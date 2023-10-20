Latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers show top selling price of $412K

MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $1,236. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $412,000.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

Last week's real estate transfers: Manitowoc County property sells for $9.45M in latest real estate transfer listings

Oct. 9

Melissa Miller, Katherine M. Koppa and Dean A. Miller to Frank A. Barney, $270

Jerold E. Meier, Ronald H. Meier and Mabel H. Meier to David P. Coppens, $600

David J. Wellner to Austin Thomas, $504

Richard G. and Mary I. Orth to Angela Schumacher, $654

Oct. 10

Thomas H. and Judith Bauer to Lawrence S. Bailey, $900

Dennis L. Blohowick to Steven P. Wright, $180

Mark N. and Glenda M. Linsmeier to John Thao and Amanda Lee, $765

TLG Holdings LLC to Mark N. and Glenda M. Linsmeier, $1,236

James P. Krajnik and Crystal M. Heinzen to Joshua J. and Tana D. Taylor, $225

Oct. 11

Linda A. Buschmann to Lyle D. and Linda A. Buschmann, NA

Lori L. Nate-Suettinger to Kyle J. Osterloth, $303.90

Roy R. Beth to Daniel Massey, $717

Brian R. Svacina, Lynn M. Romenesko and Julie Svacina to Tifany M. Barbeau, $645

David P. Coppens, Joseph J. Coppens and Karen J. Coppens to Tammy L. Zirpoli, $555

Oct. 12

Martha S. Schuh to Brandon Ludwig, $639

Victor T. Mortensen by attorney-in-fact and Carol J. Mortensen by attorney-in-fact to Melissa R. Vogel (Roanhouse), NA

More real estate transfers: Click here for more Manitowoc County real estate transfers

Oct. 13

Joshua P. and Melissa M. Walsh to Dwayne and Nancy Lenca, $492

Brian K. and Lynn M. Kazda (Monka) to Michael and Victoria Brown, $738

Tami L. Hall to Nicholas Lee and Dawn M. Timm, $450

Hallie and Jason M. Steinberg to Brian K. Kazda, $900

Kathryn A. Deprey to Michael J. and Rebecca A. Lambert, $435

Steven J. and Christine M. Wester to Sierra M. Carter, $375

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc home sale prices top $400,000 in mid October 2023