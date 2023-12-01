Here are the latest Manitowoc County real estate transfers from Nov. 20-22, 2023
MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.
To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.
For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $1,950. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $650,000.
Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.
Nov. 20
Inogen Inc. to Wolter Properties LLC, $270
Alexander F. Klein to Stephanie Stansill, $480
Dale J. Mrozinski to Marinna A. Mrozinski, NA
Peters Key Investments LLC to Rent In Manitowoc LLC, $135
Wayne Miller, Gene Miller, Eugene Miller, Rose Ann McLaury, Michael Miller, David Miller, Mary L. Hinz, Mary Hintz, Deborah A. Casper and Karen Halbach to Karen R. Halbach and Ronald M. Gosz, $578.40
Jarrod Meinnert to Deklin J. Steiner, $465
Julie Kochan by POA to Benjamin J. Ellerman, $753
Dale D. Klingbeil to Malca LLC, $510
Gloria M. Yokes by attorney-in-fact to Arnold C. and Linda M. Schmidt, $825
Michael J. and Patricia B. Herdt to Brandon L. Vandeurzen, $588
Nov. 21
Scott Miller and Penny L. Jahnke to Rick Baskin, $90
James P. Krajnik to Jeffrey Krueger, $48
Richard F. Luchsinger and Linda E. Drumm Luchsinger to Dale Carbon, $75
Thomas R. and Jean M. Barbeau to Sharon Lee and William Zumstein, $690
Nov. 22
Olyssea LLC to Scott A. and Janna M. Mittelstaedt, $1,197
Lee Szalewski to Darren E. Reichwaldt, $465
Darrel L. Parworth to Zachary S. Becka, $600
David Her to Matthew A. and Amanda L. Holschbach, $735
Robert H. and Bonnie L. Jost to Jost Irrevocable Trust, NA
Jessica M. Coon to Hope C. Burbach, $363
Char Manke, Maureen Skarda, Doreen Strouf, Jolene Schuh, Terry Pankratz, Jacque Vey, Rick Pankratz, Paul Pankratz, Michael Pankratz by POA, Robert Pankratz and Jeanine Pankratz to Scott Pankratz, $240
Douglas C. Woodward to Doug Woodward Family Trust, NA
Jalapa Marketing LLC to BDA Convenience Stores LLC, $1,950
