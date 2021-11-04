Latest SpaceX launch twice delayed: How to watch Saturday on your phone, tablet, and TV

The SpaceX Crew-3 Commercial Crew originally scheduled for a Halloween launch but delayed twice is expected now to be on its way at 11:36 p.m. ET Saturday.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is still set to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Initially, the planned Halloween launch was delayed due to inclement weather along the rocket's flightpath.

Then, the launch was delayed "due to a minor medical issue involving one of its crew members," NASA said in a statement Monday. "The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19."

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is a partnership with Boeing and SpaceX designed to fly astronauts to and from low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carrying the SpaceX Crew Dragon autonomous spacecraft. The rocket and capsule initially completed rollout to pad 39A on the afternoon of Oct. 27. (See photos of the uber-excited astronauts here!) About a day after liftoff, the Crew-3 Dragon Endurance is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station and spend six months conducting research and station maintenance.

How to watch #Launchoween on your tablet or computer

When and where: FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will host an interactive live chat with video and updates for the Crew-3 launch. You can chat with veteran space reporter Emre Kelly on his blog.Check back with us at 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at floridatoday.com/space.

When and where: At 11 p.m. EST Saturday, NASA's website will carry the YouTube livestream, youtube.com/user/NASAtelevision.

How to watch SpaceX Crew-3 rocket launch from your phone

When and where: Full coverage of the launch, including a live webcast with live tweets and updates, kicks off about 1 a.m. Sunday at floridatoday.com/space (you can type this on your browser on your phone) and will feature in-depth coverage. Ask our space team reporter Emre Kelly questions and strike up a conversation. You also can watch coverage via the FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play. FLORIDA TODAY is part of the USA TODAY Network.

How to watch NASA SpaceX Crew-3 launch on YouTube

The SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the ISS will stream on YouTube beginning at 11 p.m. Nov. 6. Note: This is pre-coverage of the Crew-3 launch. When it's closer to the launch window, YouTube will provide live coverage. Check back for updates on this story.

NASA will also air prelaunch coverage, launch activities, and docking on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency's website. NASA Television coverage will also include the hatch opening and a welcome ceremony.

How to watch Crew-3 launch coverage on Twitter

Twitter is all in with space coverage. The SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon capsule astronauts will take questions from their crew quarters ahead of their Halloween launch. Click on the tweet to add your questions.

When it's closer to the launch window, Twitter will provide live coverage. Check back for updates on this story.

How to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire

For viewers who have a Roku box or Amazon Fire TV Stick, select the YouTube app, search for the NASA channel and click on the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission video. When it's closer to the launch window, YouTube will provide live coverage. Check back for updates on this story.

How to watch on Facebook

To watch the livestream on Facebook, visit NASA's official page at facebook.com/nasa. When it's closer to the launch window, Facebook will provide live coverage. Check back for updates on this story.

Watch and engage on social media

Stay connected with the mission on social using the hashtag #Crew3. Follow and tag these accounts:

Twitter

@NASA

@SpaceX

@Commercial_Crew

@Space_Station

@Florida_Today

@SpaceTeam

@emrekelly, FLORIDA TODAY space reporter Emre Kelly

@cbphoto1, FLORIDA TODAY visuals journalist Craig Bailey

@malcolmdenemark, FLORIDA TODAY visuals journalist Malcolm Denemark

@shortttimothy, FLORIDA TODAY visuals journalist Tim Shortt

Facebook

Instagram

@NASA

@ISS

@crbphoto1, FLORIDA TODAY visuals journalist Craig Bailey

For NASA's launch blog and more information about the mission, visit nasa.gov/commercialcrew or floridatoday.com/space.

