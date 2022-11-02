[Latest] Global Digital Health Market Size/Share Worth 1.5 Trillion by 2030 at a 29.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis, Outlook)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Digital Health Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 181.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 218.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 1.5 Trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.2% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apple Inc., Telefónica S.A., CISCO Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, QSI Managemen LLC, Allscripts, AT&T, Vodafone Group, AirStrip Technologies, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HiMS, Softserve, MQure, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Vocera Communications, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Digital Health Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology [Tele-healthcare {Telecare (Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management), Telehealth (LTC Monitoring, Video Consultation)}, mHealth {Wearables (BP Monitors, Glucose Meter, Pulse Oximeter, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Neurological Monitors), Apps (Medical, Fitness)}, Health Analytics, Digital Health System (EHR, e-prescribing System)], By Component [Hardware, Software, Services], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Digital Health Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 181.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 218.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.5 Trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 29.2%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Digital health refers to the application of information and communication technology in the healthcare field for the remote management of chronic conditions. Mobile health (mHealth), wearable technologies, telehealth and telemedicine, health information technology (IT), and customized medicine are all part of the digital health sector.

The healthcare sector has undergone a digital change, including software, hardware, and services. The expanding elderly population, childhood illnesses and deaths, high costs, difficulties connected to poverty, and racial discrimination related to access to health care have made the need for medical reform particularly pressing. Additionally, pandemics and epidemics have given digital health a high degree of relevance. However, this field is still developing and is expected to increase significantly throughout the projected period.

The key factors driving the market are the rising need for accurate and timely information and the increasing desire to reduce medical costs. The adoption of digital health market software solutions will also be influenced by consumer shifts toward value-based care, increased demand for effective management of organizational workflows in healthcare organizations, and various private and public initiatives to build healthcare IT infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Due to the constant demand for innovation, healthcare innovation is expected to grow. Consumer desire for more convenience, personalization and quality over the past ten years has driven innovation in almost every business. Consumers are starting to want the same things from their healthcare experiences as they do from their experiences in retail, travel, entertainment, or hospitality. Also, patients and healthcare providers are clients in the industry and are both significant forces behind innovation. The same technological advancements that have been taking place for years in consumer industries are now being applied to the healthcare industry in response to customer demands for better, quicker, more intuitive, and more effective healthcare products.

Mobile applications have the potential to significantly enhance patient care in several ways, including disease diagnosis and the use of wearables and ingestible sensors. Now that people live in the digital age, they depend more on intelligent gadgets. They still rely on their cell phones to manage calendars, plan work and business activities, stay updated and connected on social media, schedule doctor appointments, and schedule healthcare check-ups. The creation of healthcare apps is now both a need and a luxury. Due to technological improvements and interference, the healthcare sector has undergone significant changes.

Earlier, a conservatively managed healthcare company’s product development and launch cycles have often lasted eight years or longer. Things have changed since then. The reaffirmed emphasis on digital solutions has sped up the development of healthcare technology linked to treatments. New digital trends are emerging, such as the adoption of connected health devices, 3D printing, etc., due to the greater inclusion of new tech tools such as IoT, machine learning, and AI that unavoidably come with increased and quick digital health solutions. The involvement of IT in healthcare is proving to be an edge, and benefits are seeing lucrative growth. Hence, digital healthcare is rapidly increasing across the globe.

Restraints.

The value of the enterprise may be diminished by worries about the security of patient data. Strict data protection is required when using digital health solutions, including e-prescriptions, electronic health records, and medical applications. A breach in data security can cause significant losses of vital and private information, such as social security numbers, insurance IDs, addresses, and medical information found in medical records, which can severely affect the operations’ reputation and results. In addition, cyber security problems sometimes include haphazard individual efforts to obtain illegal access to information technology systems targeted at consumers, third-party service providers, hospitals, and doctors.

Opportunities.

Moving healthcare delivery from curative to preventative will help achieve several objectives, including enhancing resource efficiency, cutting expenses, raising accessibility, and enhancing quality. In addition, the new digital health model will be crucial in helping emerging countries overcome many obstacles to healthcare delivery, such as increasing access, cost, quality, and safety.

A severe lack of resources and infrastructure hinders healthcare services in many developing nations, particularly in rural regions. For example, most people in Africa—62 percent—live in rural areas with little access to medical care. In South Africa, an ongoing power problem makes it challenging for hospitals to run continuously, particularly in their critical care units. India has a patchwork public healthcare system with underfunded hospitals and clinics and inadequate health-related programs, with an average of 0.7 hospital beds per 1,000 of its population. These problems are an opportunity for the digital healthcare market .

Challenges.

The requirement for physical separation has focused the attention of patients and healthcare professionals on digital health, and the decrease in opposition to telemedicine has given people the chance to understand its benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear the necessity for rigorous review and the development of ethical issues alongside the developing area of digital healthcare, in addition to the requirement for data exchange.

Obtaining informed patient permission will be a significant obstacle in ensuring transparency regarding the data acquired and the people that have access to it. The main barriers preventing the growth of digital health are the absence of evidence-based digital health standards, privacy concerns, data governance, and ethical issues.

Report Highlights.

Based on product & service, the eHealth category is expected to grow at the most significant CAGR over the anticipated period due to the rise in chronic illness prevalence, a spike in demand for telehealth & telemedicine, and a rise in internet users.

Based on components, the software segment is the leading segment and is expected to contribute to the digital health market significantly. Because of improvements in healthcare information technology, an increase in demand for healthcare cost reduction, and growth in the need for structured data and workflow in the healthcare industry, the market for software components is rising.

The popularity of the newest mobile healthcare applications has significantly improved with technological improvements. Due to the low cost of various software applications, the software industry is also anticipated to increase positively. Additionally, growing public interest in their health and fitness and advanced knowledge of different digital health technologies to keep track of everyday activities would boost market demand.

Regional Snapshots.

North America held a dominant position and is predicted to be dominating during the forecast period in the digital health market. The region’s increase is primarily attributable to the region’s expanding chronic illness prevalence and senior population. The population is estimated to have reached 28% by the end of 2050, according to the United Nations World Population Ageing study issued in 2015. Additionally, the market is expanding quickly due to the rising popularity of mHealth apps and the high use of wireless & mobile health services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 181.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.5 trillion CAGR Growth Rate 29.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Apple Inc., Telefónica S.A., CISCO Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, QSI Managemen LLC, Allscripts, AT&T, Vodafone Group, AirStrip Technologies, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HiMS, Softserve, MQure, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Vocera Communications, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product & Service, Component, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Digital Health Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology [Tele-healthcare {Telecare (Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management), Telehealth (LTC Monitoring, Video Consultation)}, mHealth {Wearables (BP Monitors, Glucose Meter, Pulse Oximeter, Sleep Apnea Monitors, Neurological Monitors), Apps (Medical, Fitness)}, Health Analytics, Digital Health System (EHR, e-prescribing System)], By Component [Hardware, Software, Services], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Key Players

Apple Inc.

Telefónica S.A.

CISCO Systems Inc.

Cerner Corporation

QSI Managemen LLC

Allscripts

AT&T

Vodafone Group

AirStrip Technologies

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Google Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HiMS

Softserve

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Vocera Communications

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments.

AT&T announced a collaboration with LifedMedID and Elo Self-Service Solutions in March 2020. The collaboration intended to improve patient check-in and registration processes. By extending AT&T’s edge-to-edge digital healthcare solutions to improve patient outcomes, this strategic agreement expands AT&T’s market footprint.

Philips revealed in February 2021 that it had successfully acquired BioTelemetry, Inc., a significant American supplier of remote cardiac diagnosis and monitoring. Phillips anticipates that this purchase approach will aid in the market-wide expansion of both its client base and company portfolio.

Segments covered in the report

By Technology

Telehealthcare Telecare Activity Monitoring Remote Medication Management Telehealth LTC Monitoring Video Consultation

mHealth Wearables BP Monitor Glucose Meter Pulse Oximeter Sleep Apnea Monitors Neurological Monitors Others Apps Medical apps Fitness apps

Healthcare analytics

Digital health systems Electronic health record (EHR) E-prescribing systems



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

