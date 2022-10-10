[Latest] Global White Oil Market Size/Share Worth 3.8 Billion by 2030 at a 4.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Outlook, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global White Oil Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are British Petroleum, ExxonMobil Corporation, Renkert Oil Inc., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Petro-Canada, Nynas AB, Royal-Dutch Shell N.V., Sinopec Corporation and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "White Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights by Product (Heavy Paraffinic, Light Paraffinic, Naphthenic), By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetic, Adhesive, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Agriculture, Polymers, Food and Beverage, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global White Oil Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the White Oil market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global White Oil market.

White Oil Market: Overview

The two main forces propelling the white oil market’s growth over the medium term are the pharmaceutical industry’s expansion and rising demand from the cosmetics and personal care sector. However, the market under study is constrained by substitute items’ availability. Therefore, prospects for the white oil market are anticipated to come from the possible use of white oil in the food and beverage sector.

Story continues

Due to the swift economic development of nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the worldwide white oil market.





Growth Factors

The demand for white oil has increased in several developing and developed regions due to an optimistic outlook for expanding the pharmaceutical, personal care, food, and polymer processing sectors. Another essential aspect anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period is the product’s quickly rising demand in the adhesives, agriculture, and textile application areas. Although a shortage of raw resources and a price decline may limit market expansion, technical innovation will likely support the industry’s steady growth over the next few years.

Segmental Overview

The market for White Oil is segmented into products and applications. Based on application, the personal care application segment is estimated to lead the market in 2021. This is due to the demand for personal care goods brought on by people’s increased health awareness. While creating various unique care products, white oil is used as an essential component and emollient. Therefore, it is widely used in producing multiple personal care goods, including cosmetics, skincare products, hair oils, moisturizers, baby items, shampoos, scents, body lotions, and water-resistant creams.



Regional Overview

The most significant and rapidly expanding market for white oil is in the Asia Pacific region. One of the biggest consumers of white oil in the Asia-Pacific is China. The world’s largest market for cosmetics and skincare goods is emerging as China. The hairdressing profession, a component of the cosmetics and private care industry, is where white oils are most commonly used in India.

The pharmaceutical and general cosmetics businesses use about three-fourths of the white oil consumed in the nation.

The third-largest market for cosmetics in the world is Japan. Although the population of Japan is ageing, the cosmetics industry is growing due to a rise in consumer confidence and, consequently, demand from foreign tourists. In addition, firms are expanding cosmetics production in Japan in response to the rising demand for Japanese cosmetics from Asian consumers.

The need for white oils will likely increase over the projected period due to the rising demand for textiles, plastic polymers, cosmetics, medicines, and adhesives.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players British Petroleum, ExxonMobil Corporation, Renkert Oil Inc., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Petro-Canada, Nynas AB, Royal-Dutch Shell N.V., Sinopec Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights

The market for White Oil is partially consolidated. The large concentration of players operating in the White Oil market influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, as per prevailing market conditions.

The manufacturers are involved in producing and supplying many moringa ingredients for diversified application bases. A solid supplier base with a large customer base moderately limits the chances of competitive rivalry among the producers. Further, companies are focused on introducing new products to capture market share.





Some of the prominent players

British Petroleum

ExxonMobil Corporation

Renkert Oil, Inc.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Petro-Canada

Nynas AB

Royal-Dutch Shell N.V.

Sinopec Corporation

The global White Oil market is segmented as follows:

Recent Development

August 2022 : Palmer Holland, a distributor of fine ingredients and speciality chemicals in North America, reports that it has entered into a distribution arrangement with Petro-Canada Lubricants. Palmer Holland will distribute the white mineral oil brands PURETOLTM and KRYSTOLTM from Petro-Canada throughout North America.

July 2021: Resolute Oil, a market leader in high-quality white mineral oil serving both industrial and consumer customers, and Flotek Industries, Inc., a leader in green speciality chemistries serving industrial, commercial, and consumer markets, have entered a long-term agreement to share resources and advance growth in related green chemistry markets. There are options for extensions through 2036 in the deal.

White Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Heavy Paraffinic, Light Paraffinic, Naphthenic), By Application (Personal Care and Cosmetic, Adhesive, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Agriculture, Polymers, Food and Beverage, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

By Product

Heavy Paraffinic

Light Paraffinic

Naphthenic

By Application

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Adhesive

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Agriculture

Polymers

Food and Beverage

Others

Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the White Oil market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the White Oil market size was valued at around USD 2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segmentation, the light paraffinic segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

The personal care segment was the top revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

