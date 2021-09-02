U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,240.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,609.50
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.90
    -3.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.23
    -0.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9710
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,657.07
    +2,743.72 (+5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.32
    +80.16 (+6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,476.01
    +24.99 (+0.09%)
     

Latest NEXCOM uCPE Solutions Provide Network Slicing for Smart Path of Your Data

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, announce its new professional uCPE product line, nexCPE™, which includes three appliances targeted at three different segment for 5G application. Each nexCPE™ product is designed based on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to enable connections with greater bandwidth, lower latency and higher frequency. All three appliances are powered by Intel® processors and offer a large selection of optional features to provide maximum flexible customization.

NEXCOM nexCPE&#x002122; product is designed based on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to enable connections with greater bandwidth, lower latency and higher frequency. All three appliances are powered by Intel&#xae; processors and offer a large selection of optional features to provide maximum flexible customization.
NEXCOM nexCPE™ product is designed based on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to enable connections with greater bandwidth, lower latency and higher frequency. All three appliances are powered by Intel® processors and offer a large selection of optional features to provide maximum flexible customization.

"Cut the cord" movement has started from end-users and now found its way deeper to the core, urging business owners to switch their attention to wireless network appliances. Alongside with leveraging the newest technologies; such as 5G, mmWave, and network slicing; appliances based on 5G FWA technology help to minimize physical infrastructure all the way from Fixed Access to Multi-access edge computing (MEC) servers, thus ensuring seamless last mile connectivity, and saving companies OpEx and CapEx budgets significantly.

nexCPE™ product line levels up common understanding of traditional uCPE boxes. This trio not only supports current 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) infrastructure, but also proves future-ready for 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure. DFA 1163 is an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), while both FTA 1170 and FTA 5180 are 1U rackmounts that target small and medium-sized branch offices and enterprises, respectively. Even one of nexCPE™ products, integrated into existing network architecture, can significantly improve network performance. Deployed together, they cover all possible requirements to build a safe and stable 5G network. Both 1U rackmounts will be available in Q4 this year, so stay tuned for the latest eNews update.

To learn more details about each solution, please refer to NEXCOM Virtual Expo website. To learn more about FWA technology and nexCPE™ line, please refer to a short video clip.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-nexcom-ucpe-solutions-provide-network-slicing-for-smart-path-of-your-data-301368007.html

SOURCE NEXCOM

Recommended Stories

  • Why iQiyi Is Soaring Today

    Chinese tech stock iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) was a rocket on Wednesday. After U.S. market hours on Tuesday, iQiyi unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, in a splashy, live-streamed event. Among other features, iQiyi is touting the set's iQUT feature cinema, which it says provides a 2,000-inch screen that matches the collective display of 20 80-inch TVs.

  • Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites  

    Apple has made a settlement with Japanese regulator that it will allow developers of “reader” apps link to their own website for managing users account. This settlement comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has forced Apple to make a change its polices on the reader apps, like Netflix, Spotify, Audible and Dropbox, that provide purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. “We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we’ve done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up an manage their apps and service, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust,” Phill Schiller, who oversees the App Stores at Apple.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Is a Buy?

    Cryptocurrencies have experienced waves of volatility over the past year, but they're steadily gaining traction among investors. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are three of the biggest names in the crypto space, and they've all experienced explosive growth. The price of Bitcoin is up by more than 300% over the past 12 months, Ethereum has soared by roughly 700%, and Cardano has increased by a whopping 2,350% in that time period.

  • Apple to Let Media Apps Avoid 30% Fee After Global Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps to link from their software to external websites for payments by users, addressing a longstanding App Store complaint and settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the change will go into effect globally early next year for so-called reader apps spanning magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video. To date, Apple has forced such applications to use its in-a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • Amidst Data Breaches and Work from Home, This Company is Making a Name for Itself in Cybersecurity

    Image by xresch from Pixabay Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • SEC Sues BitConnect and Founder, Alleging Massive Cryptocurrency Scam of World-Wide Investors

    Regulators take action against company that banked on fervor for cryptocurrencies in $2 billion fraud case.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Bitcoin Flat While Bitcoin Dominance Declines

    Bitcoin made an attempt to settle below the 20 EMA but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum.

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...