U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.64
    -33.29 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,087.52
    -96.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,038.40
    -181.79 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.85
    -43.31 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.37
    +0.43 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.60
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4180
    -1.6180 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.70
    -530.58 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.41
    +8.88 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

[Latest Report] U.S. Education Market Size Worth 3.1 Trillion by 2030 at a 4.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

0
Custom Market Insights
·12 min read
Custom Market Insights
Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the United States Education Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.4 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 3.1 Trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Smart Technologies, Wall Family Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Pearson Plc, Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, Promethean Inc., AWE Acquisitions, Cisco and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "U.S. Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Cloud, On-premise), By Content (Audio-based content, Text content, Video-based content), By Smart Learning (Simulation Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars, Others), By Component (Service, Hardware, Software), and By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.


"According to the latest research study, the demand for U.S. Education Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.4 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.1 Trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."


The U.S. Education Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the U.S. market size, further segmented into the regional and country-level market size and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.


Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the U.S. Education Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16780


U.S. Education Market: Overview


Post-COVID-19, the education sector in the U.S. has undergone several transformations and has turned more receptive to student needs. Many facets of online programs have begun to provide full-fledged quality education in the U.S., right from junior level to high level.


During the crisis, most educational institutions witnessed a huge decline in academic enrollments, affecting revenue and cash flow. As a result, most institutions offered waivers, discounts and other offers that would help them retain the enrollments. In the future, as the U.S. market is reviving from the shock waves of the pandemic, digitalization in the education sector in the U.S. will offer lucrative opportunities.


(A free sample of the Education Market report is available upon request; don't hesitate to contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

  • About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis. 

  • Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the Education report sample has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study before delivery.)

Growth Factors


The U.S. Education Market is propelled by the increase in the prevalence of SMART technology, the rise in consumer income, and quality spending on education. The presence of world-class technology is one of the crucial factors in the growth of the U.S. market.


The market size is projected to gain upper traction in the coming years owing to the adoption of new technologies and the increase in the importance of education in the U.S. With the shift in the consumer mindset, the education sector in the U.S. is projected to witness massive expansions in the forthcoming years.


To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16780


Besides, the adoption of novel technologies at the University level has enabled a wider reach for remote students. For instance, Universities in the U.S. are imparting education in online mode to international students. This has added to the manifold growth of the education sector in the U.S. On the other hand, the growing expertise of teachers is adding more to the educational quality and reliability.


Segmental Overview


The U.S. Education Market comprises components, smart learning modes, and technology. By technology, the cloud market was estimated to be the largest segment in the U.S. Education Market and is expected to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030.


The growing dependency on cloud technology is projected to grow in the coming years due to its increasing use and the need for reliable technology to store and retrieve the contents. By component, the service segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The rising smartphone and internet penetration is accelerating the growth of the market. In smart learning mode, the blended learning market is estimated to impact market developments significantly.


Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the U.S. Education market, and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the U.S. Education market forward?

  • What are the U.S. Education Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the U.S. Education Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the U.S. Education market sample report and company profiles?

To know about the assumptions considered for the U.S. Education Market study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16780


Regional Overview


North America is the leading region in the U.S. Education market. The region comprises several popular vendors in the education sector.
The education industry has witnessed some recent innovations in improving education quality and bringing value to the education system throughout the U.S. In addition, the market is also expected to relay a huge significance in market expansion, share, size and growth in the coming years. Some of the region's key U.S. Education Market players include Cisco, Pearson Vue, and Adobe Systems Inc.


Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the U.S. Education Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/


Key Players Insights


Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights


Our market analysis of the U.S. Education Market also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, their product portfolios and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, and U.S. market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients the leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. Education Market are

  • Smart Technologies

  • Wall Family Enterprise

  • Adobe Systems

  • Pearson Plc

  • Tata Interactive Systems

  • Saba Software

  • Promethean Inc.,

  • AWE Acquisitions

  • Cisco

Request Customized Copy of US Education Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16780

U.S. Education Market Report Scope

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.4 Trillion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 3.1 Trillion

CAGR Growth Rate

4.2% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Prominent Players

Smart Technologies, Wall Family Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Pearson Plc, Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, Promethean Inc., AWE Acquisitions, Cisco, and Others

Key Segment

By Technology, Content, Smart Learning, Component, and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Buying Options

Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.


Request Customized Copy of US Education Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16780

Recent Developments

  • July 2022: The education department in the U.S. released a new set of regulations that aim at providing social security to veterans and members and preventing any deceitful activities aimed at building profits. Moreover, the new regulations work in the favor of veterans with a belief system to value their contributions and prevent any exploitation for monetary gains

  • July 2022: According to the New York Times, it reports that students might take three to five years from now to recoup from the pandemic. Also, the reports state that this would exhaust the federal money in the feat of academic restoration.


(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, Research Paper or Media? 

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full U.S. Education Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Cloud, On-premise), By Content (Audio-based content, Text content, Video-based content), By Smart Learning (Simulation Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars, Others), By Component (Service, Hardware, Software), and By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030 Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/

The U.S. Education Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

  • Cloud

  • On-premise

By Content

  • Audio-based content

  • Text content

  • Video-based content

By Smart Learning

  • Simulation Based Learning

  • Social Learning

  • Blended Learning

  • Webinars

  • Others

By Component

  • Service

  • Hardware

  • Software

On the basis of Geography

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Egypt

  • Kuwait

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

Directly Purchase a copy of the U.S. Education Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/

Key Insights:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the U.S. Education Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • In terms of revenue, the U.S. Education Market size was valued at around USD 1.4trillion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.1 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2022 and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • Based on type segmentation, the cloud segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

  • Based on content segmentation, the video-based content segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

  • On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the U.S. Education Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Maximum number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guarantee

  • Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

  • Free post-sale service assistance.

  • 25% discount on your next purchase.

  • Service guarantees are available.

  • Personalized market brief by author.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the U.S. Education  Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16780

Browse More Consumer Goods Related Reports: 

Aluminum Can MarketAluminum Can Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (1 Piece cans, 2 Piece cans, 3 Piece cans), By Capacity (Up to 200 ml, 201 to 450 ml, 451 to 700 ml, 701 to 1000 ml, more than 1000 ml), By End User (food and beverages industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Personal care and cosmetics industry, Paints and lubricants industry), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Xylitol MarketXylitol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Oral Care, Bakery & Others, Confectionery, Chewing Gum, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant MarketFast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Eat-in, Takeaway, Drive-Through, Home Delivery), By Application (Independent, Chain), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Plus Size Clothing MarketPlus Size Clothing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Casual Wear, Formal Wear, Sportswear, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age (Below 15, 16 to 59, 60 & above), By Size (1 XL, 2 XL, 3 XL, 4 XL, Above 4 XL), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Lingerie MarketLingerie Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Cheaper, Sportswear, Others), By Distribution Channel (Multi Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Platform), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study's goal is to provide a thorough overview of the U.S. Education market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

  • Aim to maintain your competitiveness while market growth is fueled by innovations from established key players.

Directly Purchase a copy of the U.S. Education Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/

What does the report include?

  • Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the analysis of the US Education market.

  • The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the US Education market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

  • According to the component, application, and industry vertical, the market is analysed both qualitatively and quantitatively in this study. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

  • For each of the aforementioned segments, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Education market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Education industry.

  • Managers in the USEducation sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Education market.

  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organisations wanting to invest i market trends for Education products.

  • Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organisations to develop future plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:
Joel John
USA: +1 801-639-9061
India: +91 20 46022736
Email: support@custommarketinsights.com
Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/
Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/
Blog: https://technowalla.com/
Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Directly Purchase a copy of the U.S. Education Market report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • This Passive Income Stock Could Have a Major Breakout in 2023

    Simon Property Group's business is getting back on track, but it will really start to show what it can do next year.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.