The Latest: Pakistan's ruling party asks people to stay calm

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves with his son Hussain Nawaz, right, outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's Supreme Court in a unanimous decision has asked the country's anti-corruption body to file corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter for concealing their assets. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD (AP) -- The Latest on developments in Pakistan (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Pakistan's ruling party has asked its supporters to remain peaceful despite what it describes as "unjustified disqualification" of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the country's Supreme Court.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, says it's unfortunate that no elected prime minister in the country's history has been allowed to complete his full term. He says Sharif will remain in people's hearts.

Rafique pledged their party will emerge as a more powerful political force in the next parliamentary elections.

Zafar Ullah, another leader from Sharif's party, says the allegations against the prime minister were baseless.

Several other leaders from the ruling party praised Sharif at the joint press conference but have yet to announce his successor.

___

1:30 p.m.

A spokesman for Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the premier has stepped down despite having reservations about the court order that disqualified him from serving.

In a brief statement, Sharif's office said Sharif relinquished his charge as prime minister after learning that the Supreme Court disqualified him because of corruption allegations.

The statement claims that justice has not been done with Sharif, but the prime minister stepped down to show his respect for the judiciary and rule of law.

___

12:35 p.m.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in a unanimous decision has asked the country's anti-corruption body to file corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter for concealing their assets.

The request to the National Accountability Bureau comes after a five-judge panel ruled Sharif "disqualified" to continue as prime minister and removing him from parliament.

Sharif may not appeal the court's rulings. There was no immediate comment from Sharif's office.

___

12:25 p.m.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from serving because of allegations of corruption.

Friday's decision by a five-judge panel of the court was not surprising as many legal experts and opposition leaders were expecting punitive measures against Sharif and his family.

It is not the first time the judiciary has ordered dismissal of the elected prime minister. In 2012, the court convicted the then-Premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in a contempt case, forcing him to step down.

The current case against Sharif and his family dates back to 2016, when documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm indicated that Sharif's sons owned several offshore companies.

Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz at the time acknowledged owning offshore companies but insisted they used legal money to set up businesses abroad.

___

9:40 a.m.

Pakistan's Supreme Court is set to announce its much-awaited decision on the political fate of beleaguered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after weighing whether adequate evidence existed to dismiss him from office on allegations of corruption against his family.

Fawad Chaudhry, a lawyer for petitioner Imran Khan, said Friday they will accept any decision by the court.

Sharif has been under pressure to resign since 2016 when leaked documents from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family's offshore accounts. In April, the court acting on petitions from the opposition set up a six-member team to probe the allegations.

The investigation concluded a "significant disparity" existed between Sharif family's declared wealth and its known sources of income.

Under Pakistani law, the Supreme Court has the authority to dismiss the prime minister.