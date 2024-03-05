Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,062.34
    -68.61 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,497.76
    -492.07 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,880.62
    -326.89 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.98
    -25.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    -0.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    2,138.30
    +12.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    -0.0820 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2702
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9000
    -0.5280 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,564.81
    -4,961.30 (-7.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    -11.60 (-0.03%)
     

Latest J&J talc trial ends with hung jury

Brendan Pierson
·1 min read

By Brendan Pierson

March 5 (Reuters) - The latest trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products cause cancer ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, as a Florida state court jury said it could not agree on a verdict.

The lawsuit was brought by Bob Sugarman, who said that J&J's talc-based baby powder led his wife to develop ovarian cancer and die from the disease.

J&J said in a statement after the mistrial that its baby powder "is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer."

A lawyer for Sugarman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

J&J faces more than 50,000 lawsuits over talc, most by women with ovarian cancer, with a minority of the cases involving people with mesothelioma. The cases were on hold for about two years as J&J unsuccessfully tried to resolve them through bankruptcy.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

Advertisement