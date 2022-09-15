The new PIP1610 HD CONNECT Wins "World of Kids Safety at Home Award" at Kind + Jugend

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SGW Global, the brand partner of the Motorola brand for Connected Nursery, is celebrating the Motorola PIP1610 HD CONNECT winning the World of Kids Safety at Home Award category at Kind + Jugend's 2022 Innovation Awards.

LATEST MOTOROLA NURSERY SMART VIDEO BABY MONITOR AWARDED 2022 K+J INNOVATION AWARD. The new Motorola PIP1610 HD CONNECT Wins “World of Kids Safety at Home Award” at Kind + Jugend.

"We are delighted that the Motorola PIP1610 HD CONNECT won the World of Kids Safety at Home category at Kind + Jugend's 2022 Innovation Awards," said Malcolm Paton, Executive Director of SGW Global. "PIP's award-winning design and technological features make it a must have for parents everywhere."

Designed with a distinctive and approachable character, PIP brings a real sense of friendliness into the child's nursery, perfectly complementing the child's environment, but also fitting into the family lifestyle with minimalist surfacing, high performance and style. PIP embeds the latest technology and the Motorola Nursery app allows parents to keep an eye and ear on their child no matter where they are, never missing a moment.

To create PIP's unique look, Motorola Nursery commissioned Tej Chauhan, the award winning designer known for his unique Soft Power approach to product design. The soft lines and simplicity of Chauhan's solutions fitted perfectly with the vision of Motorola Nursery and its young aspirational customer base.

About the Award:

The Innovation Award – the most important and prestigious distinction of the industry – is presented each year at Kind + Jugend in various categories. A jury comprised of trade journalists, healthcare experts and industry consultants select the top innovations, which are showcased at the trade fair in an attractive special presentation as well as online.

PIP1610 HD CONNECT + PIP1610-2 HD CONNECT (Two Camera Pack)

5.0" Wi-Fi® HD Motorized Video Baby Monitor

PIP is a smart friendly night vision HD camera with remote pan, tilt and zoom, so you can keep an eye on your baby no matter where you are. Enjoy new levels of clarity with the high definition 720p 5" portable color monitor, and with two noise level indicator bars and more, we've got your monitoring needs covered. Secure. Effortless. Connected.

Story continues

Features:

Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go viewing using the Motorola Nursery app

Full HD 1080p video streaming to your smartphone using the Motorola Nursery app

24 hour event monitoring and streaming

2.4GHZ FHSS wireless connectivity for in-home viewing

5" HD color 720p portable monitor with up to 6 hours battery life

Motorized pan, tilt and zoom

Two-way talk and room temperature monitoring

Infrared night vision

Up to 1,000-ft range

10 preloaded lullabies including soothing sounds and 10 stories

Visual sound level indicators

Volume control on parent unit

Out-of-range and low battery alerts

Secure and private connection

AC Power Adaptor or Lithium Battery for Parent Unit

AC Power Adaptor for Camera

Wall mountable (with bracket provided)

2-year limited warranty

MAP:

$214.99 USD - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT

$269.99 USD – PIP 1610-2 HD CONNECT Two Camera Pack

For more information on PIP and Motorola Nursery, please visit motorolanursery.com

Available Now in USA:

PIP1610 HD CONNECT

Target - https://www.target.com/p/motorola-5-0-34-wi-fi-hd-motorized-video-baby-monitor-pip1610-hd-connect/-/A-86057910#lnk=sametab

buybuyBABY - https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/product/motorola-pip1610-5-inch-wifi-hd-motorized-video-baby-monitor-in-white/5693416?brandId=843

BabyList - https://www.babylist.com/gp/motorola-pip1610-hd-connect-5-1080p-remote-pan-tilt-video-baby-monitor/25599/1186147

Pottery Barn Kids - https://www.potterybarnkids.com/products/motorola-pip-1610-hd-connect-baby-monitor/?pkey=s~motorola~20

PIP1610-2 HD CONNECT

Target - https://www.target.com/p/motorola-5-0-34-wi-fi-hd-motorized-video-baby-monitor-two-camera-pip1610-2-hd-connect/-/A-86057917#lnk=sametab

buybuyBABY - https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/product/motorola-pip1610-5-inch-wifi-motorized-video-baby-monitor-with-2-cameras-in-white/5693418?brandId=843

Pottery Barn Kids - https://www.potterybarnkids.com/products/motorola-pip-1610-2hd-connect-baby-monitor/?pkey=s~motorola~20

Coming soon:

Amazon

Non-Connected Models:

PIP1610 HD

PIP1610-2 HD

Available now in EUROPE:

MAP:

289.99 Euro - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT

249.99 £ - PIP 1610 HD CONNECT

AMAZON

DE : https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMZZQZH

FR : https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMZZQZH

UK : https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B6WFNWHB

ES : https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BBMZZQZH

IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BBMZZQZH

NL : https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BBMZZQZH

Edco Eindhoven BV is the European distributor for Motorola Nursery:

EDCO Eindhoven BV

Adriaan Mulderweg 9‑11

5657 EM

Eindhoven

NETHERLANDS

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on-time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.

In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 10 years, SGW Global are the global licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio, Nursery and Telephony products.

As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized Motorola Logo and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC, and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-motorola-nursery-smart-video-baby-monitor-awarded-2022-kj-innovation-award-301625613.html

SOURCE SGW Global