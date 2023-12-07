Latest of more than 1,000 new apartments opens near East 5th Avenue in Italian Village.

Stella Apartments have opened in Italian Village, a sister complex to Lusso apartments next door, scheduled to open in the spring.

The latest and one of the largest in a string of apartment complexes is opening off East 5th Avenue, part of more than 1,000 new apartments in the strip east of North High Street.

Stella Apartments has started leasing its 135 one- and two-bedroom units while construction wraps up on its sister complex, Lusso, which will add another 288 apartments in the spring. With four townhomes also planned, the $70-million complex will eventually bring 427 rentals to the neighborhood.

Stella's opening comes a few months after Crossline apartments opened on the north side of East 5th Avenue, bringing 180 additional apartments to the area.

Several more complexes are on the way, on top of several to recently open in the stretch, which straddles Italian Village and Weinland Park a few blocks east of the Short North.

"We see people moving from the Short North because it's getting too much (money) there," said Ryan McGahan, vice president of marketing for Homestead Companies, which partnered with the veteran Italian Village developer Lykens Companies on the Stella and Lusso project.

McGahan said Homestead, which has traditionally built student and senior housing, was drawn to this project because of its proximity to some Italian Village amenities such as Budd Dairy Food Hall a short walk away, and because of its nine-acre footprint.

"This was the last large developable piece of land in Italian Village," he said.

Homestead and Lykens bought the property from Clark Grave Vault company, which continues to operate next to the development.

Dec. 5, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A four-story building on Luna Avenue at Stella Apartments in Italian Village. Floor plans include studio, one- bedroom and two-bedroom options.

The size of the lot allows Lusso and Stella to offer features more commonly seen in suburban complexes. Both complexes, for example, will have a ground-level pool with a clubhouse, in addition to a fitness center, workspaces and onsite parking (for a fee). Stella also includes a pedestrian-friendly street that separates the buildings, allowing it to blend into the Italian Village streetscape.

Story continues

The apartments themselves offer stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, kitchen islands or peninsulas, and, in some cases, balconies. Prices start at $1,275 for the smallest (575 square feet) one-bedroom and $2,850 for the largest (1,400 square feet) townhome.

Dec. 5, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A furnished one-bedroom floor plan at Stella Apartments in Italian Village.

Across 5th Avenue, leasing is also underway at Crossline apartments, built by Marker Development.

Crossline features a pool, sundeck, firepits, cabanas, grilling pads, picnic area, a pet spa, fitness center and yoga studio. Apartments include quartz counters, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. Rent starts at $1,229 for the smallest (540 square feet) unit and $2,050 for the largest (1,027 square feet) two-bedroom unit.

Crossline apartments have opened on East 5th Avenue a few blocks east of North High Street.

Crossline, Stella and Lusso are the latest in a string of apartment complexes built the past few years near North 4th Street and East 5th Avenue. In addition to complexes that opened in recent years including The Beeker and The Aubrey at East 5th Avenue and Summit Street, and Grant Park, on North Grant and East 5th avenues, and Fourth Crossing, on North 4th Street, projects include:

4th & 5th, a six-story building on the northeast corner of North 4th Street and East 5th Avenue in Weinland Park, under construction by Thrive Companies, expected to include 311 apartments when finished.

The Guild, also by Marker, a five-story 200-units-plus complex underway on the former site of the Godman Guild on North 6th Avenue immediately north of the Crossline apartment development.

The Slate apartments, at 1050 N. 4th Street, south of Budd Dairy, also developed by Lykens.

A four-story, 48-unit apartment complex proposed by Lykens on the former site of MidAmerica Beer Barn, at 200 E. 5th Ave. The site has been cleared but construction has not begun.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Stella Apartments open in Italian Village, one of many new complexes