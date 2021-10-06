U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.00
    -13.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    -1.88 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4050
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,229.59
    +3,864.74 (+7.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.28
    +67.18 (+5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don't know how to take meaningful climate action

·3 min read

  • 89 per cent of respondents indicate that they either intend to or have already changed their business model in response to climate change.

  • Only 21 per cent consider their organization to be significantly advanced in the adaptation of their business model to be more environmentally or socially responsive.

  • Only 29 per cent of respondents have plans in place to mitigate climate risks.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management, who was recognized earlier this year by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index as the world's most sustainable corporation, published new research today on how organizations are transforming their business models in response to climate change.

Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don&#x002019;t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don’t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

Business model transformation as a response to climate change is top of mind for corporations earning more than $250 million annually, with 89 per cent of respondents to a recent Schneider Electric survey indicating that they either intend to or have already changed their business model in response to climate action.

However, the survey results indicate that respondents are less familiar with practical solutions to immediately begin decarbonizing their carbon footprint. Some of the most immediately available and effective climate action solutions, such as Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), renewable energy, microgrids, and circularity practices, are less understood.

"While we are delighted to see that many major organizations are actively thinking about climate change and the risks it poses to their business, we were surprised to learn that familiarity with readily available and practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions is mixed. In order for organizations to truly transform their business, it is critical to go beyond traditional methods of energy management and business practices, and leverage the latest technologies and solutions to drive bold and measurable decarbonization outcomes." said Susan Uthayakumar, President of Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business Division.

Business models transformation

As the frequency of extreme weather events and widescale disruption increase as a result of climate change, stakeholders are demanding immediate action. For many global businesses, responding to the call for action and the transition to a net zero economy will require a fundamental transformation of their business model. Schneider's latest research shows that organizations are actively thinking about this challenge, and in most cases, modernizing their approach to energy management as a result.

  • Collection of resource and energy data via IoT and connected devices is up. Respondents report just over a 20 per cent increase in the adoption of IoT connected devices from a 2020 survey.

  • Organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards transforming their business to be climate change resilient. Only 7 per cent have completely transformed their business in anticipation of future environmental or social challenges.

While this latest research validates that organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards decarbonization of their operations and transformation of their business to be climate change resilient, it also highlights the complexity and scope of the challenge as something that cannot be addressed by a single organization, industry, country, or government.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn

Related resources:

Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don&#x002019;t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don’t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don&#x002019;t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don’t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Schneider Electric Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)
Schneider Electric Canada Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c2567.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces Net-Zero Goals and 2021 ESG Report

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("Algonquin" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced its commitment to a net-zero by 2050 target. This target is rooted in Algonquin's purpose of sustaining energy and water for life and is a reflection of the Company's track record of being a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Concurrently, Algonquin is releasing its 2021 ESG Report, which details Algonquin's progress with respect to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") m

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Natural Gas Prices Take Wild Ride After Putin Comments

    The Russian president said the country’s gas supplies to Europe are set to reach a record this year.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Chemical Giant Dow Urges U.S. to Follow Canada’s Lead on Carbon Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. urged the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions after announcing plans to build the world’s first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s G

  • How Will the Ethereum Ecosystem React to Fee Burning?

    Changes to Ethereum's fee market and the addition of a burn mechanism since EIP 1559 have wider effects on all aspects of the user experience than what appears just on the surface.

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York slid 1.9% on