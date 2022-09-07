[Latest Report] Global (CBD) Cannabis Edibles Market Size Worth $197.74 Billion by 2030 at a 32.04% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Cannabis Edibles Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 20.47 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 197.74 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.04% between 2021 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pure Kana, CV Sciences., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, TIsodiol International, Elixinol Global Ltd, Medical Marijuana Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cronos Group Inc, Curaleaf Holdings Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Creso Pharma Ltd., Green Thumbs Industries Inc., Tilray Inc and others.

Sandy, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cannabis Concentrate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Live Resins, Wax, Oil, Chatter, Vape), By End User (Medical, Recreational Next, Food Industry), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

A huge number of benefits are offered by the products made from cannabis. It is a product obtained from a flowering plant that has been used since ancient times.

The therapeutic benefits provided by using cannabis products have successfully attracted the present market and the healthcare industry. The restrictions of many countries' governments regarding the demand and supply of cannabis products hamper the market's growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Many countries throughout the globe have legalized the demand and supply of products manufactured from cannabis to take advantage of the medicinal benefits obtained from these products. The use of topical applications such as creams and lotions has also increased tremendously due to the huge benefits and faster results obtained from the cannabis component in them. These multiple reasons help the market to show considerable growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

The strict restrictions and rules imposed by the government in many countries regarding the sales and supply of marijuana and other cannabis products to avoid misusing these products hamper the market's growth tremendously. The high cost associated with using cannabinoid components in the products imposes another restriction on the market's growth. These reasons hamper the expansion of the CBD edible market.



Opportunities

Several chronic diseases find their treatment with the help of cannabinoid components and their products. Severe wasting diseases also obtain great benefits from the use of cannabis-containing products. Many countries have offered legalization of the use of cannabis products which has supported the growth of the market to a great extent. A worldwide acceptance that has been showing towards the use of cannabis products has also boosted the demand in the market. These factors provide wonderful opportunities for the market to show considerable growth.

Challenges

The cost of the products which contain cannabis is quite high, which makes it impossible for the common people to take advantage of these products. Many countries have imposed restrictions on cannabis products, which proves to be a challenge for the market's growth.

Certain side effects are observed after the usage of cannabis products which proves to be an obstacle in the growing market phase. With the increasing consciousness among people regarding the side effects of chemically formulated medicines, the cannabis edibles market has faced a great challenge during its growing phase. These factors have proved to be the challenges in front of the global cannabis edibles market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on type, flower and bud segments have proved to be the fastest growing sectors under this heading as a result of the huge demand experienced by the market. These products are highly demanded in the global market as a result of the huge consumption by the people. The difference in the boiling temperature of the cannabinoids compared to the high temperature which burns out the flower has encouraged the use of advanced vaporizers.

The active principles of the cannabinoids are successfully obtained from the flowers and buds, which help manufacture many products and medicines. The use of sophisticated and advanced vaporizers has boosted the demand for cannabis products due to their fine quality. Concentrates from the next segment under this heading are highly demanded by potential buyers as a result of the variety of choices of flavors and formulations.

Recent Developments

In March 2021 – Recreational cannabis was legalized with the help of a bill that Mexican lawmakers passed. It proved to be a major milestone for this particular region and had the potential to emerge as a huge market globally. This bill had a provision that allowed adults to consume marijuana and carry out plantation of a certain number within the premises of their home. Suppose a permit was granted to these adults for this purpose. A license was granted to the people to produce and supply the crop.

Report Scope





Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 20.47 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 197.74 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 32.04% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Pure Kana, CV Sciences., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, TIsodiol International, Elixinol Global Ltd, Medical Marijuana Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cronos Group Inc, Curaleaf Holdings Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Creso Pharma Ltd., Green Thumbs Industries Inc., Tilray Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Insights

Based on geography, the region of North America has proved to be the largest market for cannabis edibles. The recreational use of cannabis edibles was legalized by this region around 2012 which has helped the market to take hold of the choices and demands of the people.

Washington and Colorado were seen to be the initial users of this product for recreational purposes. Later on, 11 other states of Columbia, including certain districts, started using cannabis products as they were legalized in this region for recreation.



Segments covered in the report

Based on Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Based on the Application

Medical

Industrial

Recreational

Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

