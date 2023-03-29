U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.13
    +41.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,628.54
    +234.29 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,877.82
    +161.74 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.08
    +14.45 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.10
    +0.90 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.70
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3730
    +1.4980 (+1.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,428.92
    +1,512.83 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.08
    +19.11 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.70
    +69.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Latest Social Security Proposals Would See ‘Higher Retirement Ages’ and ‘Benefit Cuts’

19
Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
DjelicS / Getty Images
DjelicS / Getty Images

With Social Security facing insolvency sometime within the next decade — and losing over 20% of its trust fund by 2032 — legislators are considering multiple options for Social Security reform.

Discover: 7 Affordable Places To Retire if You Love the Great Outdoors
See: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

Ideas on the table include changing the way benefits are calculated and raising full retirement age.

Legislators Promote Later Retirement Ages

Americans currently reach full retirement age somewhere between age 66 and 67. Some proposals have the Social Security Administration raising full retirement age. But an alternative would be simply to show Americans the benefits of waiting until age 70 to file for Social Security.

At age 70, you can earn delayed benefit credits, which could result in an 8% per year annual increase in benefits for each year between your FRA and age 70. Legislators and experts alike believe that if they show Americans the math behind the decision, they will realize it’s smart to wait.

One way to do is is by bringing back mailed paper statements. Seeing the numbers on paper is expected to work the same way as when credit card companies show how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your credit card debt. When you see the increased Social Security benefit in black and white, you might rethink your retirement plans.

However, this won’t help those who need their Social Security benefits to get by. “[N]ot everyone has the luxury of deciding when to claim Social Security benefits. For some, the choice is made for them, due to financial stresses or health care needs,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, in a recent Yahoo Finance article.

Social Security currently helps 67 million Americans enjoy their retirement — or simply make ends meet, each month. The Social Security Administration reported that among elderly beneficiaries, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.

Benefit Cuts on the Table

Other possibilities to shore up Social Security reserves include benefits cuts across the board. This could mean changing the way benefits are calculated.

One idea would calculate benefits according to the number of years a person worked and paid into the system. Currently, benefits are based on workers’ earnings across their 35 highest-paying years of work. Some believe the proposed change would disproportionately affect people who left the work force for some time, perhaps to serve as caregivers or raise children, or who were forced into early retirement.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?
Read: With Social Security Funds Running Out, Experts Seek Solutions from Everyday Americans

“We’re encouraging everybody to work longer. That’s the policy justification for the change,” Mark Miller, author of Retirement Reboot, told Yahoo Finance. “But it’s just a way to cut benefits and it’s unfair and hits the people who need the money the most.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Latest Social Security Proposals Would See ‘Higher Retirement Ages’ and ‘Benefit Cuts’

Recommended Stories

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • US consumer confidence rises as Americans shrug off bank failures

    U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in March despite recent financial market turmoil sparked the collapse of two regional banks, but Americans continued to expect inflation to remain elevated over the next year. The consumer confidence survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed more consumers planned to buy motor vehicles and household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and television sets over the next six months. Consumers, however, were inclined to cut back discretionary spending, including on lottery tickets, visits to amusement parks, going to the movies and dining out.

  • Disney Gives Up on a Major Investment

    While Disney may be the happiest place on earth in the hearts and minds of many people, the business itself is not having such a happy week. CEO Bob Iger sent an email to employees on March 27 to let them know that the planned layoffs (previously announced in February) would start this week, and despite him sharing his regrets, it still came off as harsh to those who dedicated years of their lives to the company. Disney's metaverse division was previously headed up by Mike White, previously SVP of consumer experiences.

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

    It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. It's the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. “We proved we could finally beat big oil,” Newsom said Tuesday after signing the bill.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Oil Advances on Kurdish Supply Dispute and US Inventory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains as Iraqi exports via Turkey remain disrupted amid a dispute with Kurdish authorities, while an industry report showed a decline in US stockpiles. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBrent crude traded above $79 a barrel, w

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • Italy PM's party presents bill to split retail and investment banks

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party has presented a bill in parliament to separate retail and investment banks - a move that, it approved, would force a radical overhaul of the country's banking sector. The proposal by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party comes in the wake of the collapse of U.S. tech lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by banking rival UBS, which raised fears of systemic stress that could lead to more bank failures. Allowing retail banks to engage in "speculative trading" is "dramatically negative for the real economy and undermines the most elementary principles of safeguard for the social and ethical foundation of the economy," the FdI bill states.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Green Hydrogen Equipment Makers Poised for Rapid Growth in China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to manufacture electrolyzers – the equipment used to make green hydrogen – could grow about 20 times by 2028 as costs of the clean energy source plunge, according to CICC. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe zero-emissio

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su