U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,598.00
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,695.75
    +30.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.70
    +10.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.22
    +0.37 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8790
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,184.56
    +840.16 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.00
    +18.70 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,111.41
    +562.40 (+1.97%)
     

Latest global data finds nearly 8 million deaths from smoking in 2019, and 90% of new smokers addicted by age 25

·11 min read

  • The global number of smokers continues to rise, with smoking causing nearly 8 million deaths in 2019, including one in five male deaths.

  • 90% of new smokers become addicted by age 25 - preventing adolescents from starting is crucial for changing the course of the epidemic for the next generation.

  • Countries must meet their commitments to adopt and enforce effective tobacco control policies including higher taxes on tobacco products. Banning tobacco advertising, including via social media, and smoke-free environments could help further prevent smoking initiation among young people.

  • Although global age-standardised prevalence of smoking decreased significantly between 1990 and 2019, similar progress was not observed for chewing tobacco – with a 25% age-adjusted rate of use among men over age 15 in South Asia.

SEATTLE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most comprehensive data on global trends in smoking highlight its enormous global health toll. The number of smokers worldwide has increased to 1.1 billion in 2019, with tobacco smoking causing 7.7 million deaths – including 1 in 5 deaths in males worldwide.

Of particular concern are the persistently high rates of smoking among young people, with over half of countries worldwide showing no progress in reducing smoking among 15-24 year olds. 89% of new smokers become addicted by age 25. Protecting young people from nicotine addiction during this critical window will be crucial to eliminate tobacco use among the next generation.

Using data from 3,625 nationally representative surveys, the three new studies published in The Lancet and The Lancet Public Health by the Global Burden of Disease collaboration, led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, provide global estimates on smoking prevalence in 204 countries in men and women aged 15 and over, including age of initiation, associated diseases, and risks among current and former smokers, as well as the first analysis of global trends in chewing tobacco use.

Published ahead of World No Tobacco Day (31st May), the authors call on all countries to urgently adopt and enforce a comprehensive package of evidence-based policies to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use and prevent initiation, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

"Smoking is a major risk factor that threatens the health of people worldwide, but tobacco control is woefully insufficient in many countries around the world. Persistently high smoking prevalence among young people in many countries, along with the expansion of new tobacco and nicotine products, highlight an urgent need to double down on tobacco control. If a person does not become a regular smoker by age 25, they are very unlikely to become a smoker. This presents a critical window of opportunity for interventions that can prevent young people from starting smoking and improve their health for the rest of their lives," says Professor Emmanuela Gakidou, senior author, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Seattle, Washington. [1]

Increasing number of smokers highlights uphill battle in global tobacco control

Since 1990, global smoking prevalence among men decreased by 27.5% and by 37.7% among women. However, twenty countries saw significant increases in prevalence among men, and 12 saw significant increases among women.

In half of countries, reductions in prevalence have not kept pace with population growth, and the number of current smokers has increased. The ten countries with the largest number of tobacco smokers in 2019, together comprising nearly two-thirds of the global tobacco smoking population, are China, India, Indonesia, the USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam, and the Philippines – one in three current tobacco smokers (341 million) live in China.

In 2019, smoking was associated with 1.7 million deaths from ischaemic heart disease, 1.6 million deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 1.3 million deaths from tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer, and nearly 1 million deaths from stroke. Previous studies have shown that at least one in two long-term smokers will die from causes directly linked to smoking, and that smokers have an average life expectancy ten years lower than never-smokers.

Approximately 87% of deaths attributable to smoking tobacco occurred among current smokers. Only 6% of global deaths attributable to smoking tobacco use occurred among individuals who had quit smoking at least 15 years previously, highlighting the important health benefits of cessation.

7.4 trillion cigarette-equivalents of tobacco (combining smoked tobacco products include manufactured cigarettes, hand-rolled cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, shisha, and regional products such as bidis and kreteks) were consumed in 2019, amounting to 20.3 billion each day worldwide. Countries with the highest consumption per person were mostly in Europe. Globally, one in three male and one in five female smokers consume 20 or more cigarette-equivalents per day.

15-24 years: a critical window to change the course of the tobacco epidemic

"Behavioural and biological studies suggest that young people are particularly vulnerable to addiction, and with high rates of cessation remaining elusive worldwide, the tobacco epidemic will continue for years to come unless countries can dramatically reduce the number of new smokers starting each year. With nine out of ten smokers starting before the age of 25, ensuring that young people remain smoke-free through their mid-twenties will result in radical reductions in smoking rates for the next generation," says Marissa Reitsma, lead author of the studies on smoking, IHME. [1]

In 2019, there were an estimated 155 million smokers aged between 15 and 24 years – equivalent to 20.1% of young men and 5.0% of young women, globally.

Two-thirds (65.5%) of all current smokers began smoking by age 20, and 89% of smokers began by age 25. This highlights a critical age window during which individuals develop nicotine addiction and transition to become established smokers.

In 12 countries and territories in 2019, more than one in three young people were current smokers, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia, France, Chile, Turkey, and Greenland, as well as five Pacific islands.

Globally, smoking prevalence among young people decreased between 1990 and 2019 among both young men (-32.9%) and young women (-37.6%). Progress varied across countries with only 81 achieving a significant decrease in prevalence among young people. More than half of countries experienced no change.

In many countries, progress in reducing the prevalence of smoking has not kept pace with population increases, resulting in significant increases in the number of young smokers. India, Egypt, and Indonesia had the largest absolute increases in number of young male smokers. Turkey, Jordan, and Zambia had the largest increases in number of young female smokers.

Globally, the average age at which individuals began smoking regularly is 19. The youngest average ages of initiation were observed in Europe and the Americas – with the youngest average age of initiation in Denmark (16.4). The oldest average ages of initiation were seen in east and south Asia and sub-Saharan Africa – with the oldest average age of initiation in Togo (22.5 years).

Reitsma adds: "Notably, in countries where prevalence of smoking among young people has decreased significantly, the age at which people start smoking has remained constant across time. This is encouraging evidence that interventions prevent smoking altogether, as opposed to only delaying the age at which people start smoking."

Stronger regulation of chewing tobacco needed, particularly in South Asia

Globally, 273.9 million people used chewing tobacco in 2019, equivalent to age-adjusted prevalence of 6.5% among men and nearly 3% among women over the age of 15. Most people (228.2 million; 83.3%) who used chewing tobacco in 2019 resided in the South Asia region. The largest population of people who use chewing tobacco are in India with 185.8 million users, corresponding to 68% of all chewing tobacco users globally. Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan also had very high prevalence of chewing tobacco use.

"The health risks of chewing tobacco are well documented, including strong evidence of an increased risk of oral cancer. While global smoking prevalence has decreased, chewing tobacco has not, suggesting that control efforts have had much larger effects on the prevalence of smoking than on chewing tobacco in some countries. Stronger regulations and policies that specifically target use of chewing tobacco are needed, especially in countries in South Asia with high prevalence," says Parkes Kendrick, lead author of the study on chewing tobacco, IHME. [1]

Industry interference and waning political commitment stalling urgent action on tobacco control

The first international public health treaty, the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), entered into force and became international binding law in 2005. The WHO FCTC outlines evidence-based interventions including reducing affordability of tobacco products through taxation, passing comprehensive smoke-free laws, restriction of sales to minors, mandating health warnings on packaging, and banning tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

Since 2005, the FCTC has been ratified by 182 parties, but, as of 2018, only 62 countries had comprehensive smoke-free policies; 23 offered the full range of cessation support services; 91 mandated pictorial health warnings; 48 had comprehensive advertising, promotion, and sponsorship bans; and 38 had the recommended level of tobacco taxation.

Tobacco taxation is a highly cost-effective measure, particularly when combined with a progressive approach to redistributing revenue from taxation to tobacco control programmes, health care, and other social support services. Decreasing affordability is particularly effective in reducing smoking rates among young people.

Between 2008 and 2018, the affordability of cigarettes decreased in only 33% of low-income countries compared with 38% in middle-income countries and 72% of high-income countries. Low-income and middle-income countries face the additional challenge of population growth expanding their smoking population. Despite this, only one low-income country, Madagascar, taxes tobacco at the rate recommended by WHO.

As the tobacco industry innovates by leveraging social media, tobacco control strategies must also evolve. Flavours may also play an important role in attracting youth to tobacco, in particular with the emergence of e-cigarette use. Banning all characterizing flavours, including menthol, across all nicotine-containing products, including smoked tobacco products, smokeless tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco products is a promising approach to reducing demand among young people.

Most countries have their legal purchase age set at either 16 or 18, but three quarters of smokers start by the age of 21. The authors point to encouraging evidence from some studies showing the impact of increasing the legal purchase age may have on smoking rates. Globally, the highest observed minimum age of purchase at the national level is 21, with six countries (the USA, Uganda, Honduras, Sri Lanka, Samoa, and Kuwait) at this benchmark.

Dr Vin Gupta, co-author, IHME, says: "Despite progress in some countries, tobacco industry interference and waning political commitment have resulted in a large and persistent gap between knowledge and action on global tobacco control. Bans on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship must extend to internet-based media, but only one in four countries have comprehensively banned all forms of direct and indirect advertising. Despite the clear link to youth initiation, fewer than 60 countries have enacted even partial flavour bans on tobacco products. Closing these loopholes is critical to protecting young people from the influence of the tobacco." [1]

Finally, the authors note limitations across the three studies, including that data on tobacco use are self-reported, age of initiation may be subject to recall bias, and the health effects of smoking do not include second hand smoke. The analyses focus on smoking tobacco products and chewing tobacco products and do not reflect e-cigarettes (and other electronic nicotine delivery systems) or heated tobacco products.

In a linked Comment, Alan Blum and Ransome Eke, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA (who were not involved in the study) write: "How to tackle the global smoking pandemic has become a perpetual dilemma. Tobacco control—a term adopted by 1990s academia to keep radical grassroots antismoking activism at arm's length—remains mired in descriptive research that generates data to support policies aimed at reducing smoking. However, unlike, for instance, mosquito control, the vector—the tobacco industry—survives and thrives. And, like a mutating virus, it adapts to legislative and regulatory attempts to hinder the sale, promotion, and use of its products. Taxation or sin taxes are not necessarily the most effective tobacco control policy, but to say so risks derision. Cigarette taxes could be set high enough to crush the tobacco industry, but no governments will go that far. They rely on this revenue for deficit reduction and for things other than curbing smoking…. The tobacco industry remains the foremost obstacle to tobacco control. State-owned cigarette manufacturers— notably, the China tobacco monopoly in the world's largest cigarette market—pose a daunting challenge to public health. The USA, the UK, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, and Sweden, among other countries, also host powerful tobacco companies… Any hope for ending the tobacco pandemic lies in the commitment of every health professional to make smoking prevention, smoking cessation, and relapse prevention a top priority."

NOTES TO EDITORS
The research was funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

[1] Quote direct from author and cannot be found in the text of the Article.

Article on global trends in smoking tobacco (The Lancet) http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01169-7/fulltext
Article on youth initiation (The Lancet Public Health) http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(21)00102-X/fulltext
Article on chewing tobacco (The Lancet Public Health) http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(21)00065-7/fulltext

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156878/IHME_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Recommended Stories

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

    Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada to dial back its bond purchases to C$2 billion ($1.65 billion) per week or less - from the current level of C$3 billion per week - at the central bank's July policy announcement, while the remainder see a reduction in October. By April next year or earlier, purchases are likely to be C$1 billion per week or less, and continue for some time to offset the amount of bonds maturing on the central bank's balance sheet, the analysts said this week.

  • Equities, yields rise as U.S. data shows economy gaining momentum

    World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 406,000 for the week ended May 22, according to the U.S. Labor Department, as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy. "This is the first time that continuing jobless claims beat expectations and it shows that more people are starting to go back to work and this is very positive for the economy," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Indian government exceeded powers with encryption-breaking rule - WhatsApp filing

    India's government exceeded its legal powers by enacting rules that companies such as WhatsApp say will force them to break end-to-end message encryption, the messaging app owned by Facebook argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the government to quash a provision of a new regulation that mandates companies to divulge the "first originator of information", arguing in favour of protecting privacy. In a statement on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it would engage with the Indian government to find "practical solutions" and protect users, but its court filing shows it has taken a firmer stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – $65.25 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $64.04 to $63.79

    The narrow trading range suggests an upside bias on a sustained move over $66.51 and a downside bias on a sustained move under $65.25.

  • AMC’s Four-Day Surge Slaps Short Sellers With $1.3 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless four-day winning streak in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is drawing even more blood from short sellers.The movie theater’s 120% surge so far this week has dealt investors betting against it roughly $1.3 billion in losses, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The stock, which has become a poster child for retail traders using Twitter and Reddit to squeeze short-sellers, soared 36% Thursday to the highest level since May 2017.Retail investors have cheered gains in the cinema chain while hashtags like #AMCSTRONG, #AMC500k, and #OccupyWallstreetAMC trended on Twitter. The stock has consistently been the most referenced asset on the social trading platforms like StockTwits lately. Thursday’s rally cost shorts another $634 million, according to S3 Partners, bringing losses to just below $2 billion for the year.While some shorts have been covering their positions, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics, he believes the pain could get even worse for skeptics. The company, along with retail investor favorite GameStop Corp., ranks high on S3 Partners’ “Squeeze Score metric” with each scoring a 10 out of 10.Read more: AMC Defies Gravity as Retail Traders Propel Gains to 1,150%“This signifies that both stocks have a high potential for a short squeeze, dependent on their upcoming stock price moves,” Dusaniwsky said by email. Roughly 20% of shares available for trading for both companies are currently sold short, S3 Partners data show.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bullish Signals Suggest China Stocks Rally Has Further to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks burst out of a tight trading range this week, and that may just be the start given the bullish signs for the market that have been forming under the hood.The country’s equity benchmark closed little changed with materials and financial shares being the best performers. The move came after the CSI 300 Index jumped 3.2% on Tuesday, the most since July as investors piled into stocks amid attempts by policymakers to contain commodity prices. Read more: China ETF Buying Spree Prompts Questions on Who’s Driving RallyBut even before that, momentum was showing signs of gathering. The CSI 300 Index has staged the largest monthly outperformance against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI Asia Pacific Index since at least January this month, while the Shanghai Composite is poised for its best May performance since 2013.Investors are now watching to see whether the recent strength, coupled with the yuan advancing to its strongest level since 2018, could set the stage for the next leg higher for a market stuck in months of range-bound trading. The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate for the yuan around estimates on Wednesday, signaling that authorities are comfortable with the Chinese currency’s recent rally.Optimism ahead of the Communist Party’s centennial in July and easing concerns about inflation may also provide extra security against any steep drops in equities in coming months.Here are four charts showing signs of bullishness for Chinese stocks.Fear FadesChina’s stock traders have been taking on more leverage in the past three weeks. While the increase in percentage terms doesn’t compare to earlier this year when the CSI 300 soared to near a record, the streak is set to be the longest since December ahead of a gradual build-up to the peak. The total value of margin debt in Shanghai and Shenzhen climbed to 1.54 trillion yuan on Monday, the highest since late January, as risk appetite crept back.Sentiment ThawsAn exchange-traded fund that tracks a basket of the nation’s brokerage stocks -- long known as the flag bearers of a bull market -- has just formed a bullish breakout, giving sentiment a leg up after lying dormant for months. Brokerages, which tend to pick up in volatility before a rally actually starts, are favored by those with high risk preference for their high volatility and ability to outperform times of exuberance, like the one seen in July last year.Return of MomentumWhile the CSI Index’s trades are largely contained within a trading envelope, at least one indicator tells a different story. The percentage of shares with a buy signal based on the moving-average convergence-divergence pattern has recovered to the highest level since early March. Those with a sell signal are on a declining trend.Early BeamsOn Tuesday, the index broke through its 100-day moving average threshold, a support that was last breached in March, in another bullish signal. But that comes after a more important support level for investors in China was breached.That’s because onshore, the gauge of some of the nation’s largest and leading firms has also broken through its 60-day, or approximately two-month moving average for eight sessions, a sign often taken by traders to mark the bull-bear divide.While market watchers are careful not to get overly excited, some are ready to embrace the positive signs.“Onshore liquidity has not tightened nearly as quickly as feared earlier this year, and this could be a rare window of opportunity this year to go long on stocks,” said Zhang Chuanxu, fund manager at Hexi Capital in Shanghai. “But I’m still reluctant to call it the start of a full blown rally just yet.”(Updates with Wednesday’s stock close in the second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • RBC Beats Estimates as Investment Banking Lifts Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is getting a lift from its capital-markets business, fueled by surging equity markets and record merger activity in its home market.Fiscal second-quarter net income from Royal Bank’s capital-markets unit rose 10-fold to C$1.07 billion ($885 million), helped by investment banking. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsRoyal Bank has been one of the more conservative banks in terms of setting aside capital to protect itself against potential loan losses. The lender’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was the second-highest of Canada’s six largest banks at the end of the first quarter. The bank set released C$96 million in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter. Analysts estimated C$275.6 million in set-asides.The rising market has also boosted Royal Bank’s wealth-management business. Profit in the unit rose 63% to C$691 million, helped by gains in both Canada and the U.S.Net income from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit more than tripled to C$1.91 billion, driven by the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.Market ReactionRoyal Bank shares have advanced 19% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion, or C$2.76 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.51, on average.Click here for more on Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Buy Shares Rise After Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Target Price $150 in Best Case

    Best Buy shares rose about 3% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the Richfield, Minnesota consumer electronics retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and lifted its annual sales forecast.

  • China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. For the January-April period, industrial firms' profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan, bolstered by a virus-related plunge in activity early last year.

  • Canadian Banks Signal Covid All-Clear Earlier Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the Covid-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.After a year of stockpiling record amounts of capital to protect against a wave of loan defaults, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank -- the country’s two largest banks -- reversed course last quarter. Toronto-Dominion on Thursday reported a surprise C$377 million ($312 million) release of provisions for credit losses for its fiscal second quarter, while Royal Bank released C$96 million. Analysts had projected both lenders would continue setting aside capital to absorb potentially soured loans.With vaccination campaigns putting economic reopenings in reach in Canada and the U.S., strong housing markets fueling mortgage lending, and surging equity markets supporting capital-markets and wealth-management businesses, Toronto-Dominion and Royal Bank are asserting they have more than enough capital to handle any bumps along the road to recovery.Even after reporting smaller set-asides than analysts expected in the fiscal first quarter, bank executives still struck a cautious tone on their preparations for potential credit losses, leading many analysts to expect reserve releases wouldn’t begin until the second half of the year.“They definitely are a lot more positive than they were three months ago,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s a combination of vaccines and a stronger economy -- not just in the U.S. and Canada -- but an improving economy globally.”While the reserve releases were the banks’ first in data going back to 2012, key measures of capital on hand for Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion continued to rise. Royal Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.8% in the three months through April from 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto-Dominion’s CET1 rose to 14.2% from 13.6%.Those rising measures may put pressure on Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, to allow the country’s banks to resume share buybacks and dividend increases. The U.S. Federal Reserve allowed American banks to resume buybacks last year.“OSFI should be looking into it,” Gulberg said. “Dividend increases, which have been locked for over a year, and some buybacks could bring capital ratios back to more normal, more palatable levels for the banks.”The comeback from the pandemic made its way to banks’ bottom lines. At Royal Bank, net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion in the second quarter. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share, topping analysts’ C$2.51 average estimate. Toronto-Dominion’s net income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled C$2.04 a share, beating analysts’ C$1.76 estimate.The rebound in earnings is a big part of why Toronto-Dominion was able to release some of its provisions, and progress on vaccine rollouts and healthy economic-growth forecasts leave the bank poised for continued strong performance in the U.S. and Canada, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said.‘Very Encouraged’“We’re very encouraged by those developments in Canada, and some of the announcements that are coming out of the various provinces about what the next three to four months will look like,” Ahmed said in an interview.While the high level of deposits that have built up over the past year present challenges for growth in credit-card balances and commercial loans, a number of factors are lining up that could overcome those headwinds, Royal Bank Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger said.“You have strong GDP growth, strong customer demand, building confidence levels and also a desire to work through some of the global supply-chain issues and potentially build inventory where many places have no inventory,” Bolger said in a phone interview. “Those should be constructive for overall loan growth.”Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported second-quarter results Thursday. Its net income quadrupled to C$1.65 billion, and adjusted profit was C$3.59 a share, higher than the C$3 average estimate. CIBC shares rose as much as in 3.6% in Toronto trading, its biggest intraday gain since November. Royal Bank advanced 1.4% as of 3:22 p.m., and Toronto-Dominion slipped 2.1%.CIBC’s results were driven by gains in its Canadian banking franchise, with increases in mortgages and deposits. CFO Hratch Panossian said revitalizing the Canadian consumer business has been the No. 1 priority for the bank.“There has been lots of management attention, investment and focus that has gone into that,” he said in an interview. “We’re pleased to see some of that paying dividends.”(Updates with CFOs’ comments in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • ‘I am worried about day-to-day people,’ when it comes to rising inflation, warns investment manager

    It's 'easy for Wall Street and the Fed to say we are going to wait,' before moving to head off inflation, says Michelle Connell, president of Portia Capital Management.