'Work to do': What latest GDP data says about Greater Cincinnati's economy

Yes, we know it's 2024. But economic figures for 2022 the Greater Cincinnati metro area – recently released - can still tell us how we're doing.

The Greater Cincinnati’s $186.1 billion economy grew 1% in 2022 − among the slowest of the major Midwest regions and the nation’s 50-largest metropolitan areas due to a sluggish manufacturing sector and a belated pandemic recovery in many regions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released last month.

“Make no mistake: this is a strong and growing economy − but we still have work to do," Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber president Brendon Cull told The Enquirer, noting the local economy was larger than any peer in Ohio or Kentucky. "If we are going to sustain and grow our GDP and economy in the future, we’ll need to stay focused on growing our population, improving our infrastructure, and creating policies that encourage further investments in housing and economic development."

Cull predicted a manufacturing rebound would show Cincinnati's 2023 growth higher than 2022's rate.

Cincinnati's economy grew modestly

Greater Cincinnati’s economy increased 1%, tying the rate of Milwaukee and slightly ahead of Columbus. Cleveland’s economy grew at 2%, shy of the 2.1% national average of metro areas.

2022 was a big slowdown for Cincinnati, which saw the region's economy grow 4.1% in 2021 as it bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As is typical, metro areas in Sunbelt states with established tech economies performed the strongest: Austin, Texas, had the fastest growing economy, at 7.4%, in 2022.

Several Midwest regions grew faster, due to belated pandemic recovery

A number of Midwest metros notched stronger 2022 growth than Cincinnati. But that's because they climbed back from steeper COVID-19 pandemic declines: Chicago (up 1.3%), Minneapolis (up 1.4%), Detroit (up 1.8%) and Cleveland.

Chicago, for example, grew its economy 1.3% in 2022 two years after a severe 5.4% downturn in 2020 (compared to Cincinnati's 2% decline that year). Since 2019, Chicago's economy has grown only 1.2% bigger, while Cincinnati’s grew 3% in the same period.

How does Cincinnati's economy stack up against other regions?

This region’s economy is 28th-largest in the country and the fifth-largest metro economy in the Midwest. That’s also larger than the economies of 17 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

It is also the largest in Ohio, followed by Columbus and Cleveland, which respectively have metro economies of $169.1 billion and $162.8 billion. Together, the three cities’ economies power nearly 60% of Ohio’s $881 billion economy.

What is driving Cincinnati's growth and what is holding it back?

The biggest contributors to Cincinnati’s growth in 2022 were its professional/business services sector and its financial sectors, which expanded enough to grow the region’s economy 1.5%.

But contraction in the region’s wholesale trade business (sales between businesses like suppliers and distributors) shaved 0.5% off the region’s overall economic growth.

The latest federal data does not directly disclose size or growth of the region’s manufacturing sector. But the data implies it was flat or shrank the economy slightly. In recent years, the manufacturing sector has accounted for about 15% of Cincinnati’s economic output.

While 2023 economic data is not yet available at the metro level, federal and state data show that the manufacturing sector had slumped in 2022 both nationally and in Ohio but rebounded last year.

Why do Midwestern economies grow at a slower rate?

Like other Midwest regions, Cincinnati’s slower population growth and heavier reliance on manufacturing caps its growth rate.

Among similar-sized metro areas, Cincinnati's economy grew 3% since 2019, compared with 22% in Austin, 16.6% in Nashville, 14.9% in Tampa, 13.4% in Orlando and 9.6% in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Population growth can help propel economic growth. In the Austin metro region, for example, the local population surged 33% from 1.7 million to 2.3 million between 2010 and 2020. As late as 2017, it's economy was smaller than Cincinnati's, but is now $222 billion, the nation's 22nd-largest. Even adjusted for inflation, Austin's economy grew 37.2% between 2017 and 2022 − more than four times as much as Cincinnati's 8.1% in that time period.

Still, lack of outsized exposure to some industries, such as tourism, shielded it from some of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic: Cincinnati’s economy shrank 2% in 2020 amid the outbreak, but Las Vegas’ economy plummeted 8.5% while Orlando’s dropped 4.2% that year.

