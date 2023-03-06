U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

[Latest] Global Kubernetes Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2030 at an 23.40% CAGR: Markets N Research (Share, Trends, Cap, Adoption, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Value)

Markets N Research
·10 min read
Markets N Research
Markets N Research

The global kubernetes market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period.

Chicago, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Kubernetes Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Kubernetes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Internet and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 1.8 billion and USD 7.8 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF of Kubernetes Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1649

Kubernetes Market Analysis:

The growing number of open-source vendors providing container platforms, the rising popularity of microservices, the increasing digital transformation of businesses, and the requirement to abide by regulatory requirements are all expected to contribute to the global kubernetes market's significant growth potential. Adopting the application container technology could positively impact costs and speed up time to market, but several security issues must be resolved. The Kubernetes solution supports the healthcare, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, internet, banking, financial services, and insurance industries. Kubernetes is produced in large quantities due to the huge demand across various businesses, allowing the market to profit.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR

23.40 %

2030 Value Projection

7.8 billion

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

1.8 billion

Historical Data for

2016 - 2021

Segments covered

By Type, By Application and By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

  • AWS

  • Cisco Systems

  • Huawei Technologies

  • VMware

  • IBM

  • Google

  • Oracle

  • Microsoft

  • CenturyLink

  • Apprenda

To enhance Kubernetes container management and security, Docker, Inc released Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0

In April 2018, to enhance container management and security on Kubernetes, Docker, Inc. released Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0. A significant provider of these solutions, Docker, Inc., is continually expanding its R&D spending to create cutting-edge technologies.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the kubernetes market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in May 2018, with its OpenStack cloud computing platform and OpenShift Kubernetes platform, Red Hat, Inc. assisted Tata Communication Ltd. in powering its IZO private cloud, an integrated cloud platform. Tata Communication Ltd. reduced the time to market for its newest offerings and enhanced the customer experience thanks to the platform's adoption.

Enquiry For Buying @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1649

Driving Factors:

  • Developed Orchestration of Containers to Accelerate Market Growth

The market for kubernetes is primarily driven by the rapid advancement of container orchestration, greater vendor investment, increased focus on hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, and increased adoption of kubernetes by significant cloud service providers. The ubiquity of containers has altered how people approach developing, distributing, and maintaining software. As more and more containers are deployed at scale, businesses are choosing to use Kubernetes to manage their applications. This is the primary driver of the market growth for Kubernetes.

  • Large Investments by Businesses to Boost the Market

Enterprises are investing in open-source platforms as a logical continuation of the growth and development of cloud orchestration-based efforts because many cloud-native businesses are anticipated to profit from kubernetes. Kubernetes has matured as an economic engine in a relatively short time compared to other developing technologies. A positive feedback loop of investment, innovation, and economic activity has also had a substantial impact on enterprises of all sizes, motivating them to create goods and services to meet a continuously expanding spectrum of requirements.

Restraining Factors:

  • Insufficient Advanced Technology to Limit Market Growth

When implementing Kubernetes, businesses encounter security, storage, and networking difficulties. The whole service is excessive because of the security costs. The market needs to deal with storage and space issues quite frequently. The kubernetes market will allow businesses to advance the kubernetes technology in the future, however, these constraints are now limiting market expansion.

Challenging Factors:

  • Kubernetes Technology Security Risks Have A Market-Restricting Effect

Committing to the application kubernetes technology could greatly impact costs and speed up time to market. Still, it also offers several security issues that need to be resolved. Because they share a host operating system with the other containers, kubernetes cannot separate from it. Other kubernetes security can be compromised if a hacker enters the host OS. Cross-container attacks could also result from network hacking. Since users may need to create an Application Programming Interface (API) call from the containers to enable encryption services, kubernetes -based security can be difficult to achieve.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Kubernetes Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1649/global-kubernetes-market

Global Kubernetes Market Segmentations:

Global Kubernetes Market By Type:

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premise

Kubernetes Market By Type
Kubernetes Market By Type


Global Kubernetes Market By Industry Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Telecom and IT

  • Internet

  • Others

Global Kubernetes Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the kubernetes market over the forecast period. The North American market will grow due to regional technical improvements, strict laws covering many end-user verticals, affordable pricing for kubernetes services, simplicity of deployment among businesses in the region, and ongoing initiatives. Regional market expansion is significantly influenced by low labor prices, simple availability of raw materials, and evolving development methods to satisfy consumer demand.

Kubernetes Market By Region
Kubernetes Market By Region


Further Report Findings:

  • The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global kubernetes market share in the coming years. One important aspect is the region's strong emphasis on research, development, and technology innovations.

  • Numerous banks, financial services, insurance, a strong healthcare infrastructure, media and entertainment, telecom, and IT in North America have all contributed to the region's ability to stay competitive.

  • In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the advent of the digital economy, greater investment in infrastructure upgrades, the development of sophisticated and secure cloud-based solutions, tax reformation laws, and programs for smart cities.

Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1649/1ecda5z5e4

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Kubernetes market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Kubernetes market forward?

  • What are the Kubernetes Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Kubernetes Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Kubernetes market sample report and company profiles?

Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1649

Browse More Markets N Research Reports:

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Worth Around USD 4.5 billion by 2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1650/global-portable-oxygen-concentrators-market

Global Cell Dissociation Solution Market Size to Worth Around USD 872.8 Million by 2032: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1660/global-cell-dissociation-solution-market

[Latest] Global Animation Market Size/Share Worth USD 528.8 Billion by 2030 at an 5.00% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Trends, Share, Segmentation, Background, Forecast, Growth, Growth Rate, Value): https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1653/global-animation-market

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.8 Billion by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1647/global-continuous-positive-airway-pressure-cpap-devices-market

Global Autonomous Drone Market Size/Share Worth USD 56.5 Billion by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1645/global-autonomous-drone-market

