.
The country had to import many APIs from other countries because to the country's drastic COVID-19 outbreak, and domestic producers also had to ramp up production to meet the demand. The majority of its API needs are satisfied by imports from Asian markets. According to US trade statistics, China and India account for roughly 75–80% of all APIs imported into the US since they have well-established production bases and a big labour force that caters to the pharmaceutical industry.
Segmentation of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market-
By Type of Synthesis-
Biotech
Biotech APIs Market, By Type
Generic APIs
Innovative APIs
Biotech APIs Market, By Product
Monoclonal Antibodies
Hormones
Cytokines
Recombinant Proteins
Therapeutic Enzymes
Vaccines
Blood Factors
Synthetic
Synthetic APIs Market, By Type
Generic APIs
Innovative APIs
By Type of Manufacturer-
Captive APIs
Merchant APIs
Merchant APIs Market, By Type
Generic APIs
Innovative APIs
Merchant APIs Market, By Type of Synthesis
Biotech
Synthetic
By Type
Generic APIs
Innovative APIs
By Type of Drug
Prescription Drugs
Over-the-counter Drugs
By Application-
Cardiovascular Diseases
Oncology
CNS and Neurology
Orthopedic
Endocrinology
Pulmonology
Gastroenterology
Nephrology
Ophthalmology
Others
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
