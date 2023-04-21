[Latest] Global Gamifi Market Size/Share Worth USD 95.3 Billion by 2030 at a 25.40% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Gamification Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

Zion Market Research

[210+ Pages Study] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Gamifi Market size was valued at around USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow around USD 95.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 25.40% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Microsoft, SAP, Verint, Aon, Badgeville, Bunchball, Cognizant, Gigya, Gondola, Hoopla, Influitive, IBM, Keas, MindTickle, Nitro, Opower, PugPharm, SAP, Salesforce, Scavify, Tango Card, The Game Agency, The Level Up, The Octalysis Group, Thrive Global, Zamzee Centrical, MPS Interactive Systems, LevelEleven, Axonify Inc., Gamifier, IActionable, Xoxoday, Tango Card, and Callidus Software Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gamifi Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gamifi Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 95.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25.40% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Gamifi? How big is the Gamifi Industry?

Gamifi Industry Coverage & Overview:

Gamification is considered to be an application of game design features and principles in non-game situations. It can also be defined as a set of actions and procedures that use or utilize the features of game elements to solve problems. For thousands of years, games and game-like features have been utilized to educate, entertain, and engage people. Points, badges, and leaderboards are all classic game components. The exponential rise in the number of smartphones and mobile devices has immediately resulted in the growth of the market for gamification. Gamification systems are increasingly being recognized as a means of architecting human behavior in order to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement, which further supporting the growth of the market. Gamification systems have also gone beyond their usual marketing applications. They are currently widely employed in advanced applications such as crowdsourcing.

Story continues

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/gamefi-gafi-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)









Global Gamifi Market: Growth Factors

The increasing use of smartphones has greatly increased the possibilities for gamification. On average, Americans are known to check their phones 80 times per day. As per the 2022 GSMA Mobile Economy Report, the number of mobile internet subscribers reached 4.2 billion people globally and by the end of 2022, 5.3 billion people subscribed to mobile services, representing 67% of the global population. Further, the shift of customers and staff from desktop computers to mobile phones and internet devices provides a valuable platform for banks to attract consumer interest and increase conversion/usage. Additionally, the platform's interaction with social networking sites has allowed users to share their experiences with friends, acquaintances, and coworkers, expanding its reach and efficacy. Another benefit is that mobile applications allow marketers to conduct surveys, even if they are only one question long, allowing them to collect firsthand data from their target demographic and tailor their efforts accordingly.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/gamefi-gafi-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 95.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 25.40% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Microsoft, SAP, Verint, Aon, Badgeville, Bunchball, Cognizant, Gigya, Gondola, Hoopla, Influitive, IBM, Keas, MindTickle, Nitro, Opower, PugPharm, SAP, Salesforce, Scavify, Tango Card, The Game Agency, The Level Up, The Octalysis Group, Thrive Global, Zamzee Centrical, MPS Interactive Systems, LevelEleven, Axonify Inc., Gamifier, IActionable, Xoxoday, Tango Card, and Callidus Software Inc. Key Segment By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use Industry, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Gamifi Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global gamifi market is bifurcated on the basis of deployment mode, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing need for safe and reliable solutions among SMEs. Additionally, most companies are expected to adopt cloud-based gamification technology to create collaborative experiences for users.

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held the maximum shares in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of the solutions and software by these enterprises. Furthermore, most companies are expected to adopt cloud-based gamification technology to create collaborative experiences for users.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into banking, retail, government, education, it and telecom, healthcare, and others. The telecom segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of subscribers with consistent experiences. Companies must include gamification in their business models since customers have gotten more aware and are more inclined to use numerous services.

The global Gamifi market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

Banking

Retail

Government

Education

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Browse the full “Gamifi Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Retail, Government, Education, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gamefi-gafi-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Gamifi market include -

Microsoft

SAP

Verint

Aon

Badgeville

Bunchball

Cognizant

Gigya

Gondola

Hoopla

Influitive

IBM

Keas

MindTickle

Nitro

Opower

PugPharm

SAP

Salesforce

Scavify

Tango Card

The Game Agency

The Level Up

The Octalysis Group

Thrive Global

Zamzee Centrical

MPS Interactive Systems

LevelEleven

Axonify Inc.

Gamifier

IActionable

Xoxoday

Tango Card

Callidus Software Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global gamification market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 25.40% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global gamification market size was valued at around USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 95.3 billion by 2030.

Gamification is the process of applying and effectively using game mechanics and design principles in various non-game contexts to captivate and motivate users. It involves using various techniques such as points, badges, levels, and leaderboards to encourage user participation and reward desired behaviors.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end-use industry, the telecom segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/gamefi-gafi-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Gamifi industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Gamifi Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Gamifi Industry?

What segments does the Gamifi Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Gamifi Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By End-Use Industry, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7000



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest share in the global gamifi market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high adoption of customer-based solutions and enterprise-based solutions in the region. Further, countries like the United States and Canada are implementing gamification solutions to improve their marketing efforts by improving advertising, consumer contact, branding, and selling. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cloud-based gamified solutions among businesses, owing to their inexpensive deployment costs, has aided the gamification market's rapid growth. In comparison to other regions, the gamification market in North America currently contributes a considerable amount of revenue.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

May 2022 - Truist Financial Corporation announced that it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances.

March 2020 - Genesys announced its acquisition of nGUVU to add artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gamification to its workforce engagement management (WEM) suite.

In 2021, Domino's Pizza, a dominant US-based company announced the launch of its gamified loyalty program, called "Piece of the Pie Rewards". This allows customers to earn points for every pizza they order. Customers can then redeem their points for free pizzas, sides, and drinks. The program also includes a leaderboard where customers can compete against each other for rewards.

In 2020, Microsoft, one of the leading American multinational technology companies, announced the launch of "Xbox Game Pass Quests", a gamification feature for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Users can earn points and rewards for completing various quests and challenges, such as playing specific games or achieving certain in-game accomplishments.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/gamefi-gafi-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is Gamification?

At what CAGR, the global gamifi market will expand during forecast years?

What will be the market value of global gamifi market by the end of 2030?

What are the factors driving the global gamifi market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the gamifi market value?

Who are the leading players in global gamifi market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Digital Games Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-games-market



Gaming Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gaming-market



Language Learning Games Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/language-learning-games-market



Game-Based Learning Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/game-based-learning-market



Serious Games Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/serious-games-market



Online Gambling & Betting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-gambling-betting-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com





