[Latest] Global Smart Polymer Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.08 Billion by 2030 at a 12.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Smart Polymer Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 10.08 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.53% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International plc., Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Spintech Holdings Inc., Airex AG, Nanoshel LLC, MedShape Inc, Autonomic Materials Inc., SMP Technologies Inc. and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Polymer Market Size, Trends, And Insights By Stimulus Type (Physical, Chemical, Biological, Others), By Application (Biomedical & Biotechnology, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, Nuclear Energy, Others), And By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Smart Polymer Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.08 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.53% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Smart polymers are also known as functional polymers and stimuli-response polymers are high-performance polymers that undergo changes according to external environmental factors. For instance, Ista and Lopez employed poly(N-isopropyl acryl-amide) (PNIPAAM), which undergoes rapid and reversible changes in response to external environmental factors such as PH, temperature, climate, light, and among others.

The properties of smart polymers are tough, easy to process, resilient, flexible, and biocompatible. It finds a wide range of applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, biotechnology, nuclear energy, and many others.

Market Drivers.

The growing use of smart polymer in the automotive sector will aid the market growth

Technological advancement, upgradation in new product developments, spurring auto components and OEM manufacturing industry, and others have enhanced the performance of smart polymers during the forecast period. Smart polymers are widely employed on the interior, and exterior auto components and mainly involve actuating valves, fiber composites, automated wipers, self-heating bumpers, and others.

In addition, an increase in the production rate of OEM manufacturing devices has also contributed to the growth of smart polymers. For instance, according to a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation, in January 2021, from FY16 to FY20, the automotive components industry registered a CAGR of 6%, reaching US $ 49.3 billion in FY20, with exports growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during FY16 -FY20 to reach US$ 14.5 billion in FY20. This factor is anticipated to enhance the overall demand for smart polymers in the growing automotive industry.

Restraints.

Side effects associated with smart polymers

However, there is a lack of requirement of high tech technology and chemical compatibility for the formulation of polymers, which is one of the restraining factors for the smart polymer market. Furthermore, habitual exposure to smart polymers may have adverse effects on humans such as skin infection, nausea, headache, and others is also likely to restrict market expansion.

Opportunities.

Robust demand from the biomedical sector

Biocompatibility and stability attributes of smart polymers have gained popularity in the biomedical field, where it is used in drug delivery systems, therapeutic agents, tissue engineering scaffolds, cell culture supports, bioseparation devices, sensors or actuator systems, and others. These factors are expected to increase the potential sales of smart polymers in the upcoming years.

Challenges.

High-cost technology

The fluctuation in the prices of smart polymers may act as one of the challenging factors during the forecast period. In addition, the installation of high-tech nano-technology for smart polymers are some of challenging the manufacturer thus, the market.

Report Highlights.

On the basis of stimulus type, the segment is biological, chemical, and physical.

The physical stimuli-based smart polymers are extremely sensitive to external physical factors such as PH, temperature, radiation, light, and others. Physical stimulus-based smart polymers are extensively used in biomedical & biotechnology sectors owing to their sensitive sensor touch. This factor is expected to enhance the overall growth of physical stimulus-based smart polymers during the forecast period. In addition, biological and chemical stimulus-based smart polymers also showed significant growth during the forecast period. Biological-based smart polymers are responsive to enzyme, receptors, rugs, and others owing to which it finds applications in chemical, biomedical, and research and development sectors.

On the basis of application, the segment includes biomedical & biotechnology, automotive, textile, electrical & electronics, textile, and nuclear energy. It is expected that the global textile segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 with a total share of 14.78%.

Factors such as the increasing young population, adoption of western culture, and increasing fashion consciousness among individuals of both developed and developing economies have led the textile sector to witness significant growth where smart polymers, including thermal, moisture, light-responsive polymers, and pH-responsive hydrogels, have been applied to textiles to improve or achieve smart textile functionalities. These factors are projected to grow smart polymer during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the dominant region in the smart polymer market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a total market share of 42.78%. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have enhanced the performance of the smart polymers market. In addition growing medical industry, advancements in medical devices, and government support for R&D activities have escalated the potential sales of smart polymers.

Biological and physical stimulus-based smart polymers are extensively used in medical devices, and cell culture supports, bioseparation devices, sensors, and actuator systems. This factor is responsible for the growth of the smart polymers market . In addition, the growing automotive and textile industry has positively escalated the demand for smart polymers in the North American region.

Key Players

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International plc.

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Spintech Holdings Inc.

Airex AG

Nanoshel LLC

MedShape, Inc

Autonomic Materials Inc.

SMP Technologies Inc.

Key Findings:

The physical stimulus type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 48.59%.

Textile application segment is to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031 and grow at a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report

By Stimulus Type

Physical

Chemical

Biological

Others

By Application

Biomedical & biotechnology

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Nuclear Energy

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

