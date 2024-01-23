The latest on new Hornell Tim Hortons: Site cleared, summer opening planned on Seneca

It's about six months and counting until Canisteo Valley residents can enjoy "Timbits" without driving a long distance.

The new Tim Hortons in the City of Hornell is closer to becoming a reality and the building design is set.

Canada's largest quick-service restaurant chain is opening a store at 111 Seneca St. in the city, the former home of a McDonald's and most recently, Planned Parenthood offices.

The existing building was demolished and the debris removed last month in advance of a new 1,600 square feet store being built, starting this spring.

“There were no issues with the demolition. Everything is set there and we are waiting for the weather to get nicer and we can get our contractors going," said franchise owner Blake Tarana of TAR Enterprises.

If Mother Nature cooperates, work on the new building could begin in March or, more likely, April, Tarana said. Construction generally takes 100 days from start to finish, Tarana said.

That time-frame would see the restaurant opening during the summer, in July or August.

Tim Hortons features coffee, doughnuts and Timbits

The Hornell Tim Hortons will seat more than two dozen customers inside, with additional places to sit outside the restaurant. WiFi will be available for customers.

Tarana said the Seneca Street store will be a replica of the Tim Hortons on East State Street in Olean. That location opened last November.

“You could literally pick that building up and put it on the property in Hornell," he said.

Plans are in place for what is expected to be a busy drive-thru for pickups of coffee, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, and Timbits, the famous bite-sized, sweet Canadian dough balls, a favorite of Tim Hortons customers.

The drive-thru will fit about 16 vehicles at maximum capacity. It will loop around the building and the site will feature entrances and exits on both Seneca and Bennett streets. Motorists encountering heavy traffic on Seneca can drive back around and exit onto Bennett.

Tarana owns three Tim Hortons stores in Olean and another six in Jamestown. The Hornell store is new territory for TAR Enterprises and Tim Hortons, although there are no current plans to keep moving east.

"We have to open up Hornell and go from there. If Hornell opens well, then you never know," Tarana said.

