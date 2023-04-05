Latest Updates | The MarTech Summit Singapore, 25 & 26 April 2023

The 2-Day Flagship Summit is Coming Soon!

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Summit Singapore is around the corner! On 25 & 26 April, this 2-day flagship summit will gather 50+ MarTech thought leaders from the top companies including the CMO from Agility, CRM Tech Lead from FairPrice Group, Head Data Science, Health Services Research from SingHealth, Senior Vice President MarTech Lead from Citibank, Head of CRM from Zalora & MarTech Delivery Lead, DBS Bank!

The MarTech Summit Singapore, 25 & 26 April 2023

At Raffles City Convention Centre , The MarTech Summit Singapore will deliver an abounding two-day gathering filled with insightful sessions including; Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, & Breakout Roundtables.

As one of the biggest marketing technology events in Singapore, our flagship summit promises to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to share their knowledge and insights with attendees, which are guaranteed to be in 85% senior leadership roles.

Thus, you can exchange deep insights and learn the key thoughts with experienced MarTech practitioners.

Splitting Thematic Tracks: FULL POWER OF DATA & IT'S ALL ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

In the 2-day summit, we boast a two-track agenda, with Track 1 focused on the Full Power of Data and Track 2 It's All About The Experience as we explore the importance of creating an exceptional customer experience. By providing attendees with a range of different sessions to choose from, the summit ensures that everyone can find something that aligns with their interests and goals.

Day 1 : Leaner, Smarter & Richer MarTech Stack: MarTech Stack Integration; Digital Transformation; Future of Work; Brand Activation; eCommerce Marketing; Social Listening; MarTech Partnership

Day 2 Track 1 : Full Power of Data : First-Party Data; Marketing Analytics; AI & Machine Learning; Customer Privacy; Customer Behavioural Data; Data Literacy; Omnichannel Personalisation

Day 2 Track 2 : It's All About The Experience: CX & UX; Product-led Growth; Visual Engagement; Influencer Marketing; User-Generated Content; Social Commerce

In addition, the summit will feature breakout roundtables from ON24 and Integral Ad Science , two of the biggest players in the MarTech space. These sessions will provide attendees with the opportunity to dive deeper into specific topics and engage in more focused conversations with other attendees and industry experts.

Check out the full speaker line up and agenda here

Why Attend?

Furthermore, The MarTech Summit Singapore features these desirable attributes:

TOP SPEAKERS: This summit provides you with 50+ speakers from a variety of industries and backgrounds to give the latest insights into MarTech.

NETWORKING: The MarTech Summit Singapore is full of opportunities for in-person networking at lunch, coffee breaks, drinks and facilitated roundtables.

TWO TRACKS AGENDA: There will be two tracks: Full Power of Data and It's All About The Experience on 26 Apr. For marketers from different fields, you can choose your proficient topics and dig deeper, or go to the unfamiliar ones to explore more!

MULTIPLE FORMATS: You may expect to hear fireside chats, keynote presentations & panel discussions, all delivered by speakers from global companies!

80:20 INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT RATIO: Guaranteed 80:20 ratio of end-user participants gives you a perfectly balanced crowd to learn from & network with.

