U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.50
    +30.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,215.00
    +220.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.75
    +116.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.40
    +16.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    +0.56 (+3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0000
    -0.3360 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,718.27
    -473.71 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.36
    -13.53 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.96
    +38.79 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

[Latest] Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 405.4 Billion by 2030 at a 6.84% CAGR: Growing obesity rate to propel market growth - Facts & Factors (Industry Trends, Revenue, Statistics, Segmentation, Report)

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

The global weight loss and weight management market size was valued at USD 224.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 405.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ethicon Inc., Nutrisystem Ltd., Covidien plc., Johnson Health Tech, Kellogg Company, Apollo Endosurgery, and others, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Diet (Meal, Supplement, and Beverage), By Service (Fitness Centers, Consulting Services, Slimming Centers, and Online Programs), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Overview:

Obesity is the accumulation of excessive or abnormal amounts of fat in the body which can be harmful in the long term. Overweight and obesity are two different terms. If the body mass index (BMI) is over 25, the person is considered to be overweight. If the BMI value is over 30, the person is suffering from obesity. As per the World Health Organization, obesity or overweight is currently growing at epidemic proportions with over 4 million deaths annually due to the complications arising because of excessive weight.

A growing obesity index is observed in children and adults. Between 1975 and 2016, the obesity rate amongst the age group of 5 to 19 years increased by 4 times. Options to deal with obesity include undergoing various weight-loss procedures or consuming medicines to increase metabolism. The most critical factor that is used to diagnose obesity is BMI which is calculated by multiplying body weight (in pounds) by 703 and dividing the entire number by height (in inches) followed by another division with the height value (in inches). Most of the obese children are from developing nations where the increase rate is more than 30% than the obesity rate in developed countries.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/weight-loss-and-weight-management-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 224.27 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 405.4 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.84% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2030

Key Market Players

Ethicon Inc., Nutrisystem Ltd., Covidien plc., Johnson Health Tech, Kellogg Company, Apollo Endosurgery, and others.

Key Segment

By Diet, Service, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the weight loss and weight management market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.84% between 2022 and 2030.

  • The Weight Loss and Weight Management market size was worth around US$ 224.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 405.4 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing obesity rate in the world

  • Based on diet segmentation, supplement was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

  • Based on service segmentation, fitness centers were the leading service providers in 2021

  • On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/weight-loss-and-weight-management-market

Industry Growth Drivers

The global Weight Loss and Weight Management market is projected to grow due to increasing alcoholism across the globe. Drinking an uncontrolled or excessive amount of alcohol is a leading cause of obesity and there are 4 ways in which alcohol can cause weight gain. It may either stop the body from burning fat, or it can make a person feel more hungry than usual causing overeating. Alcohol is high in kilojoules which means the body is not able to convert it and it turns into fat. It can also cause increased cravings for greasy or salty food items, which are high in calories.

The global market is projected to grow due to an increasing shift in lifestyle habits in people with a sedentary lifestyle ranking at the top of the list. During Covid-19, gymnasiums and other outer activity units were closed, and many people got accustomed to the sedentary lifestyle which was further reinforced by the growing work-from-home or remote culture. Cisco conducted a survey in 2022 in which almost 74% of the respondents said that they preferred working from home instead of going to the office.

Restraints

The global market is projected to face growth limitations due to several misconceptions surrounding weight loss and people looking for easy and quick ways to lose excess fat. In situations where weight gain is due to medical problems or in a genetic concern, the fats are stubborn healthy lifestyle choices along with external medication can be helpful. However, in cases related to lack of exercise, obesity can only be treated or weight loss can be maintained only by developing a consistently healthy lifestyle.

Opportunities & Challenges

The rise in online weight management programs may provide growth opportunities whereas managing lost weight could act as a major challenge.

Weight Loss and Weight Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Weight Loss and Weight Management market is segmented based on diet, service, and region

Based on diet, the global market is segmented into meal, supplement, and beverage. In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the supplement segment due to higher demand for external sources of protein. The complex molecule is an essential ingredient for weight loss programs or management since it helps in repairing damaged cells and creating new cells. Proteins are important across gender and age groups. Medical professionals also recommend creating a healthy relationship with meals or diet programs that provide a sufficient quantity of good fats, carbohydrates, fiber, and proteins since all are critical for physical well-being. As per recommended measures, an individual should consume around 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, daily.

Based on service, the global market divisions are fitness centers, consulting services, slimming centers, and online programs. The year 2021 was a recovery period for fitness centers as gymnasiums and facilities for outdoor sports slowly started opening up after temporary closure induced by the pandemic. The global market also registered a rise in the number of fitness centers as more units opened up due to growing demand. Online programs generated higher revenue and as per estimated around 83 million, people use fitness applications for weight management.

Browse the full “Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/weight-loss-and-weight-management-market

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global Weight Loss and Weight Management market due to the higher accessibility of weight loss programs in terms of standalone physical centers or online programs. Weight loss can be expensive since it requires consuming healthy food products which are relatively more expensive than normal food products.

Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven by the increasing number of people who are obese or overweight. As of 2019, around 15% of the female population and 10% of the male population were overweight.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global weight loss and weight management market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global weight loss and weight management market include;

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • Nutrisystem Ltd.

  • Covidien plc.

  • Johnson Health Tech

  • Kellogg Company

  • Apollo Endosurgery

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/weight-loss-and-weight-management-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In November 2022, the US Food and Drugs Administration provided Mounjaro the designation for FastTrack medicine to treat obesity

  • In December 2022, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of a new program called ‘Break the Partnership’ with activities driven toward educating doctors and caregivers about weight management in patients with type II diabetes

The global weight loss and weight management market is segmented as follows:

By Diet

  • Meal

  • Supplement

  • Beverage

By Service

  • Fitness Centers

  • Consulting Services

  • Slimming Centers

  • Online Programs

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/weight-loss-and-weight-management-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

  • Weight Loss Diet Market By Type (Green Tea, Better-For-You Food & Beverages, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Meal Replacements, and Weight Loss Supplements) and By Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Small Retail, Large Retail, Health And Beauty Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

  • Dietary Supplements Market By Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics, Other Dietary Supplements), By Function (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition), By Target Consumer (Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly), By Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel Caps), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Dietary Fiber Market By Type (Soluble Dietary Fibers, Insoluble Dietary Fibers), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains), By Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

  • Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamin, Protein, Fatty Acids, Botanical, Minerals, and Others), Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet, Liquid, and Others), by Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global and Regional Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2021 - 2026

  • Moringa Products Market By Product (Tea, Seeds, Oil, Leaf Powder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Application (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

  • Functional Food Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Dairy Products, Bakery & Cereals, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Fish & Eggs, and Others), By Ingredient (Minerals, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Dietary Fibers, and Others), By Application (Cardiovascular Health, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Vertex Stock Topples As Investors Seek Clearer Vision Of Future Despite Huge Profit Beat

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fourth-quarter sales divided analysts Wednesday as VRTX stock toppled on a lack of near-term catalysts.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • Apple Hires Its First People Officer in Executive Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail t

  • CVS Agrees to Buy Oak Street Health in $10.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. agreed to buy Oak Street Health Inc. in a $10.6 billion deal that further integrates primary care into the health-care conglomerate, positioning it to take advantage of a shift in how medical care is paid for.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Yea

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further

  • Analyst Reiterates This Alzheimer's Candidate As Top Idea For 2023

    Mizuho raised the price target on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) from $24 to $38, with a Buy rating. Since the analyst's previous model update last December, BTAI shares have meaningfully outperformed vs. its peers (+61% vs +8% for the XBI), based on increased bullishness ahead of the first Phase 3 data for lead asset Igalmi/BXCL501 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation (expected in 1H23). The analyst revisited the BTAI model based on BXCL501 in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, AD, and

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Spirit AeroSystems boosting hourly workforce for 737 MAX increases

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is hiring in Wichita for long-awaited growth on its largest individual program. Company CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday said Spirit (NYSE: SPR) began hiring in the fourth quarter in anticipation of a 35% production increase on the 737 MAX for the Boeing Co.  “The headcount we're investing in right now is to make us capable of 42 (per month), and that's where we expect to end the year,” Gentile said on an investment analysts call following Spirit’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, which has historically accounted for around half of Spirit’s annual sales, is currently built at a rate of 31 aircraft per month.

  • Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort

    It's time to turn the temperature down to help clear your mind.

  • Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022

    It is the first time a Tesla model topped the annual sales list in California, a major vehicle market where one in five cars is electric. Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold 87,257 Model Y electric sport utility vehicles and 78,934 Model 3 electric sedans last year, while Toyota sold 59,794 units of its RAV4 SUV and 55,967 of its Camry sedans, the California New Car Dealers Association said in its report.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Making a Change That May Alarm Passengers

    The aviation industry has a bit of a pilot problem at the moment. "As this recruiting change is aligned with hiring at or above FAA requirements, we'll continue selecting competitively-qualified, world-class aviators who demonstrate extensive flight experience, professionalism and Southwest's values."