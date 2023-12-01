Here are the latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers from Nov. 20-22, 2023

MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $1,950. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $650,000.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

Read last week's real estate transfers: Here are the latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers for Nov. 13-17, 2023

Nov. 20

Inogen Inc. to Wolter Properties LLC, $270

Alexander F. Klein to Stephanie Stansill, $480

Dale J. Mrozinski to Marinna A. Mrozinski, NA

Peters Key Investments LLC to Rent In Manitowoc LLC, $135

Wayne Miller, Gene Miller, Eugene Miller, Rose Ann McLaury, Michael Miller, David Miller, Mary L. Hinz, Mary Hintz, Deborah A. Casper and Karen Halbach to Karen R. Halbach and Ronald M. Gosz, $578.40

Jarrod Meinnert to Deklin J. Steiner, $465

Julie Kochan by POA to Benjamin J. Ellerman, $753

Dale D. Klingbeil to Malca LLC, $510

Gloria M. Yokes by attorney-in-fact to Arnold C. and Linda M. Schmidt, $825

Michael J. and Patricia B. Herdt to Brandon L. Vandeurzen, $588

Nov. 21

Scott Miller and Penny L. Jahnke to Rick Baskin, $90

James P. Krajnik to Jeffrey Krueger, $48

Richard F. Luchsinger and Linda E. Drumm Luchsinger to Dale Carbon, $75

Thomas R. and Jean M. Barbeau to Sharon Lee and William Zumstein, $690

Nov. 22

Olyssea LLC to Scott A. and Janna M. Mittelstaedt, $1,197

Lee Szalewski to Darren E. Reichwaldt, $465

Darrel L. Parworth to Zachary S. Becka, $600

David Her to Matthew A. and Amanda L. Holschbach, $735

Robert H. and Bonnie L. Jost to Jost Irrevocable Trust, NA

Jessica M. Coon to Hope C. Burbach, $363

More real estate transfers: Click here for more Manitowoc County real estate transfers

Char Manke, Maureen Skarda, Doreen Strouf, Jolene Schuh, Terry Pankratz, Jacque Vey, Rick Pankratz, Paul Pankratz, Michael Pankratz by POA, Robert Pankratz and Jeanine Pankratz to Scott Pankratz, $240

Story continues

Douglas C. Woodward to Doug Woodward Family Trust, NA

Jalapa Marketing LLC to BDA Convenience Stores LLC, $1,950

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc home sale prices top $650,000 in late November 2023