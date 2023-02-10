[Latest] Global E-KYC Market Size/Share Worth USD 2792 Billion by 2030 at a 21.55% CAGR: Facts & Factors (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)
The global E-KYC market size was valued at USD 1571.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 2792 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Acuant, EverCompliant, Jumio Corporation, Onfido, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Au10tix, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd., Trust Stamp, Panamax Inc., and others.
SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “E-KYC Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Product (Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, and Identity Authentication & Matching), By End-User (Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Entities, Telecom Companies, and E-payment Service Providers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to Facts and Factors, the global e-KYC market size was worth around USD 1571.12 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2792 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 21.55% between 2022 and 2030.”
E-KYC Market Overview:
Know your customer (KYC) is a significant part of the modern commercial world and it is highly beneficial in tackling fraud cases related to financial aspects. It is the customer identification method employed by various agencies that deal in trades related to money. KYC is a mandatory process that has to be a part of the initial stages of customer-business interaction. It is one of the few processes that are not only recommended by national anti-money laundering agencies but also regulated by them. E-KYC is the process of knowing customers using digital systems or technologies like applications, websites, or online links.
Different companies employ various means of e-KYC. For instance, some use voice-recognition methods while some may use face-recognition software. E-KYC has been gaining popularity amongst the younger population as they continue to leverage the offerings of the modern world.
Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-kyc-market
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size in 2021
USD 1571.12 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2030
USD 2792 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate
21.55% CAGR
Base Year
2021
Forecast Years
2022-2030
Key Market Players
Acuant, EverCompliant, Jumio Corporation, Onfido, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Au10tix, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd., Trust Stamp, Panamax Inc., and others.
Key Segment
By Deployment Mode, Product, End-User, and Region
Major Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Purchase Options
Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.
Key Insights from Primary Research
As per the analysis, the E-KYC market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 21.55% between 2022 and 2030.
The E-KYC market size was worth around US$ 1571.12 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2792 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the stringent regulations laid down by regional governments
Based on deployment mode segmentation, on-premise was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021
Based on end-user segmentation, banks were the leading users in 2021
On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-kyc-market
Industry Growth Drivers:
The global e-KYC market is projected to grow owing to the several benefits associated with the use of digital technology both for the customers and the business entity using e-KYC methods. There is a minimum requirement of human resources as e-KYC can be initiated without the need for an intermediate. This leads to a reduction of work burden on employees as they can use their valuable time for other critical tasks. E-KYC is beneficial to customers because generally electronic devices can be swift and quick, hassle-free, provide instant verification, and offer higher accessibility ease while also ensuring faster or easier compliance with essential regulatory requirements.
The global market growth is expected to be further propelled by the growing number of people opting for electronic funds transfer for various activities including online shopping, automatic equated monthly installment (EMI) deductions, or money transfers for any other personal reasons. Rising investments in technological advancements with the use of cloud technology, linked devices, and artificial intelligence are expected to act as major growth factors.
Restraints
E-KYC is highly prone to technical glitches, especially on days when several members are trying to access the website or business application at the same time. Since e-KYC is a digital system, it is extremely prone to technical failures due to issues like malware infiltrations, server disruption, poor internet connectivity, and other reasons for which some may be more serious than others. Many countries lack the necessary technical infrastructure required to run e-KYC on a large scale which acts as a growth inhibitor.
Opportunities & Challenges
The growing importance of paperless activities may provide market growth whereas the lack of awareness could act as a major challenge.
E-KYC Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global e-KYC market is segmented based on deployment mode, product, end-user, and region
Based on product, the global market is divided into video verification, digital ID schemes, and identity authentication & matching. The global market was dominated by the identity authentication & matching system in 2021 as most of the units incorporating e-KYC make use of verifying customer identification using national documents that are interlinked to other official accounts. For instance, Aadhaar e-KYC is the most preferred way of identity proof across India. As of September 2022, more than 22.84 crore Aadhaar e-KYC was carried out in India. Digital ID schemes are another popular means of customer KYC.
Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into insurance, companies, financial institutions, banks, government entities, telecom companies, and e-payment service providers. Banks are the largest consumers of e-KYC followed by telecom companies and e-payment service providers. e-KYC is one of the mandated processes for any institute that works with financial dealings, especially banks. Billions of bank accounts are created every year across the world and every new account is linked with KYC either digitally or non-digitally. As of March 2017, India had more than 157 crore bank accounts.
Browse the full “E-KYC Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-kyc-market
Regional Analysis:
North America is anticipated to lead the global e-KYC market mainly propelled by the advanced digital and technical infrastructure present in the countries of the US and Canada allowing them to roll out e-KYC measures which are further encouraged by the high acceptance rate among the consumers. Growth in Europe can be expected to be the result of growing initiatives by the national safety and financial regulatory bodies.
European companies use e-KYC systems that not only provide an enhanced experience to local customers but go beyond regional boundaries. The rising investments in the banking and financial sectors of Asia-Pacific are expected to help the region register a high growth rate. China’s banking Tier 1 capital now stands at USD 3.38 trillion.
Competitive Players:
The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global E-KYC market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.
Some of the main players in the global E-KYC market include;
Acuant
EverCompliant
Jumio Corporation
Onfido
Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Au10tix
63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
Trust Stamp
Panamax Inc.
Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-kyc-market
(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)
Recent Industry Developments:
In November 2019, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced the revival of Aadhaar-based, India’s national identity verification document, e-KYC for transactions in mutual funds. In the notification sent confirming the revival the agency did not mention any upper monetary limit as opposed to the investment limit of INR 50,000 in the previous version
In January 2022, the Reserve Bank of India allowed the use of video-based authentication for e-KYC systems as an alternative method. These verifications will have to be Aadhaar-based and can be done either offline or online
The global E-KYC market is segmented as follows:
By Deployment Mode
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
By Product
Video Verification
Digital ID Schemes
Identity Authentication & Matching
By End-User
Insurance Companies
Financial Institutions
Banks
Government Entities
Telecom Companies
E-payment Service Providers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Southeast Asia
The Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global E-KYC Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-kyc-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors
E-Learning Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market
Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market | Global Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-border-b2c-e-commerce-market
Business-To-Business E-Commerce Market | Industry Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/business-to-business-e-commerce-market
E-Grocery Market | Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-grocery-market-by-end-users-individuals-organization-1313
E-Waste Management Market | Global Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Size, Analysis, and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-waste-management-market
Global E-Compass Market | Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Outlook and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-compass-market
About Facts & Factors:
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Contact Us:
Facts & Factors
USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook