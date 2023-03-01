Latest Report on Aerostructures Market worth US $75.0 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9%

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " Aerostructures Market by Material (Composites, Alloys & Superalloys and Metals), Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs, Advanced Air Mobility) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", is estimated to be USD 49.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 75.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in number of aircrafts, increase in demand for UAVs and introduction of advanced aircrafts.

Aerostructures Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 49 billion Projected Market Size USD 75 billion Growth Rate 9% Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Component, By Material, By Platform, By End Use Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Companies covered Spirit AeroSystems (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Saab AB (Sweden), Triumph Group Inc (US), and Leonardo S.P.A (Italy)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerostructures Market

501 – Tables

57 – Figures

330 – Pages

Key Market Players

Spirit AeroSystems (US),

Airbus (Netherlands),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Triumph group Inc (US), and

Leonardo S.P.A (Italy).

Airbus is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale. Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader, the company is at the forefront of the aviation industry. Airbus aircraft has aerostructures the major assembly elements that come together in creating their airframes, including fuselage sections, wing components and flight control surfaces, along with fairings, doors, and bulkheads. Airbus Atlantic a subsidiary of airbus was established on 1 January 2022 with an estimated business volume of more than USD 3.9 Bn. Airbus Atlantic is the new world n°2 player in aerostructures market, n°1 in pilot seats and in the Top 3 for Premium passenger seat marketed under the STELIA Aerospace brand. Airbus Atlantic is an essential part of Airbus’s value chain and plays a key-role in the whole aerostructures’ supply-chain with more than 500 suppliers on flying products and more than 2,000 on general procurement products. Airbus Atlantic engineers, develops, industrializes, and manufactures complex composite and metallic aerostructure components as a Design & Build and a Build to Print partner for civil and military aircraft programs.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms, and business/regional jets. The company operates in three principal segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment includes forward section of the aerostructure, which houses the flight deck, passenger cabin, and cargo area, mid and rear fuselage sections, and other structure components of the fuselage, including floor beam. The Propulsion Systems segment includes Nacelles (including thrust reversers), struts/pylons, Other structural engine components and related spares and MRO service. The Wing Systems segment includes development, production, and marketing of parts, assemblies and a fully integrated wing including horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats, wing structures.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services, and solutions from military defence in all domains to civil security. Saab has defined five core areas where we are focusing our investments. They constitute areas where Saab has a world leading position, strong support from customers and where we expect significant growth going forward. In these areas Saab will continuously invest to secure excellence in competence and future capabilities. The five core areas are aeronautics, advanced weapons systems, command and control systems, sensors, and underwater systems. Aeronautics segments in Saab is an innovative supplier of world-class fighter systems, such as Gripen, but is also engaged in research, development, and production of other aircraft systems. That includes future manned and unmanned systems as well as further development of existing products.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Saab delivered the final of five T-7A Red Hawk aft fuselages to Boeing's manufacturing facility in St. Louis from its factory in Linköping, Sweden. Two test fuselages, one for static testing and the other for fatigue testing, were also provided by Saab as part of the programme in addition to the five Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) aft fuselages.

In January 2022, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced its order for its latest-model helicopter, the H145//BK117 D-3, from Aero Asahi Corporation. This is the second D-3 to be ordered for broadcasting applications, and it is intended to be used by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS) for news coverage and sports broadcasting.

In January 2022, The Hungarian government commissioner office, responsible for defense development, and the Swedish Defence Material Administration have successfully completed negotiations for the MS20 block 2 capability upgrades to the Hungarian fleet of Gripen fighter aircraft. Saab will deliver the upgrade.

In January 2022, GKN Aerospace signed an agreement with Gulfstream for major workshare, including G800 empennage, G800 floorboards, G800 fuselage panels, G400 rudder, and G400 machined wing skins.

In January 2022, Elbit systems announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, AEL Sistemas S.A., was awarded a contract to supply additional Hermes 900 UAS (unmanned aerial systems) to the Brazilian Air Force. Under the contract, the Company will supply its Hermes 900 UAS and spare parts.

