Latest inflation shock should put paid to the crazy idea of a mortgage bailout

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing calls for a support package for homeowners hit by rising mortgage rates - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

The Government is coming under increasing pressure to protect mortgage debtors from rising rates. Concerns have been raised that a house price crash is imminent, and will plunge people into negative equity. There are fears over mass evictions.

With today’s shocking inflation data, it is surely certain that the Bank of England will push interest rates higher. Figures within the Conservative Party, including its former chairman Jake Berry, and the Liberal Democrats are calling for a mortgage bailout.

But that would be the worst imaginable move. The cost would be astronomical. It would drive inflation higher. And it would swing a wrecking ball through what little reputation Britain has left for fiscal sanity. The latest inflation data should kill any talk of a bail-out stone dead, not amplify demands for government support.

It will take some time for officials – and the British public – to digest the inflation figure. The expectation – with prices stabilising in most of the developed world, the energy spike fading into the past, and with supermarkets in some cases cutting prices – was that inflation would turn a corner. Instead, it is stuck at 8.7pc.

As a result, the Bank will surely have to raise rates on Thursday, when its Monetary Policy Committee meets, and possibly to 5pc. The markets expect rates to hit at least 6pc later this year.

Given how optimistic all forecasts have been thus far, only to collide with reality, I suspect we could expect base rates to rise to 6pc, and mortgage rates to approach double digits. Anyone who fixed their rate a couple of years ago at less than 2pc will be facing up to a fivefold increase in their repayments.

For households with a mortgage, it will be very painful. For some, it will be unaffordable. In a number of these cases, repossession may be the only option.

Against this backdrop, it is no surprise that the calls for a bailout are growing. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, with his knack for making any problem a little bit worse, has already demanded a £3 billion relief fund. In an interview yesterday, Berry said that the Government would “have to do something... to help people out”, adding that we cannot see mass evictions.

It may be that the Prime Minister and his Chancellor have ruled this out, but Rishi Sunak also ruled out a windfall tax. Months later, and the headline tax rate on North Sea oil and gas is 75pc.

At one point in 2022, Jeremy Hunt suggested corporation tax be set at 15pc. It recently rose to 25pc.

Sunak may have made his way to power by promising sound money, but he also gave us half-price pizza deals (Eat Out to Help Out), paid workers to sit at home in their pyjamas (furlough) and handed loans to many lame-duck businesses (Future Fund).

In reality, he has always thrown taxpayer cash at problems. And if the Labour Party joins calls for a bailout, he may struggle to resist.

Contrary to what some may believe, the latest inflation data haven’t strengthened the case for a mortgage bailout; they’ve weakened it. There are three reasons for this.

First, while this would always be costly, it would now be ruinous. According to the Financial Conduct Authority, the total outstanding residential mortgage debt in the UK is £1,675 billion. At 10pc, the interest on this would be £167 billion a year. If the Government were to offer to meet even half this, if would cost over £80 billion annually; more than the furlough scheme.

We also learnt this week that government debt as a proportion of GDP has ticked over 100pc – the highest in 62 years. Not only does it look like the Prime Minister will miss another of his five pledges, to bring down the national debt, but it underscores just how unaffordable another massive state handout would be.

For a government purportedly committed to fiscal rectitude, it doesn’t seem to have any real interest in balancing the books.

Second, even if it provides some short-term help, it will only land us in an even worse mess. The Bank is raising rates to control demand, and it does that by draining money out of the economy through higher mortgage payments.

If debtors are bailed out, inflation will be higher for longer, and so will interest rates. The Government will be locked into a vicious cycle of permanent inflation and bigger and bigger rescue packages.

Lastly, it will squander what little credibility the UK has left on the global markets. In the wake of the disastrous mini-budget last autumn the pound collapsed and gilt yields soared because investors were frightened by the unfunded spending commitments.

Another £80 billion a year will make that look like a minor blip. Confidence in the UK will be destroyed, and there will be no easy way of ever restoring it.

There are steps the government can take. As Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt should have a quiet word with Andrew Bailey over his future.

Not only has the Governor failed in the task of ensuring price stability, keeping inflation as close to the 2pc target as possible, but it isn’t clear he fully grasps that the current stickiness is a monetary problem.

It was Lord Mervyn King who rightly warned of the dangers ahead; perhaps he could step in to provide emergency cover and steer Britain through this storm. But the Monetary Policy Committee is made up of Remainers who have little appetite for change and peddle rubbish about “trickle down economics”. We need bold, pro-growth, independent thinkers, and influential voices from business and finance.

And it must remove the obstacles to growth. Scrap planning rules to bring down the cost of homes and allow businesses to expand. Reform the welfare system to incentivise work and loosen our tight labour market. We need a lot more supply, in addition to control of demand, to fix this mess.

But it needs to fundamentally shift its mindset. Britain cannot borrow its way out of a debt crisis. Plenty of people will call for a mortgage rescue package. The Prime Minister must, resolutely, say no.

