The Latest: Brady, Patriots get milestone win in Denver

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Latest on the 10th Sunday of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

___

11:35 p.m.

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots matched their own AFC record with their 12th consecutive road win, pummeling the Denver Broncos 41-16 Sunday night.

Brady improved to 8-9 against the Broncos, the only team he has a losing record against, and won for just the fourth time in 11 trips to Denver.

His 86th regular season road win broke a tie with Peyton Manning for most all-time.

These teams have represented the AFC in the last four Super Bowls, and the Broncos were hoping a visit from their rivals would help shake them from their funk, one that included a 28-point loss at Philadelphia a week earlier.

Instead, the Broncos saw their losing streak reach five games, their longest skid in seven seasons, and they lost back-to-back games to the Patriots in Denver for the first time since 1966.

___

10:55 p.m.

Umpire Jeff Rice was taken off the field on a cart after he appeared to hit his head on the turf following a punt.

Denver's Jamal Carter was blocking New England's Trevor Reilly when Reilly rolled into the back of Rice, whose legs were taken out from under him. Rice stayed down for several moments before walking to the cart late in the third quarter.

Reilly came over to say something to Rice before Rice left the field.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

___

10:25 p.m.

Tom Brady wasn't perfect in the first half. It only appeared that way. He did throw four incomplete passes.

The New England quarterback was 12 of 16 for 136 yards and two TDs in the opening half against the Denver Broncos. His QB rating was 139.6.

Not only that, but Brady seamlessly worked newly acquired tight end Martellus Bennett back into the offense. Bennett caught two passes for 32 yards despite a shoulder injury that led to his release from Green Bay.

The Patriots claimed Bennett on Thursday after he was waived. He played for New England last season.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.

___

9:35 p.m.

It's been a terrible special teams night for the Denver Broncos — and it isn't even halftime yet.

For openers, Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt that set up Rex Burkhead's 14-yard TD catch early in the first. Minutes later, Dion Lewis returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score.

If all that wasn't enough, Riley Dixon had his punt blocked by Burkhead. It led to 28-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski.

___

8:30 p.m.

With just two games left in the NFL's 10th week, the standings don't look all that different than they looked before the week began.

The Rams, Eagles, Saints and Vikings are in first place in the NFC, which no longer has a winless team, as the 49ers win over the Giants put San Francisco at 1-9.

In the AFC, the division leaders include the Chiefs, Steelers and Patriots (who are playing in the late game against the Broncos). In the AFC South, the Jaguars and Titans are tied at 6-3. Tennessee has a short week before traveling to play Pittsburgh Thursday.

The Browns remain winless , and they face Jacksonville next week.

___

6:10 p.m.

Running back Devonta Freeman has a concussion and has been ruled out of the Falcons' game against the Cowboys.

Freeman was hurt on Atlanta's opening drive, when he was given the ball on the team's first two plays. After gaining one yard on his first carry, he was hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens on second down. Freeman appeared shaken by the hit and walked off the field, escorted by trainers.

After being taken to the team's observation tent on the sideline, Freeman went to the locker room.

Freeman missed the Falcons' last two preseason games while in the concussion protocol.

The injury leaves Tevin Coleman as Atlanta's primary running back.

Meanwhile, Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is out with a hamstring injury also suffered in the first quarter.

— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta

___

5:35 p.m.

The Houston Texans defense is off to an impressive start against the high-powered Rams offense.

Jadeveon Clowney and his teammates limited Jared Goff and the Rams to 131 total yards in the first half at the Coliseum, keeping Los Angeles out of the end zone entirely. The Rams entered the game with the NFL's highest-scoring offense at 32.9 points per game.

Greg Zuerlein hit three field goals for the Rams, who led 9-7 at halftime. Zuerlein has already surpassed his previous career-high for a season with 27 field goals in the first nine games for the Rams, who are mediocre in the red zone despite their prolific points totals.

