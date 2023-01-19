[Latest] Global Lawn Mowers Market Size/Share Worth USD 46.1 Billion by 2030 at a 5.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Lawn Mowers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37 billion in 2022 and expected to reach a value of around USD 46.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The blades of lawn mowers can be manually powered or have a self-contained power source such as an electric motor or internal combustion engine. Lawn mowers are equipped with a wide range of cut height adjustments that enable the operator to achieve the desired height of the grass. Robotic automated lawn mowers are used widely owing to their convenience and ease of operation.

Regional Snapshots

The availability of open space in the backyard of houses in the North American region and the growing requirement for backyard improvement and modification for multiple uses is likely to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, with an increasingly busy working lifestyle people find it difficult to keep their backyard lawns clean, and growing consumer demand for convenient automated machines is being manufactured increasingly. The taking help of these robotic tools in the maintenance of the residential lawn has boosted the market growth.

The Asia Pacific has also shown remarkable growth in the lawn mowers market owing to rapid urbanization which has led to the rise in residential and commercial construction activities. The development of public gardens and lawns has also triggered the demand for the lawn mowers market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The increased global tourism industry has significantly boosted the number of hospitality buildings such as resorts, hotels, amusement parks, and others across the globe, thereby increasing the use of different types of lawn mowers for maintaining the aesthetical appearance of these properties. This is anticipated to increase the growth of the lawn mowers market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in the demand for automated robotic lawn mowers in the residential and commercial sectors has boosted market growth.

Restraints

However, many countries such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and others are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of automated and electronic lawn mowers owing to these it has hampered the growth of the lawn mowers market. In addition, lawn mowers are typically dirty and noisy. Coming into contact with the mower blades may have an adverse effect, and being hit by the objects thrown by the rotating mower blade, and fires may cause by refuelling while the engine is still hot. These factors together may disturb the growth of the lawn mowers market.

Opportunities

Emerging technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) and the adoption of GPS system in automated robots has escalated the demand for the lawn mowers market. These factors are propelling the market growth.

In addition, there are several key manufacturers, especially in the North America and Europe region that are offering renting services of various lawn mowers that include robotic automated mowers, electronic-based, and others for maintenance of lawns. These factors together anticipate the market growth; thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, high expenditure investments in R&D development to accommodate the modifications while adhering to strict emissions rules. Such factors add to the restrictions on the growth of the lawn mower market in various countries. The high cost of robotic automated lawn mowers has made consumers shift to other substitutes. These are major challenging factors in the lawn mower market .

Report Scope

Report Highlights

On the basis of products, the segment includes ride-on mowers, push mowers, and robotic mowers. The robotic mower segment is likely to sustain its pole position during the forecast period. This is due to the rise of GPS-enabled and remote-controlled products that have made lawn cleaning and maintenance activities easy thus, it is saving the time of the users in such a tedious task. Furthermore, there are several key manufacturers have launched robotic mowers in the market. For instance, iRobot Corporation has developed the Terra t7 Robot Mower which is an autonomous robotic lawn mower used for smart mapping technology for mowing operations and is capable of avoiding obstacles. These factors together may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the robotic mower segment in the market.

On the basis of end-use, the segment includes residential and non-residential. The residential segment dominated the market. The rise in population, improvement in the standard of living, and rapid shift towards decorative and attractive residential activity boosted the lawn mowers’ growth. In addition, new housing and residential real estate project has been increased in the North America region which is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the residential segment.

On the basis of fuel type, the segment includes electronic and non-electronics. Owing to advancements in battery-powered engines have increased the efficiency and durability of these mowers, making them one of the popular choices among users. There is an expected to increase in the potential sales of electronic fuel; thus, creating remunerative opportunities for the market.

Key Market Developments:

The Toro Company has launched a new product named Z Master 7500-D 144 which adapts to cutting conditions and terrain on the fly by having the ability to choose the correct operating mode for the conditions with horizon technology. The Horizon onboard intelligence platform enhances the performance of the machine in various mowing conditions and protects the mower by monitoring engine oil temperature and pressure. This strategic product launch has enhanced the demand for Z Master 7500-D 144 products in January 2022.

The Toro Company has launched a new product named Greensmaster e1021 mower which takes electrical efficiency to a new level, allowing operators to mow up to 35,000 square feet (over 3,000 square meters) of turf on a single charge. A convenient LCD screen gives the operator an instant view of the ongoing battery charge status and indicates diagnostics, machine hours, overall battery health, and initiating backslapping. This strategic product launch has enhanced the product portfolio of The Toro Company in February 2022.

Husqvarna has launched CEORA, a robotic mower designed specifically for demanding professional applications delivering a first-class result in a cost-efficient and safe way with low noise and zero emissions. The product operates fully independently within a defined area. The systematic mowing technology offers cuts in parallel paths. One machine can cover areas up to 50 000 m2. This strategic product launch has widened the product portfolio of the Husqvarna lawn mower market in January 2021





Key market players in the Market

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Ariens Company

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Koki Holdings Co.

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Stiga S.p.A

The Toro Company

