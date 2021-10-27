U.S. markets closed

Latest publication in collaboration with the WHO tackles science, solidarity and solutions for global health

·2 min read

- As the world learns to live with COVID-19, we must ask questions of our collective response - and learn how we can do better

- Health: A Political Choice - Science, Solidarity, Solutions is the latest in a series of titles produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization

- The publication launches ahead of the G20 Rome Summit, which takes place 30-31st October

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world is drawing on lessons learnt to aid a global recovery and prevent the same mistakes from being made again in inevitable future health emergencies.

Tedros Adhanom, Director general of the World Health Organization (PRNewsfoto/The Global Governance Project (GT Media Group Ltd))
Tedros Adhanom, Director general of the World Health Organization (PRNewsfoto/The Global Governance Project (GT Media Group Ltd))

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions, the latest in a series of titles produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization, considers how to best protect the global community against the failings seen during the pandemic and seeks solutions grounded in science that work for all. The first publication in the series called for universal health coverage, while the second called on world leaders to unite in their response to COVID-19.

As in previous editions, the publication features bespoke articles from a prestigious line-up of authors. They include Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, and the Right Honourable Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador for global health financing and former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The 'Solidarity' section explores investment in future health security and new approaches that may pave the road to Health for All. In the 'Science' section, authors including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of the Republic of Costa Rica, consider how the world can move forward with lessons from the past and why healthcare must transcend borders. The 'Solutions' section looks at how we can advance health by caring for nature and why we must take the threat of anti-microbial resistance seriously.

Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London-based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the University of Toronto, and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

View Health: A Political Choice – Science, Solidarity, Solutions online at https://bit.ly/HAPC21

Twitter: @GloGovProj

Contact:

Khaled Algaay
Email: connect@globalgovernanceproject.org
Global Governance Project – GT Media Group

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-publication-in-collaboration-with-the-who-tackles-science-solidarity-and-solutions-for-global-health-301410090.html

SOURCE The Global Governance Project (GT Media Group Ltd)

