U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,603.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,418.75
    +31.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.30
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.16
    +0.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.14
    -0.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4340
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,250.18
    +1,511.74 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.14
    +43.41 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.58
    -4.48 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Latest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A pair of North Korean missile launches on Wednesday do not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilising impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korean military says

    North Korea fired "two ballistic missiles" into the sea from off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, per Yonyap news agency.Why it matters: The launch further escalates tensions in the region, two days after Pyongyang claimed to have fired new long-range cruise missiles that it described as "a strategic weapon of great significance." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The offices of Japan's P

  • UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

    LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year. Consumer prices rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month after a 2.0% rise in July, the highest rate since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said. The 1.2 percentage point rise in the annual rate of inflation in the space of a month marked the sharpest such increase since detailed records started in 1997.

  • H&M's sales still lag pre-pandemic levels as restrictions bite

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sales at fashion retailer H&M grew less than expected in the three months to the end of August, staying below pre-pandemic levels as restrictions kept shoppers away from stores. Net sales at the world's second biggest fashion retailer were down 11% from the same quarter of 2019 before the pandemic, when they were 62.6 billion crowns. H&M, whose shares were down 3% in early trade, said the pandemic continued to hit sales, with considerable variation between markets.

  • Private Equity Firm Antin, Holders Seek $650M in Paris IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners SA and its founders are looking to raise 550 million euros ($650 million) in an initial public offering in Paris amid a flurry of alternative asset manager listings. The firm, which invests in everything from fiber-optic networks to water utilities, is raising about 350 million euros selling new shares, while existing shareholders are offloading the remainder, according to a statement Wednesday. The offering will value the company

  • Scam-Call Blocker Truecaller Seeks $116 Million in Stockholm IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Caller-identification service Truecaller is looking to raise 1 billion kronor ($116 million) in what could rank among the year’s biggest initial public offerings in Sweden as deals surge to a two-decade high.Alongside the sale of new shares, current holders will offer existing stock, according to a statement on Wednesday. The offering could value the company at about $3 billion, according to local media reports before the summer.Truecaller adds to ebullient listing activity in Sto

  • SoftBank Makes First Saudi Deal Together With Wealth Fund’s Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has made its first investment in a company based in Saudi Arabia, partnering with a unit of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to lead a $125 million financing for customer communication platform Unifonic.Proceeds will be used to fund growth in the Middle East and expansion into Asia and Africa, Unifonic co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Hamdan said in an interview. The company will also look at acquisitions in those regions to help it expand faste

  • Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S.Korea

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday its presence in South Korea equates to nearly 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its users, as the U.S. tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians. Google's announcement came a day after South Korea's antitrust agency fined Google 207 billion won for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system, in the company's second setback in the country in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission said this could be the ninth-biggest fine it has ever imposed.

  • Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament

    China has hit out at the UK for barring its ambassador from attending an event in the British parliament, describing the move as "despicable" and "cowardly."Zheng Zeguang had been due to speak at an event in parliament on Wednesday, but was told by the parliamentary speaker that he could not attend while Beijing’s own sanctions remain in place against a number of MPs and peers.China placed the sanctions on five British lawmakers, including the former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, in March after they highlighted alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province.Beijing accused them of spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.China took the action after Britain, the United States, the European Union and Canada imposed parallel sanctions on senior Chinese officials.Those targeted were accused of the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.This latest flare-up between Beijing and London comes at a time when the two sides have already been trading barbs over a range of issues, including China's reforms in former British colony Hong Kong and China's trade policy.

  • Merkel sees long road for Western Balkan states to EU membership

    BELGRADE (Reuters) -Western Balkan states have a long way to go to achieve membership in the European Union but it is Germany's goal that they do, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. At a joint news conference in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Merkel said it was in the geostrategic interest of existing EU members that the Western Balkan states join the bloc. "There is still a long way to go before Serbia and the whole region can finally become members of the European Union, as is our common goal," Merkel said.

  • Neighbours condemn 'outrageous' N.Korea ballistic missiles test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, ratcheting up regional tensions just days after testing a cruise missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-test-fires-long-range-cruise-missile-kcna-2021-09-12 with possible nuclear capabilities. Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for U.S. sanctions relief. The negotiations, initiated between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, have stalled since 2019.

  • U.S. spy chief: Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iraq pose greater terror threat than Afghanistan

    Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Monday that terrorist groups operating in Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iraq currently pose a greater threat to the U.S. homeland than those in Afghanistan.Why it matters: The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has prompted new warnings from military and intelligence officials about the possibility that al-Qaeda will reconstitute.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But as top Biden officials have repeatedly war

  • Biden orders new initiative to probe challenges around Latino education as population grows

    President Biden is creating a new initiative on Hispanic education as the percentage of Latino students in U.S. public schools continues to grow. The big picture: Latinos make up around 27% of all public school students and about 20% of college students. They are expected to be the majority of U.S. residents by midcentury but now lag behind in graduation rates and student achievement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Biden signed an exec

  • 'I don't know': Antony Blinken says US reviewing whether drone strike killed aid worker by mistake

    Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the identity of a drone strike target on Tuesday, demanding to know whether he was a terrorist amid reports that an aid worker was mistakenly killed.

  • ‮‭House Democrats' proposed $2.9 trillion tax hike makes for ripe political target

    House Democrats will consider a $2.9 trillion tax hike over the next 10 years in order to fund President Joe Biden’s budget plan, setting the stage for clashes over spending leading into the midterm election cycle between lawmakers in both parties, but also within the Democratic majority.

  • Crocs Jumps On Buyback, Bullish Sales Forecast

    Crocs stock surged, as the clog maker talked up its sales prospects and announced an accelerated buyback program.

  • The one question you should ask yourself before quitting for remote work

    Private-sector workers in the U.S. have been quitting their jobs in droves.

  • Judge rejects ballot question on fate of Minneapolis police

    A judge on Tuesday rejected an attempt to salvage a proposed charter amendment on the future of policing in Minneapolis, ruling just days before early and absentee voting is due to begin in the city where George Floyd died in police custody that any votes on the question won't count. Ballots containing the question are due back from the printer Wednesday.

  • White House welcomes inflation data, still concerned about U.S. housing prices

    The Biden administration on Tuesday welcomed data showing that consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August as evidence that inflation would be transitory, citing a drop in auto prices and a deceleration in food price increases. “The story from today’s data is that monthly price increases continue to moderate," a White House official said, speaking on condition on anonymity. "Today’s report showed core inflation below expectations and decelerating this month compared to the last two months – from 0.9% and 0.3% to just 0.1%."

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."