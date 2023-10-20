Latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers show top selling price of $412K
MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.
To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.
For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $1,236. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $412,000.
Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.
Oct. 9
Melissa Miller, Katherine M. Koppa and Dean A. Miller to Frank A. Barney, $270
Jerold E. Meier, Ronald H. Meier and Mabel H. Meier to David P. Coppens, $600
David J. Wellner to Austin Thomas, $504
Richard G. and Mary I. Orth to Angela Schumacher, $654
Oct. 10
Thomas H. and Judith Bauer to Lawrence S. Bailey, $900
Dennis L. Blohowick to Steven P. Wright, $180
Mark N. and Glenda M. Linsmeier to John Thao and Amanda Lee, $765
TLG Holdings LLC to Mark N. and Glenda M. Linsmeier, $1,236
James P. Krajnik and Crystal M. Heinzen to Joshua J. and Tana D. Taylor, $225
Oct. 11
Linda A. Buschmann to Lyle D. and Linda A. Buschmann, NA
Lori L. Nate-Suettinger to Kyle J. Osterloth, $303.90
Roy R. Beth to Daniel Massey, $717
Brian R. Svacina, Lynn M. Romenesko and Julie Svacina to Tifany M. Barbeau, $645
David P. Coppens, Joseph J. Coppens and Karen J. Coppens to Tammy L. Zirpoli, $555
Oct. 12
Martha S. Schuh to Brandon Ludwig, $639
Victor T. Mortensen by attorney-in-fact and Carol J. Mortensen by attorney-in-fact to Melissa R. Vogel (Roanhouse), NA
Oct. 13
Joshua P. and Melissa M. Walsh to Dwayne and Nancy Lenca, $492
Brian K. and Lynn M. Kazda (Monka) to Michael and Victoria Brown, $738
Tami L. Hall to Nicholas Lee and Dawn M. Timm, $450
Hallie and Jason M. Steinberg to Brian K. Kazda, $900
Kathryn A. Deprey to Michael J. and Rebecca A. Lambert, $435
Steven J. and Christine M. Wester to Sierra M. Carter, $375
