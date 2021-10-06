89 per cent of respondents indicate that they either intend to or have already changed their business model in response to climate change.

Only 21 per cent consider their organization to be significantly advanced in the adaptation of their business model to be more environmentally or socially responsive.

Only 29 per cent of respondents have plans in place to mitigate climate risks.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management, who was recognized earlier this year by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index as the world's most sustainable corporation, published new research today on how organizations are transforming their business models in response to climate change.

Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don’t know how to take meaningful climate action (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

Business model transformation as a response to climate change is top of mind for corporations earning more than $250 million annually, with 89 per cent of respondents to a recent Schneider Electric survey indicating that they either intend to or have already changed their business model in response to climate action.

However, the survey results indicate that respondents are less familiar with practical solutions to immediately begin decarbonizing their carbon footprint. Some of the most immediately available and effective climate action solutions, such as Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), renewable energy, microgrids, and circularity practices, are less understood.

"While we are delighted to see that many major organizations are actively thinking about climate change and the risks it poses to their business, we were surprised to learn that familiarity with readily available and practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions is mixed. In order for organizations to truly transform their business, it is critical to go beyond traditional methods of energy management and business practices, and leverage the latest technologies and solutions to drive bold and measurable decarbonization outcomes." said Susan Uthayakumar, President of Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business Division.

Business models transformation

As the frequency of extreme weather events and widescale disruption increase as a result of climate change, stakeholders are demanding immediate action. For many global businesses, responding to the call for action and the transition to a net zero economy will require a fundamental transformation of their business model. Schneider's latest research shows that organizations are actively thinking about this challenge, and in most cases, modernizing their approach to energy management as a result.

Collection of resource and energy data via IoT and connected devices is up. Respondents report just over a 20 per cent increase in the adoption of IoT connected devices from a 2020 survey.

Organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards transforming their business to be climate change resilient. Only 7 per cent have completely transformed their business in anticipation of future environmental or social challenges.

While this latest research validates that organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards decarbonization of their operations and transformation of their business to be climate change resilient, it also highlights the complexity and scope of the challenge as something that cannot be addressed by a single organization, industry, country, or government.

