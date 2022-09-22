[Latest Report] U.S. Education Market Size Worth 3.1 Trillion by 2030 at a 4.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the United States Education Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.4 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 3.1 Trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Smart Technologies, Wall Family Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Pearson Plc, Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, Promethean Inc., AWE Acquisitions, Cisco and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "U.S. Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Cloud, On-premise), By Content (Audio-based content, Text content, Video-based content), By Smart Learning (Simulation Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars, Others), By Component (Service, Hardware, Software), and By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.



"According to the latest research study, the demand for U.S. Education Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.4 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.1 Trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."



The U.S. Education Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the U.S. market size, further segmented into the regional and country-level market size and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

U.S. Education Market: Overview



Post-COVID-19, the education sector in the U.S. has undergone several transformations and has turned more receptive to student needs. Many facets of online programs have begun to provide full-fledged quality education in the U.S., right from junior level to high level.



During the crisis, most educational institutions witnessed a huge decline in academic enrollments, affecting revenue and cash flow. As a result, most institutions offered waivers, discounts and other offers that would help them retain the enrollments. In the future, as the U.S. market is reviving from the shock waves of the pandemic, digitalization in the education sector in the U.S. will offer lucrative opportunities.



Growth Factors



The U.S. Education Market is propelled by the increase in the prevalence of SMART technology, the rise in consumer income, and quality spending on education. The presence of world-class technology is one of the crucial factors in the growth of the U.S. market.



The market size is projected to gain upper traction in the coming years owing to the adoption of new technologies and the increase in the importance of education in the U.S. With the shift in the consumer mindset, the education sector in the U.S. is projected to witness massive expansions in the forthcoming years.



Besides, the adoption of novel technologies at the University level has enabled a wider reach for remote students. For instance, Universities in the U.S. are imparting education in online mode to international students. This has added to the manifold growth of the education sector in the U.S. On the other hand, the growing expertise of teachers is adding more to the educational quality and reliability.



Segmental Overview



The U.S. Education Market comprises components, smart learning modes, and technology. By technology, the cloud market was estimated to be the largest segment in the U.S. Education Market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030.



The growing dependency on cloud technology is projected to grow in the coming years due to its increasing use and the need for reliable technology to store and retrieve the contents. By component, the service segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The rising smartphone and internet penetration is accelerating the growth of the market. In smart learning mode, the blended learning market is estimated to impact market developments significantly.



Regional Overview



North America is the leading region in the U.S. Education market. The region comprises several popular vendors in the education sector.

The education industry has witnessed some recent innovations in improving education quality and bringing value to the education system throughout the U.S. In addition, the market is also expected to relay a huge significance in market expansion, share, size and growth in the coming years. Some of the region's key U.S. Education Market players include Cisco, Pearson Vue, and Adobe Systems Inc.



Key Players Insights



Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights



Our market analysis of the U.S. Education Market also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, their product portfolios and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, and U.S. market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients the leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. Education Market are

Smart Technologies

Wall Family Enterprise

Adobe Systems

Pearson Plc

Tata Interactive Systems

Saba Software

Promethean Inc.,

AWE Acquisitions

Cisco

U.S. Education Market Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.4 Trillion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.1 Trillion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Smart Technologies, Wall Family Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Pearson Plc, Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, Promethean Inc., AWE Acquisitions, Cisco, and Others Key Segment By Technology, Content, Smart Learning, Component, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.





Recent Developments

July 2022: The education department in the U.S. released a new set of regulations that aim at providing social security to veterans and members and preventing any deceitful activities aimed at building profits. Moreover, the new regulations work in the favor of veterans with a belief system to value their contributions and prevent any exploitation for monetary gains

July 2022: According to the New York Times, it reports that students might take three to five years from now to recoup from the pandemic. Also, the reports state that this would exhaust the federal money in the feat of academic restoration.





The U.S. Education Market is segmented as follows:

The U.S. Education Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Cloud

On-premise

By Content

Audio-based content

Text content

Video-based content

By Smart Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Webinars

Others

By Component

Service

Hardware

Software

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the U.S. Education Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the U.S. Education Market size was valued at around USD 1.4trillion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.1 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2022 and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the cloud segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on content segmentation, the video-based content segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

What does the report include?

